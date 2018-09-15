Newman, RCR To Split Up

RacinToday.com

Ryan Newman will not be returning to the Richard Childress Racing team in 2019 the veteran NASCAR Cup Series driver announced on Saturday afternoon. The decision was made by RCR, the team for which Newman competed since 2014.

Team owner Richard Childress told NASCAR.com, “We knew we were going to change. It’s just when we were going to announce it.”

Newman, 40, said his hope is to compete full time in the series with another team next year.

He is currently ranked 17th in points and did not qualify for the Playoffs, which begin on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“I want to take a moment to let everybody know that I will not return to Richard Childress Racing in 2019,’’ Newman wrote on Twitter.

“I have very much enjoyed driving the No. 31 car and want to personally thank Richard Childress and everyone at RCR for the support over the past five seasons.

“We were able to put competitive race cars on the racetrack, qualify for the Playoffs on multiple occasions and make a strong run at a championship, and I’m very proud of what we were able to accomplish. I have nothing but respect for the organization and everyone involved, and I’m thankful for having had the opportunity to drive at RCR.’’

Newman finished a career best runner-up to Kevin Harvick for the 2014 championship in his first year with the RCR Chevrolet team. He has 18 career wins and 51 career poles in 17 full-time seasons at the Cup level.

“I’m not ready to announce my future plans at this time, but it is my full intention to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series full-time in 2019 and beyond,’’ Newman said on Twitter. “We are currently working through the options for next season and hopefully we will be able to announce those plans in the very near future.’’

Newman becomes the second veteran driver casualty this week.

Earlier in the week, team owner Chip Ganassi confirmed this week that veteran driver Jamie McMurray won’t be returning to the No. 1 Chevrolet next season.

Ganassi plans to offer McMurray an advisory role with the team, similar to that of Dario Franchitti on the IndyCar side of the equation.