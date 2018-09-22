Legge Headed To Charlotte

RICHMOND, Va. – IMSA title contender Katherine Legge said Friday she will compete next weekend in the NASCAR Xfinity race at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s ROVAL.

Legge, an international open-wheel and road racer, made her NASCAR debut last month at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Engine failure late in the race relegated her to a 30th-place finish. She followed up with a 14th-place finish at Road America.

The British driver, who has competed in the Indianapolis 500, made her NASCAR oval debut in Friday’s GoBowling 250at Richmond Raceway with a 28th-place finish.

“This is a cool place to come and get your first (NASCAR oval) laps, although I’m not sure it’s the easiest place,” Justin Allgaier said.

Ross Chastain said Legge asked him some questions after practice and he told her “you need to go find somebody better than me; don’t do what I’m doing.”

Legge is in contention to win the IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship in the GTD class. Heading into next month’s season finale at Road Atlanta, Legge trails leaders Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow by a mere six points.