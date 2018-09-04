Todd Repeats At U.S. Nationals

Indiana native J.R. Todd doubled-down on a dream Monday afternoon, powering to a repeat Funny Car victory in NHRA’s 64th annual Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, “The World’s Biggest Drag Race.”

The No. 1 qualifier beginning on Friday night, Todd covered the 1,000-foot distance at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis in 4.062-seconds at 311.70 mph en route to defeating Matt Hagan’s pass of 4.141-seconds at 300.60 mph in the final.

“This is by far a dream come true,” said Todd, driver of the yellow Toyota Camry fielded by Kalitta Motorsports and most closely associated with the late Scott Kalitta. “You don’t know if you’re ever going to win Indy, let alone go back-to-back. For whatever reason this year just felt different. It felt like we had a car that could come in here and win. Last year the confidence wasn’t there like it is this year.”

Owner/driver Terry McMillen (Top Fuel), Tanner Gray (Pro Stock) and LE Tonglet (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also were victorious at the facility in Brownsburg, Ind., in the 18th event of 24 on the 2018 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

Capping a weekend tinged with nostalgia, Todd joined retired superstars Ed “The Ace” McCulloch and Don “The Snake” Prudhomme; two-time world champ Cruz Pedregon; the retired Ashley Force-Hood and former driver/current tuner Mike Neff as the only racers to win back-to-back Funny Car titles at the U.S. Nats. Neff was the most recent to do so in 2011 and 2012.

“Those are all legends of the sport,” said Todd, a 36-year-old native of Lawrenceburg, Ind., and resident of Indianapolis. “At any given time when he’s at the track, you can find Don hanging out over in the Kalitta camp. It’s cool to be able to call some of those guys buddies. ‘Snake’ will call or text me once a week or every other week. It’s awesome to be on a list of names with guys like that, who accomplished so much in the sport. My biggest goal is to win a championship and then maybe ‘The Snake’ will start to give me some credit.”

Todd posted his third victory of the season after previously winning at Las Vegas and Baytown, Texas, and the fifth of his Funny Car career _ all coming in the last 28 races. He now has 14 career victories in NHRA Nitro competition. In addition, the win moved Todd into fifth in points heading into the NHRA’s Countdown to the Championship playoffs in two weeks.

Todd defeated Jim Campbell, two-time/reigning world champion Robert Hight, Tommy Johnson Jr. and Hagan to hand team-owner/NHRA icon Conrad “Connie” Kalitta his third Funny Car win in the last five years at “The Big Go.”

“I don’t think we had a dominant car,” Todd said. “Tommy Johnson made some really good runs in the heat and Courtney Force made a really good run against us in Q4. In the back of my mind, I knew there were other teams that could go out there and outrun us. Robert Hight went 3.98 in the first round. I’m still kind of blown away on how the day turned out for us.

“I don’t know what it is about running against Robert. At Brainerd, he had a 0.020-something light and today he had an 0.019 light. Are you kidding me? He’s a bad dude on the starting line and those guys have the No. 1 on the side of the car for a reason. I fully expected it to be a big-time match-up and the track just seemed to go away for everybody and we ended up blowing the tires off there. I expected him to go driving by any second. Then, I looked up and the win light was on and it surprised me.

“Tommy ran really well in testing last week. That team has definitely turned the corner the last couple of races. Then you never count out Matt Hagan and those guys. They’ve won championships and won this race before. I didn’t know what to think about the final round. To look up and see the win light come on, it was hard to believe. We were fortunate enough to keep it running down the middle all day for the most part. Hopefully, that’s a good sign for us coming into the Countdown.”

Hagan’s final round appearance in his Dodge Charger/Hellcat SRT was the second of his career at the U.S. Nationals. Hagan, of Don Schumacher Racing, defeated Jonnie Lindberg, point-leader Courtney Force and Shawn Langdon before entering his sixth final of the season.

