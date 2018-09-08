Home » NASCAR, TOP STORIES

Rain Keeps NASCAR Cars Off Track In Indianapolis

Rain has kept the cars in the garages at Indy this weekend. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

Day-long rain forced postponement of all track activity at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, forcing postponement of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race until Monday at 10 a.m.

Practice and qualifying sessions for both the Xfinity and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series were canceled. Accordingly, the fields for the Xfinity race and the Brickyard 400 Cup series event will be set according to owner points.

In addition, the starting time for Sunday’s Cup race has been moved from 2 p.m. ET to 1 p.m. to create a larger weather window for completion.

More rain is forecast for the Indianapolis area and could for the races to be reschedule to Monday.

Drivers for both series will start the respective races without benefit of practice.

The Brickyard 400 is the final race before the start of the 10-race, championship-deciding playoffs.

 

