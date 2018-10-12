Torrence P1 At zMAX

Championship leader Steve Torrence continued to wheel the dominant car in Top Fuel Friday at zMAX Dragway, racing to the provisional qualifying lead after the first two rounds of time trials for the 11th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals presented by WIX Filters in Concord, N.C.

Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Eddie Krawiec (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also are provisional No. 1 qualifiers at the fourth of six playoff events during the 2018 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Countdown to the Championship.

Torrence has swept the first three Countdown races and has added one pole position during that stretch. The resident of Kilgore, Texas, earned the provisional top spot during the last pass of the session with a 1,000-foot run in 3.704-seconds at 331.53 mph.

“It was really smooth early, all the way down there,” said Torrence, driver of the Torrence Racing dragster. “I enjoy coming here…we’ve done really well in the Four-Wide (Nationals) format. We’re going to try to carry the momentum we have right now into race day.”

Torrence checked-off a Bucket List item last Sunday when he defeated Terry McMillen to win the 33rd annual AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals for his first Top Fuel victory at Texas Motorplex in Ennis.

Clay Millican, the nearest point challenger to Torrence, is second with his run of 3.718-seconds at 331.53 mph during the evening session. Reigning world champion Brittany Force is third following her 3.724-second pass at 328.14 mph.

Capps will look to secure his first No. 1 Funny Car qualifier of the year Saturday following his 1,000-foot run of 3.726-seconds at 328.54 mph in his Charger R/T.

“We knew coming in that conditions were going to be great _ better than great,” said Capps, the 2016 world champion working with tuner Rahn Tobler at Don Schumacher Racing. “It could quite possibly be as good tomorrow in Q4. By all means we are not going to sit on this No. 1. Everybody knew coming in this was a great racetrack, the conditions were going to be good and you put it together, this is what you see.”

Tim Wilkerson wheeled his Ford Shelby Mustang into second with his pass of 3.876-seconds at 323.74 mph. Point-leader Robert Hight, the two-time/reigning world champion, is seventh with a run of 3.911-seconds at 330.31 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro SS. Hight, of John Force Racing, defeated J.R. Todd and a Toyota Camry fielded by Kalitta Motorsports in the final at The Plex for his fourth win of the season.

In Pro Stock, Enders took the “Factory Hot Rod” category lead during the second qualifying session with her quarter-mile pass of 6.518-seconds at 211.69 mph in the Chevrolet Camaro SS. Enders is looking to add a second pole to the one she won at Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway.

“We came off a test session prior to Dallas and felt like we made some strides in the right direction,” said Enders, a two-time world champion. “We proved it (in Texas) but unfortunately had a parts failure and lost second round. Coming here we had the same confidence. After the first session Jeg (Coughlin Jr., teammate) was No. 1 and I was No. 2. We went out and my crew chief said on the radio if we all do our job we can go to the pole; sure enough we all did our job and went to the pole.”

Coughlin, the No. 1 qualifier at the past two Countdown events, is second with his run of 6.525-seconds at 212.16 mph in his Camaro. Point-leader Tanner Gray is fourth with his pass of 6.534 at 211.16 in a Camaro.

Krawiec raced into the provisional lead in Pro Stock Motorcycle via a quarter-mile pass of 6.806-seconds at 197.83 mph aboard his Screamin’ Eagle Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson Street Rod during Q2. The four-time/reigning world champ has three poles this season and 42 for his career.

“It was a good lap and a good run for the session,” said Krawiec, a four-time winner this season. “Going into tomorrow _ potentially cooler weather, earlier run, things like that _ it could mean that run isn’t going to stand as No. 1 qualifier. You look at five or six motorcycles that could definitely take the pole from me at any given time.”

H-D teammate Chip Ellis is second after his pass of 6.830-seconds at 195.22 mph, with five-time world champ Andrew Hines sits third aboard his Street Rod. Meanwhile, point-leader LE Tonglet is sixth at 6.867-seconds at 196.33 mph aboard his NitroFish.com Suzuki. Tonglet, the 2010 world champion, defeated 2016 world champion/White Alligator Racing team-owner Jerry Savoie last Sunday in the PSB final in Ennis.

Qualifying will continue Saturday beginning at 12:45 p.m. (EDT). FOX Sports 1’s coverage will resume with a one-hour qualifying recap on “NHRA Sunday Nitro” at 1 p.m. (EDT), followed by three hours of live final eliminations at 2 p.m.

Friday’s provisional qualifying results after the first two of four rounds of time trials for the 11th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals presented by WIX Filters at zMax Dragway in Concord, N.C., 22nd of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series and Round 4 of the six-race Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Qualifying will continue Saturday for Sunday’s eliminations:

Top Fuel _ 1. Steve Torrence, 3.704-seconds, 331.53 mph; 2. Clay Millican, 3.718, 321.73; 3. Brittany Force, 3.724, 328.14; 4. Doug Kalitta, 3.729, 327.19; 5. Tony Schumacher, 3.747, 330.39; 6. Dom Lagana, 3.762, 324.59; 7. Leah Pritchett, 3.763, 320.58; 8. Mike Salinas, 3.769, 327.35; 9. Terry McMillen, 3.769, 325.30; 10. Richie Crampton, 3.774, 318.99; 11. Scott Palmer, 3.788, 326.56; 12. Pat Dakin, 3.859, 312.57; 13. Kyle Wurtzel, 3.901, 291.82; 14. Chris Karamesines, 3.992, 282.66; 15. Antron Brown, 4.022, 239.14; 16. Lex Joon, 4.356, 178.19.