“This is a great team,” Todd said. “We definitely haven’t had the results to show it lately. I’m just really fortunate to be a part of this team. We’ve got a lot of smart people and some great drivers on-board. With everybody working together, it’s awesome to be able to reward them with a trophy at the end of the day, especially Connie Kalitta, who gives us everything we need to come out here and win races. That’s why we’re out here.”

The six-race Countdown will begin Sept. 13-16 at Maple Grove Raceway in Reading, Pa., with the 34th annual Dodge NHRA Nationals. The top-10 professional point-finishers from the U.S. Nats are eligible to compete for their respective class championships.

“Last year we started off eighth in the Countdown,” Todd said. “I felt like we were going in the right direction and then we go to Charlotte and burned up a piston early in a run against Robert (Hight) in the semis and lost. We moved up to fifth, but we left Charlotte farther behind the leader. That kind of ticked me off and I thought to myself, ‘How is that even possible?’ So, I wanted to be in the top-five going into the Countdown this year just because you’re not putting yourself in a big hole starting off.

“I feel like we definitely have a better shot of going for a championship now than we did last year. We just need to go out there and be smart _ get as many bonus points in qualifying and turn on as many win lights as we can on race day.”

In Top Fuel, McMillen wheeled his dragster to an upset victory against Doug Kalitta with a 1,000-foot pass in 4.037-seconds at 300.66 mph to register his first U.S. Nats win and second of his career. Kalitta, chasing what would have been his first U.S. Nats win, completed his run in the dragster in 4.067-seconds at 303.57 mph.

“You know, it’s so surreal because it’s one of the most prestigious races out there,” said McMillen, a 64-year-old resident of Elkhart, Ind. “To have your name that you won Indy is one of the highest accomplishments you can have. I’ve always known that this year was going to be a good year, but I couldn’t have scripted that it was going to be this good.”

McMillen posted wins against Scott Palmer, point-leader Steve Torrence and Blake Alexander before trailering Kalitta and hoisting the Wally trophy. McMillen, whose car is tuned by Rob Wendland, has secured the No. 7 spot heading into the Countdown. Kalitta earlier defeated Leah Pritchett, three-time world champion Antron Brown and Billy Torrence en route to his third final-round appearance at Indianapolis.

In Pro Stock, Gray covered the traditional quarter-mile in 6.641-seconds at 208.42 mph in his Gray Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro SS to defeat Jeg Coughlin Jr.’s 6.639 at 206.80 in his Elite Performance Camaro on a hole-shot.

NHRA’s 2017 Rookie of the Year, Gray celebrated his first U.S. Nationals victory, fifth win of the season and 10th of his career. The third-generation NHRA racer also secured the No. 1 seed leading into the Countdown during the semifinals, when four-time world champ Greg Anderson lost in the quarterfinals.

“I guess the main thing is that I want to strive to be the best driver that I can be,” said Gray, a 20-year-old resident of Mooresville, N.C. “I continue to work and don’t really settle for what I am right now. I think every driver’s dream is to win Indy at least once and it’s pretty cool for me to be able to do that.” Shane Gray, Tanner’s father, won this event in Pro Stock in 2014.

Tanner Gray defeated John Gaydosh Jr., three-time world champ Jason Line and Drew Skillman prior to entering the final. Coughlin, a five-time “Factory Hot Rod” world champion and three-time U.S. Nationals winner, eliminated Alex Laughlin, Anderson and reigning world champion Bo Butner to reach the final. Coughlin congratulated Gray in the shutdown area while sporting a red Motorcraft hat in tribute to the late Bob Glidden, the 10-time Pro Stock world champion/Ford loyalist from Whiteland, Ind.

“The playoffs will be here in two weeks with an earlier-than-normal Reading race and we’re ready to kick things off strong at a track I really enjoy,” Coughlin said. “There are so many great cars top-to-bottom and every run will feel like a final round for the next six events, which we love. It’s going to be very exciting.”

