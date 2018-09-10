Keselowski Charges To Victory At The Brickyard

By Jim Pedley | Managing Editor

RacinToday.com

Brad Keselowski bumped his way past Denny Hamlin with two laps to go on Monday and went on to win the rain-postponed Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series’ Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard on Monday afternoon.

The victory, which gave team owner Roger Penske his first in a stock car race victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after winning 17 times there in Indy cars, was the second of the year for Keselowski.

The key to the victory was a decision by Keselowski’s crew chief – Paul Wolfe – to pit later than other teams on the final green-flag stops. That gave him the better rubber on the final laps.

“He made a heck of a call to pit late in that run,” Keselowski, who led just nine laps, said. “We came out eighth and he gave me the ball, you know? He gave me the ball and I had to make a play. We weren’t a dominant car by any mean but Paul executed an incredible race and I just had to do my job. Here we are in Victory Lane at the Brickyard.”

Wolfe said of the win, “It’s something that hasn’t been done at (Team) Penske. Roger has had a lot of success here, done a lot of things. Obviously this one’s for him.”

Hamlin appeared to have command of the race over the final laps but a series of wrecks closed up the field and forced a couple of late race restarts. Asked what he needed to hold off Keselowski and get his first win of the year, Hamlin said, “Not have meaningless guys in the back wreck. I don’t know what they’re doing crashing with a couple laps to go while multiple laps down. Meaningless.”

Erik Jones of Joe Gibbs Racing finished second while Hamlin slipped to third in the No. 11 Gibbs Toyota.

The race cemented the field for the upcoming Cup Series playoffs, which start next weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Unless a driver were to win his first race of the season Monday – none did – only two berths remained available for the playoff when the race started. Those two berths went to Hendrick Motorsports teammates Jimmie Johnson – who will chase his series-record eight championship – and Alex Bowman.

Bowman needed the winner’s help as he was involved in a wreck on Lap 67 and fell multiple laps off the pace. Had Hamlin held on to win, Bowman would have been out.

The 16 drivers who will compete in the playoffs are Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer, Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon, Keselowski, Erik Jones, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Hamlin, Aric Almirola, Johnson and Bowman.

The green flag dropped a couple of minutes after 2 p.m. with Kyle Busch on the pole and Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas Racing lining up next to him.

Clint Bowyer of Stewart-Haas Racing won the first stage – his first of the season – while part-time Roush Feway Racing driving and former Cup champ Matt Kenseth won the second of the three stages.

Martin Truex Jr., the 2017 Cup champion and who has won four races this season, will start the playoffs sans momentum. Early in the race, he suffered a race-ending incident.

“Left-front brake rotor exploded and went through the hood,” the Furniture Row Racing driver said.

###

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race – Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Speedway, Indiana

Monday, September 10, 2018

(6) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 160. (13) Erik Jones, Toyota, 160. (10) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 160. (2) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 160. (8) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 160. (4) Kurt Busch, Ford, 160. (21) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 160. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 160. (19) Paul Menard, Ford, 160. (17) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 160. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 160. (29) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 160. (5) Joey Logano, Ford, 160. (7) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 160. (11) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 160. (14) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 160. (26) Michael McDowell, Ford, 160. (20) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 160. (22) William Byron #, Chevrolet, 160. (27) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 160. (30) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 160. (18) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 160. (12) Aric Almirola, Ford, 159. (25) David Ragan, Ford, 159. (23) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 158. (32) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 158. (33) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 158. (38) * Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 158. (35) JJ Yeley(i), Toyota, 157. (40) * BJ McLeod(i), Ford, 157. (34) Landon Cassill(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 150. (37) * Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, Accident, 150. (15) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 142. (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, Engine, 136. (39) * Timmy Hill(i), Toyota, Fuel Pump, 124. (31) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, Rear End, 89. (24) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, Accident, 66. (28) Bubba Wallace #, Chevrolet, Accident, 57. (36) David Starr(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 57. (3) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, Brakes, 41.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 128.629 mph.

Time of Race: 03 Hrs, 06 Mins, 35 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.904 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 10 for 39 laps.

Lead Changes: 14 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Kyle Busch 1-11; D. Hamlin 12-32; Kurt Busch 33-44; C. Bowyer 45-51; Kyle Busch 52-67; K. Harvick 68-89; C. Bowyer 90-96; M. Kenseth 97-101; W. Byron # 102-104; C. Bowyer 105-127; R. Blaney 128; Kurt Busch 129-135; B. Keselowski 136-142; D. Hamlin 143-158; B. Keselowski 159-160.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): C. Bowyer 3 times for 37 laps; D. Hamlin 2 times for 37 laps; Kyle Busch 2 times for 27 laps; K. Harvick 1 time for 22 laps; Kurt Busch 2 times for 19 laps; B. Keselowski 2 times for 9 laps; M. Kenseth 1 time for 5 laps; W. Byron # 1 time for 3 laps; R. Blaney 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 14,41,11,42,18,2,10,21,9,20

Stage #2 Top Ten: 6,9,20,22,41,19,2,24,31,48