Not Qualified _ 17. Audrey Worm, 9.535, 77.65.

Funny Car _ 1. Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 3.875, 329.42; 2. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.876, 323.74; 3. J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 3.894, 327.90; 4. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.901, 329.26; 5. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.903, 325.14; 6. Cruz Pedregon, Camry, 3.906, 328.22; 7. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.911, 330.31; 8. John Force, Camaro, 3.932, 329.26; 9. Courtney Force, Camaro, 3.945, 308.50; 10. Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.953, 324.98; 11. Shawn Langdon, Camry, 3.980, 324.44; 12. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.004, 313.80; 13. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.035, 309.42; 14. Dale Creasy Jr., Dodge Stratus, 4.235, 280.72; 15. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.248, 272.94; 16. Jonnie Lindberg, Mustang, 4.869, 159.99.

Not Qualified _ 17. Bob Gilbertson, 7.007, 87.58.

Pro Stock _ 1. Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.518, 211.83; 2. Jeg Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.525, 212.16; 3. Jason Line, Camaro, 6.525, 211.93; 4. Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.534, 211.16; 5. Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.537, 211.06; 6. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.542, 211.93; 7. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.545, 211.66; 8. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.550, 211.03; 9. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.556, 211.56; 10. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.557, 211.06; 11. Fernando Cuadra, Camaro, 6.568, 210.73; 12. Alan Prusiensky, Dart, 6.625, 209.33; 13. Wally Stroupe, Camaro, 6.726, 205.41; 14. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 6.733, 204.35.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _1. Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.806, 197.83; 2. Chip Ellis, Harley-Davidson, 6.830, 195.22; 3. Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.842, 196.64; 4. Hector Arana Jr., EBR, 6.849, 199.29; 5. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.854, 194.86; 6. LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.867, 196.33; 7. Angelle Sampey, Buell, 6.869, 194.44; 8. Hector Arana, EBR, 6.876, 197.02; 9. Scotty Pollacheck, Suzuki, 6.879, 195.03; 10. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.884, 194.30; 11. Matt Smith, EBR, 6.895, 195.99; 12. Ron Tornow, Buell, 6.908, 193.43; 13. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.925, 192.91; 14. John Hall, Buell, 6.929, 194.16; 15. Mark Paquette, Buell, 6.935, 192.00; 16. Ryan Oehler, Buell, 6.958, 194.38.

Not Qualified _ 17. Joey Gladstone, 6.994, 193.54; 18. Jim Underdahl, 7.008, 190.92; 19. Anthony Vanetti, 7.101, 187.94; 20. Maurice Allen, 7.110, 188.04; 21. Steve Johnson, 8.024, 121.08; 22. Angie Smith, no time, no speed.

Jeremy Ray has hit his stride in the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service. Winner of the series’ most recent event at Texas Motorplex in Ennis last Sunday, Ray emerged as provisional pole-sitter after the opening day of qualifying at the NHRA Carolina Nationals presented by WIX Filters. This weekend’s Pro Mod racing, presented by MR RACE OIL ®, is the 11th of 12 events this season.

Ray leads the field with a quarter-mile run of 5.705-seconds at 252.10 mph in his 1963 split-window Chevrolet Corvette. “We freshened it up, changed some things out and everything looked good,” Ray said. “We went out there and corrected for the air and made a good run. I was expecting to run a .74 but ran a .70. The conditions were there but I wasn’t trying to run that hard.”

Mike Castellana sits second after his run of 5.708-seconds at 252.61 mph in his 2017 Camaro while point-leader Mike Janis is 10th with a pass of 5.755 at 247.52 in his Camaro.

Friday’s provisional qualifying results after the first two of four rounds of time trials for the 11th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals presented by WIX Filters at zMax Dragway in Concord, N.C., the 11th of 12 events in the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series. Qualifying will continue Saturday for Sunday’s final eliminations:

Pro Modified _1. Jeremy Ray, Chevy Corvette, 5.705, 252.10; 2. Mike Castellana, Chevy Camaro, 5.708, 252.61; 3. Sidnei Frigo, Camaro, 5.713, 259.31; 4. Justin Bond, Pontiac Firebird, 5.718, 258.52; 5. Chad Green, Corvette, 5.728, 250.64; 6. Steve Jackson, Camaro, 5.738, 247.84; 7. Rickie Smith, Camaro, 5.745, 251.34; 8. Danny Rowe, Camaro, 5.750, 253.99; 9. Steven Whiteley, Camaro, 5.753, 254.14; 10. Mike Janis, Camaro, 5.755, 247.52; 11. Khalid alBalooshi, Camaro, 5.759, 251.91; 12. Chip King, Dodge Daytona, 5.764, 248.89; 13. Bob Rahaim, Camaro, 5.798, 248.66; 14. Doug Winters, Chevy Chevelle, 5.809, 246.03; 15. Michael Biehle, Ford Mustang, 5.814, 257.53; 16. Steve Matusek, Camaro, 5.820, 251.44.

Not Qualified _17. Brandon Snider, 5.824, 244.60; 18. Clint Satterfield, 5.859, 250.92; 19. Rick Hord, 5.891, 240.55; 20. Pete Farber, 5.924, 244.56; 21. Todd Tutterow, 8.053, 117.68.