Tonglet claimed the Pro Stock Motorcycle win with a quarter-mile pass in 6.864-seconds at 197.10 mph aboard his Nitro Fish Racing Suzuki to defeat four-time world champion Eddie Krawiec and his 6.884-second pass at 197.02 mph. The 2010 world champ, Tonglet posted his second career victory at Lucas Oil Raceway, third win on the season and 19th of his career.

“I try not to think about anything,” said Tonglet, teammate to 2016 world champ Jerry Savoie at White Alligator Racing. “We just go up there and try our best and whatever happens, happens. I don’t lose sleep over this since this is still a hobby for us. We just come out here to have fun.”

Tonglet, a 27-year-old resident/firefighter in his hometown of Metairie, La., defeated Ryan Oehler, Chip Ellis and Steve Johnson to advance to the final. Krawiec rode his Mello Yello/Screamin’ Eagle Vance & Hines Harley Davidson Street Rod past Savoie, teammate/five-time world champ Andrew Hines and Hector Arana Jr., to reach the final.

Final finishing order (1-16) at the 64th annual Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis in Brownsburg, Ind., 18th of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series:

Top Fuel _1. Terry McMillen; 2. Doug Kalitta; 3. Billy Torrence; 4. Blake Alexander; 5. Steve Torrence; 6. Clay Millican; 7. Antron Brown; 8. Mike Salinas; 9. T.J. Zizzo; 10. Tony Schumacher; 11.Wayne Newby; 12. Richie Crampton; 13. Brittany Force; 14. Leah Pritchett; 15. Pat Dakin; 16.Scott Palmer.

Funny Car _1. J.R. Todd; 2. Matt Hagan; 3. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 4. Shawn Langdon; 5. Tim Wilkerson; 6. Bob Bode; 7. Courtney Force; 8. Robert Hight; 9. Del Worsham; 10. Jim Campbell; 11. John Force; 12. Bob Tasca III; 13. Ron Capps; 14. Jack Beckman; 15. Jonnie Lindberg; 16. Cruz Pedregon.

Pro Stock _1. Tanner Gray; 2. Jeg Coughlin Jr.; 3. Drew Skillman; 4. Bo Butner; 5. Greg Anderson; 6. Matt Hartford; 7. Erica Enders; 8. Jason Line; 9. Chris McGaha; 10. Deric Kramer; 11. Alex Laughlin; 12. Fernando Cuadra; 13. Kenny Delco; 14. Vincent Nobile; 15. Steve Graham; 16. John Gaydosh Jr.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _1. LE Tonglet; 2. Eddie Krawiec; 3. Hector Arana Jr.; 4. Steve Johnson; 5. Andrew Hines; 6. Chip Ellis; 7. Jim Underdahl; 8. Mark Paquette; 9. Jerry Savoie; 10. Angelle Sampey; 11. Joey Gladstone; 12. Karen Stoffer; 13. Hector Arana; 14. Matt Smith; 15. Ryan Oehler; 16. Scotty Pollacheck.

Monday’s final results from the 64th annual Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis:

Top Fuel _Terry McMillen, 4.037-seconds, 300.66 mph def. Doug Kalitta, 4.067-seconds, 303.57 mph.

Funny Car _J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 4.062, 311.70 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.141, 300.60.

Pro Stock _ Tanner Gray, Chevy Camaro, 6.641, 208.42 def. Jeg Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.639, 206.80.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.864, 197.10 def. Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.884, 197.02.

Pro Modified _ Stevie Jackson, Chevy Camaro, 6.167, 168.51 def. Jose Gonzalez, Camaro, 6.682, 189.26.

Top Alcohol Funny Car _ Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.821, 257.09 def. Chris Marshall, Camaro, 6.638, 154.02.

Top Alcohol Dragster _ Josh Hart, 5.271, 274.89 def. Dan Page, 5.460, 261.62.

Competition Eliminator _ David Rampy, Roadster, 7.386, 154.25 def. Greg Kamplain, Dragster, Foul/Red Light.

Super Stock _ Dennis Steward, Plymouth Savoy, 10.411, 100.76 def. Dale Hulquist, Pontiac Grand Am, Foul/Red Light.

