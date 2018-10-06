Bell Collects Xfinity Win In Dover

RacinToday.com

Christopher Bell won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Dover International Speedway, collecting his sixth victory in his rookie year.

Ross Chastain, meanwhile, was booted from the playoffs.

Already locked into the Round of 8 by virtue of his Round of 12 victory at Richmond, Bell led the field to a restart with 17 laps left and pulled away for the victory, eventually taking the checkered flag .525 seconds ahead of Cole Custer, who also advanced to the next round of the Playoffs.

“It the means the world,” said Bell, who broke a tie with Greg Biffle, Kyle Busch and Carl Edwards for most victories in the series as a Sunoco rookie. “To be able to have the season we’ve had, it’s been a career year for me. It’s all credit to everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing and my crew chief Jason Ratcliff.

“Everyone that works at the shop to put these Camrys together… We have really fast cars every time we go to the track.”

Dover International Speedway

Dover, Delaware

Saturday, October 6, 2018

(2) Christopher Bell # (P), Toyota, 200. (7) Cole Custer (P), Ford, 200. (3) Justin Allgaier (P), Chevrolet, 200. (11) Ryan Preece, Toyota, 200. (4) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, 200. (5) Brandon Jones (P), Toyota, 200. (1) Daniel Hemric (P), Chevrolet, 200. (8) Austin Cindric # (P), Ford, 200. (12) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 200. (19) Ryan Truex (P), Chevrolet, 200. (6) Elliott Sadler (P), Chevrolet, 200. (18) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200. (15) Ross Chastain (P), Chevrolet, 200. (14) Tyler Reddick # (P), Chevrolet, 200. (10) Matt Tifft (P), Chevrolet, 200. (20) Ryan Reed (P), Ford, 200. (9) Shane Lee, Chevrolet, 200. (17) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 199. (13) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 199. (16) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 197. (21) Alex Labbe #, Chevrolet, 197. (24) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 197. (28) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 196. (34) David Starr, Chevrolet, 195. (39) Vinnie Miller #, Chevrolet, 192. (22) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, Drivetrain, 189. (29) Timmy Hill, Dodge, 189. (30) Matt Mills #, Chevrolet, 188. (35) Bayley Currey(i), Toyota, 187. (25) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, Engine, 170. (38) Josh Bilicki #, Toyota, Accident, 159. (31) Spencer Boyd #, Chevrolet, Suspension, 110. (23) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, Overheating, 101. (26) Chad Finchum #, Toyota, Suspension, 62. (40) Mike Harmon, Dodge, Too Slow, 60. (37) Carl Long, Toyota, Suspension, 59. (27) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, Engine, 30. (36) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, Electrical, 21. (32) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Suspension, 16. (33) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, Electrical, 13.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 0 mph.

Time of Race: Margin of Victory: 0 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 23 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D. Hemric (P) 0;C. Bell # (P) 1-47;D. Hemric (P) 48-51;J. Allgaier (P) 52-74;D. Hemric (P) 75-93;S. Gallagher 94-95;C. Custer (P) 96-132;C. Bell # (P) 133-166;C. Custer (P) 167;B. Jones (P) 168-171;C. Bell # (P) 172-200.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Christopher Bell # (P) 3 times for 110 laps; Cole Custer (P) 2 times for 38 laps; Daniel Hemric (P) 2 times for 23 laps; Justin Allgaier (P) 1 time for 23 laps; Brandon Jones (P) 1 time for 4 laps; Spencer Gallagher 1 time for 2 laps.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 20,21,7,19,23,1,00,22,2,18

Stage #2 Top Ten: 21,20,7,23,00,22,1,18,42,4