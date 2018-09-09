Rain Moves Cup Race To Monday

Sunday’s Brickyard 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been postponed until Monday afternoon because of persistent rain.

Wet weather has plagued goings-on at IMS all weekend, cancelling practices and qualifying sessions for both the Cup and Xfinity series on Friday and Saturday.

Race time has been set for 2 p.m. Eastern for the Cup race. That event will be preceded by the postponed Xfinity race, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Kyle Busch will start Monday’s Brickyard race from the pole based on point standings. Kevin Harvick will start from the other side of the front row.

“It’s really good for us to be able to start on the pole,” Busch said during a press conference early Sunday. “We qualified on the pole here last year I believe it was, so being able to get out front and get out in that clean air, obviously it helps you, helps your day. When you’re out there though you’re kind of in clean air. You’re racing yourself essentially and time, but also when you get back in traffic later on in the event, you still have to have a good handling race car. Without having any practice and without having any opportunity to get out there behind people or around people, it’s going to be a big difference today throughout the day.”

The Indy race marks the end of the regular season in Cup. The 10-race playoffs begin next weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.