Stock Eliminator _T.C. Morris, Pontiac GTO, 10.971, 121.11 def. Jerry Emmons, Chevy Camaro, Foul/Red Light.

Super Comp _ Joe Hessling, Dragster, 8.903, 189.90 def. Gary Stinnett, Dragster, 8.912, 179.18.

Super Gas _ Devin Isenhower, Chevy Camaro, 9.907, 157.50 def. Steve Hoyt, Chevy Corvette, 10.271, 132.26.

Factory Stock Showdown _ Leah Pritchett, Dodge Challenger, 8.108, 170.26 def. Mark Pawuk, Challenger, 8.191, 167.51.

Top Fuel Harley — Tii Tharpe, JTR, 6.442, 224.02 def. Doug Vancil, Weekend, 7.054, 155.45.

HEMI Challenge _ James Daniels, Dodge Dart, 8.662, 156.15 def. Gary Wolkwitz, Dart, 10.110, 97.63.

Final round-by-round results from the 64th annual Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis:

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE _Blake Alexander, 3.900, 313.07 def. T.J. Zizzo, 4.141, 214.35; Billy Torrence, 3.831, 320.05 def. Tony Schumacher, 4.203, 256.55; Clay Millican, 3.821, 321.88 def. Richie Crampton, 4.486, 218.12; Mike Salinas, 4.222, 250.09 def. Wayne Newby, 4.471, 193.68; Antron Brown, 3.835, 324.12 def. Brittany Force, 4.693, 160.58; Terry McMillen, 4.414, 188.04 def. Scott Palmer, Broke; Steve Torrence, 3.838, 327.43 def. Pat Dakin, 7.237, 80.63; Doug Kalitta, 3.888, 273.44 def. Leah Pritchett, 5.580, 125.12;

QUARTERFINALS _ Alexander, 3.894, 318.92 def. Salinas, 7.524, 95.23; B. Torrence, 4.406, 233.03 def. Millican, 4.450, 252.43; Kalitta, 4.089, 249.90 def. Brown, 6.903, 104.84; McMillen, 3.979, 315.78 def. S. Torrence, 4.097, 269.46;

SEMIFINALS _ Kalitta, 3.947, 299.86 def. B. Torrence, 3.939, 307.02; McMillen, 3.961, 314.75 def. Alexander, 5.026, 144.77;

FINAL _ McMillen, 4.037, 300.66 def. Kalitta, 4.067, 303.57.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE _ Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 4.103, 309.77 def. Del Worsham, Toyota Camry, 4.105, 310.13; Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.401, 217.56 def. Jonnie Lindberg, Mustang, 9.208, 80.50; J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.996, 315.42 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.234, 259.71; Bob Bode, Charger, 4.171, 300.60 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.597, 185.74; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 4.105, 255.58 def. Ron Capps, Charger, 4.894, 170.77; Courtney Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.095, 308.35 def. Jack Beckman, Charger, 5.089, 156.50; Shawn Langdon, Camry, 4.051, 314.31 def. Cruz Pedregon, Camry, 25.188, 46.45; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.985, 321.35 def. John Force, Camaro, 4.561, 189.26;

QUARTERFINALS _ Hagan, 4.397, 219.58 def. C. Force, 4.557, 219.15; Langdon, 4.246, 249.72 def. Bode, 4.549, 196.27; Todd, 4.160, 286.32 def. Hight, 4.614, 212.53; Johnson Jr., 4.085, 295.34 def. Wilkerson, 4.115, 305.08;

SEMIFINALS _ Hagan, 4.129, 298.60 def. Langdon, 4.148, 307.16; Todd, 4.045, 312.21 def. Johnson Jr., 4.130, 278.98;

FINAL _ Todd, 4.062, 311.70 def. Hagan, 4.141, 300.60.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE _ Jason Line, Chevy Camaro, 6.648, 207.59 def. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.672, 207.30; Jeg Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.653, 206.01 def. Alex Laughlin, Dodge Dart, 6.657, 206.01; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.649, 207.34 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.650, 207.62; Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.645, 207.78 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.637, 208.62; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.634, 207.62 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.671, 207.72; Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.631, 207.94 def. John Gaydosh Jr., Camaro, 6.717, 206.04; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.639, 207.98 def. Steve Graham, Camaro, 6.707, 205.98; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.665, 207.50 def. Fernando Cuadra, Camaro, 6.666, 207.05;

