Elliott Pulls Out A Victory In Dover Cup Race

Chase Elliott took the lead by restarting on old tires after a caution flag waved with eight laps to go, held it through an overtime restart and went on to win Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Raceway.

The victory in the opening race of the Round of 12 playoffs locks Elliott and his Hendrick Motorsport Chevrolet into the Round of Eight, which begins in three weeks at Martinsville Speedway.

Dover gave Elliott, son of Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, his second win of the season. The other came on the Watkins Glen road course.

“We had a penalty (for speeding in pit lane) there early,” he said, “got behind and luckily had a good enough car and a good strategy to get back. What a day.”

Elliott said the win felt extra good in a frustrating season.

“I’ve had an up and down year I feel like,” Elliott said, “and to have this race slip away (last year when he was passed for the lead late by Kyle Busch) makes today that much more sweet.”

Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing – a non-playoff driver – finished second while playoff driver Joey Logano of Team Penske was third.

“It’s a step in the right direction,” Hamlin said. “We chipped away at it all day long, we kept moving up through the field and this is kind of where we deserved (to finish) and we’ll move on to the next race.”

Rounding out the top five were non-playoff driver Erik Jones and playoff driver Kurt Busch.

For three quarters of Sunday’s race, it looked like Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas Racing would notch his second dominating win at Dover in 2018. He won the first two stages and was leading when his crew sheared off a valve stem during a pit stop with 80 laps to go. He had led 286 laps at that point.

“I can’t control which way lug nuts fly,” Harvick said. “Our Busch beer Ford was really fast and that’s it.”

Late race problems also robbed two of his playoff entrant teammates of shots at the victory.

SHR’s Aric Almirola had the lead with eight laps to go but his bid to end a 143-race losing streak ended when teammate Clint Bowyer crashed to bring out a caution with eight laps to go.

On the ensuing restart, Almirola was involved in a wreck and his hopes for a victory ended.

Almirola was asked if he thought he had a shot at earning his first win wins the July race at Daytona in 2014. “I thought so. I know better to not get too far ahead of myself and just the race.

“Circumstances just didn’t go our way,” Almirola, who ended up 13th, added. “I thought for sure we were going to go to Victory Lane here.”

Next up in the playoffs is a race at always crazy Talladega Superspeedway. More hopes for victory will like end at that 2.66-mile, high-banked track.