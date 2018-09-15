Jones Starts Playoffs P1

Erik Jones put his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota on the pole for Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – the first event of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Jones put down his pole-winning lap in 28.705 seconds (188.121 mph). It was his first pole of the season. His time was .003 seconds faster than Team Penske driver Joey Logano (188.101 mph).

“I knew we had a good car in practice, but I didn’t know if we’d get the pole,” Jones said. “The track kind of came to us, and I thought I knew what we needed to do adjustment-wise. We got the (car) where it needed to be and put together a really good lap.

“You can’t start them off any better than that. We have a long ways to go this weekend but we got the speed to do it… I feel like we’ve been kind of under the radar. We’ve been running really well, and we’ve just got to put it together for one really good race. I think we can do that. We’re one to watch.”

Jones’ JGR teammate, Denny Hamlin, qualified third at 187.624 mph, followed by Kyle Busch (187.402 mph) and Kevin Harvick (187.396 mph), as Playoff drivers claimed the top 11 starting positions. The only interloper to make the final round was Jamie McMurray, who ended up 12th after hard contact with the outside wall on his money lap.

With Playoff driver Brad Keselowski having won the last two races and Logano showing excellent speed in all three qualifying rounds, Logano said he was encouraged by his performance in time trials.

“I feel like the field’s pretty close, and I feel comfortable about my car,” Logano said. “I think the Penske cars are all fairly quick, and we’ll work on it some more (in Saturday’s practice).”

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – South Point 400

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas, Nevada

Friday, September 14, 2018