QUARTERFINALS _ Skillman, 6.646, 207.53 def. Enders, 6.666, 206.39; Coughlin, 6.645, 206.64 def. Anderson, 6.643, 207.37; Butner, 6.655, 208.17 def. Hartford, Foul/Red Light; Gray, 6.651, 208.52 def. Line, Foul/Red Light;

SEMIFINALS _ Gray, 6.651, 208.42 def. Skillman, 6.658, 207.78; Coughlin, 6.651, 206.13 def. Butner, 6.662, 206.20;

FINAL _ Gray, 6.641, 208.42 def. Coughlin, 6.639, 206.80.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

ROUND ONE _ Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.899, 195.08 def. Hector Arana, 7.011, 196.30; Mark Paquette, Buell, 6.968, 192.25 def. Joey Gladstone, 6.970, 192.80; LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.857, 196.59 def. Ryan Oehler, Buell, 7.031, 192.00; Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.880, 195.59 def. Angelle Sampey, Buell, 6.937, 193.49; Chip Ellis, Harley-Davidson, 6.857, 195.08 def. Scotty Pollacheck, Suzuki, 9.497, 91.74; Hector Arana Jr., 6.849, 199.29 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.975, 192.93; Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 6.966, 193.63 def. Matt Smith, 7.022, 196.07; Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.859, 196.24 def. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.915, 195.45;

QUARTERFINALS _ Johnson, 6.980, 193.57 def. Underdahl, 7.028, 193.63; Krawiec, 6.902, 195.87 def. Hines, 6.929, 194.58; Tonglet, 6.897, 196.44 def. Ellis, 7.014, 192.96; Arana Jr., 6.875, 198.12 def. Paquette, 7.083, 188.81;

SEMIFINALS _ Tonglet, 6.876, 196.13 def. Johnson, 6.934, 193.60; Krawiec, 6.876, 196.47 def. Arana Jr., 6.892, 198.70;

FINAL _ Tonglet, 6.864, 197.10 def. Krawiec, 6.884, 197.02.

Point standings (top-10) following the 64th annual Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis, final event of the NHRA regular season. Each driver is championship-eligible for the six-race Countdown to the Championship playoffs:

Top Fuel _1. Steve Torrence, 1,422; 2. Clay Millican, 1,234; 3. Tony Schumacher, 1,195; 4. Leah Pritchett, 1,170; 5. Doug Kalitta, 1,166; 6. Antron Brown, 1,112; 7. Terry McMillen, 959; 8. Brittany Force, 839; 9. Mike Salinas, 768; 10. Scott Palmer, 755.

Funny Car _1. Courtney Force, 1,457; 2. Matt Hagan, 1,247; 3. Robert Hight, 1,231; 4. Ron Capps, 1,227; 5. J.R. Todd, 1,174; 6. Jack Beckman, 1,161; 7. Tommy Johnson Jr., 1,107; 8. Shawn Langdon, 907; 9. John Force, 904; 10. Tim Wilkerson, 831.

Pro Stock _1. Tanner Gray, 1,432; 2. Greg Anderson, 1,355; 3. Erica Enders, 1,230; 4. Jeg Coughlin Jr., 1,198; 5. Vincent Nobile, 1,135; 6. Deric Kramer, 1,099; 7. Drew Skillman, 1,068; 8. Jason Line, 1,067; 9. Bo Butner, 1,050; 10. Chris McGaha, 1,042.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _1. Eddie Krawiec, 930; 2. Andrew Hines, 867; 3. LE Tonglet, 815; 4. Hector Arana Jr., 770; 5. Jerry Savoie, 636; 6. Matt Smith, 604; 7. Scotty Pollacheck, 528; 8. Steve Johnson, 443; 9. Angie Smith, 424; 10. (tie) Angelle Sampey, 421; Jim Underdahl, 421.

Stevie ‘Fast’’ Jackson raced to his first career Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals victory during the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series portion of the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals on Monday. The weekend’s Pro Mod racing, presented by Al-Anabi Performance, was the eighth of 12 events this season.

Jackson ran the quarter-mile in 6.167-seconds at 168.51 mph to defeat Jose Gonzalez’s pass at 6.682-seconds and 189.26 mph in a pairing of Chevy Camaros. Jackson, of Evans, Ga., earned his third career win and first of the season.

“I want to thank all the people that have stood by us this season,” said Jackson, fifth in points. “After two DNQ’s, all my sponsors and especially Bahrain 1 have had my back this whole time so to come out and win the U.S. Nationals is really special. I really couldn’t do this without my team. I know I’m the driver and drivers always get all the credit but I really got to give it to my guys. This is because of them.”

Jackson, the No. 13 qualifier, defeated Sidnei Frigo, Bob Rahaim and pole-sitter Mike Castellana to advance to the final. Mike Janis and Rickie Smith exited the event tied atop the point standings with 573 each.

The Pro Mod schedule will continue at the AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals Sept. 21-23 at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Ill.

Final finishing order (1-16) at the 64th annual Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis:

Pro Modified _1. Steve Jackson; 2. Jose Gonzalez; 3. Mike Castellana; 4. Khalid alBalooshi; 5. Jeremy Ray; 6. Bob Rahaim; 7. Mike Janis; 8. Troy Coughlin; 9. Michael Biehle; 10. Rickie Smith; 11. Erica Enders; 12. Marc Caruso; 13. Chip King; 14. Chad Green; 15. Shane Molinari; 16. Sidnei Frigo.

Final round-by-round results from the 64th annual Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis:

PRO MODIFIED

ROUND ONE _ Mike Janis, Chevy Camaro, 5.827, 246.12 def. Chad Green, Chevy Corvette, 22.858, 73.05; Troy Coughlin, Ford Mustang, 5.803, 254.71 def. Michael Biehle, Mustang, 5.820, 255.19; Jose Gonzalez, Camaro, 5.797, 255.05 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 5.871, 248.34; Mike Castellana, Camaro, 6.114, 193.02 def. Chip King, Dodge Daytona, 7.248, 135.08; Steve Jackson, Camaro, 5.843, 246.21 def. Sidnei Frigo, Camaro, Foul/Centerline; Khalid alBalooshi, Camaro, 5.857, 249.35 def. Marc Caruso, Camaro, 5.881, 244.16; Jeremy Ray, Corvette, 5.835, 245.94 def. Shane Molinari, Pontiac Firebird, Foul/Centerline; Bob Rahaim, Camaro, 5.826, 248.02 def. Rickie Smith, Camaro, 5.861, 249.35;

QUARTERFINALS _ Castellana, 5.798, 251.30 def. Janis, 7.326, 136.33; Gonzalez, 5.819, 255.05 def. Ray, 5.838, 245.81; alBalooshi, 5.857, 248.98 def. Coughlin, 8.889, 83.08; Jackson, 5.835, 246.89 def. Rahaim, 5.895, 246.98;

SEMIFINALS _ Gonzalez, 5.847, 253.42 def. alBalooshi, 5.917, 246.84; Jackson, 5.843, 246.84 def. Castellana, 5.856, 250.37;

FINAL _ Jackson, 6.167, 168.51 def. Gonzalez, 6.682, 189.26.

Point standings (top-10) following the 64th annual Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis:

Pro Modified _1. (tie) Mike Janis and Rickie Smith, 573; 3. Mike Castellana, 463; 4. Khalid alBalooshi, 451; 5. Steve Jackson, 447; 6. Jose Gonzalez, 435; 7. Chad Green, 422; 8. Todd Tutterow, 352; 9. Jeremy Ray, 350; 10. Danny Rowe, 298.