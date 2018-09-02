Salinas Clings To Pole At U.S. Nationals

RacinToday.com

NHRA privateer Mike Salinas remained in the provisional Top Fuel qualifying lead Saturday after Day 2 of time trials for the 64th annual Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis.

J.R. Todd (Funny Car), Tanner Gray (Pro Stock) and Eddie Krawiec (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also retained their provisional poles from Friday night’s lone session in Brownsburg, Ind., at the 18th of 24 events on the 2018 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

Salinas covered the 1,000-foot distance in 3.756-seconds at 321.04 mph during the first round of qualifying on Friday in his Scrappers Metal Racing dragster. This is the first appearance at “The Big Go” for the Californian, who is chasing his first career pole.

“We broke the track down into four increments,” Salinas said. “We’re trying to see how much horsepower we can put down at each portion of the track. This way we can be ready for Monday (and final eliminations.”)

Clay Millican sits second with his pass of 3.762-seconds at 323.81 mph in the dragster tuned by David Grubnic. Three-time world champion Antron Brown rounds out the top three in his dragster fielded by Don Schumacher Racing.

Defending event winner Todd powered to the top of the Funny Car class Friday evening with his 1,000-foot run of 3.910-seconds at 325.45 mph in the Toyota Camry and it held through both of Saturday’s sessions. Todd is seeking his first pole of the year for team-owner Connie Kalitta.

“For me, I thought we were going to go in and work on our race day set,” Todd said. “But then the conditions got really good there at Q3 and I started worrying that the No. 1 wasn’t going to hold up. We now know for Sunday and Monday what to do and what not to do though.”

In Pro Stock, Gray covered the traditional quarter-mile in 6.603-seconds at 208.68 mph Friday evening in his Gray Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro SS, and that pass held serve Saturday. Gray is looking to secure his first No. 1 qualifier of the season.

“Today I think is more for what we will use on Monday,” said Gray, NHRA’s 2017 Rookie of the Year. “I think tomorrow we will try some stuff. I’ll move my linkage around and see if I can get better on the (Christmas) tree for when I go up against someone in a ‘must-win’ situation. All in all, I’m pretty happy with the car and I feel pretty good about it.”

Four-time world champion and point-leader Greg Anderson remained in the No. 2 position with his pass of 6.621-seconds at 208.75 mph in the Summit Racing Equipment Camaro. Reigning world champion Bo Butner, Anderson’s Ken Black Racing teammate, is third with his Camaro’s pass of 6.621 at 208.17.

Krawiec remained atop the Pro Stock Motorcycle category with his quarter-mile pass of 6.825-seconds at 197.02 mph Friday evening aboard the Mello Yello/Screamin’ Eagle Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson Street Rod. Krawiec is in position to claim his third pole of the season and back-to-back victories at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis.

“(Sunday) morning’s run could be pretty good,” said Krawiec, the four-time/reigning world champ. “Everyone stepped-up that second session and it wasn’t just because the air got better. We’ve been picking away at the tuneup on my bike because we need to understand what it likes and where its window is heading into Monday.”

H-D teammate Chip Ellis moved up to the No. 2 spot at 6.831-seconds and 197.48 mph.

The third and final day of qualifying is scheduled to begin Sunday at noon (EDT). FOX Sports 1 will air two hours of programming on “NHRA Sunday Live” beginning at 4 p.m. (EDT).

Saturday’s provisional qualifying results after the first three of five rounds of time trials for the 64th annual Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis, 18th of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. Qualifying will continue Sunday for Monday’s final eliminations:

Top Fuel _ 1. Mike Salinas, 3.756-seconds, 321.04 mph; 2. Clay Millican, 3.762, 323.81; 3. Antron Brown, 3.772, 325.22; 4. Scott Palmer, 3.791, 327.90; 5. Leah Pritchett, 3.797, 323.50; 6. Tony Schumacher, 3.801, 328.14; 7. T.J. Zizzo, 3.812, 321.27; 8. Blake Alexander, 3.815, 311.41; 9. Billy Torrence, 3.822, 324.20; 10. Doug Kalitta, 3.824, 305.77; 11. Steve Torrence, 3.826, 328.22; 12. Pat Dakin, 3.835, 323.04; 13. Terry McMillen, 3.836, 323.35; 14. Brittany Force, 3.836, 318.62; 15. Wayne Newby, 3.887, 310.27; 16. Richie Crampton, 3.889, 317.42.

Not Qualified _ 17. Kebin Kinsley, 4.092, 274.61; 18. Lex Joon, Broke.

Funny Car _ 1. J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 3.910, 325.45; 2. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.928, 322.65; 3. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.943, 324.05; 4. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.948, 320.36; 5. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.952, 319.60; 6. Courtney Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.959, 325.69; 7. Shawn Langdon, Camry, 3.961, 325.22; 8. John Force, Camaro, 4.003, 320.89; 9. Cruz Pedregon, Camry, 4.006, 316.08; 10. Robert Hight, Camaro, 4.010, 301.27; 11. Jack Beckman, Charger, 4.021, 313.51; 12. Ron Capps, Charger, 4.101, 308.71; 13. Del Worsham, Camry, 4.103, 261.32; 14. Bob Bode, Charger, 4.663, 180.28; 15. Jonnie Lindberg, Mustang, 5.043, 151.58; 16. Jim Campbell, Charger, 5.414, 137.36.

Not Qualified _17. Terry Haddock, 6.008, 111.77; 18. Justin Schriefer, 6.526, 89.12.

Pro Stock _ 1. Tanner Gray, Chevy Camaro, 6.603, 208.68; 2. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.621, 208.75; 3. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.621, 208.17; 4. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.623, 206.99; 5. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.624, 208.94; 6. Jeg Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.627, 207.56; 7. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.628, 208.04; 8. Jason Line, Camaro, 6.629, 208.91; 9. Alex Laughlin, Dodge Dart, 6.629, 207.62; 10. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.634, 208.30; 11. Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.648, 208.23; 12. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.653, 207.72; 13. Fernando Cuadra, Camaro, 6.661, 202.00; 14. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.682, 207.37; 15. Steve Graham, Camaro, 6.706, 206.54; 16. John Gaydosh Jr., Camaro, 6.718, 205.91.

Not Qualified _ 17. Alan Prusiensky, 6.725, 204.01; 18. Val Smeland, 6.763, 205.22; 19. Shane Tucker, 6.775, 203.34; 20. Charlie Westcott Jr., 6.832, 202.15.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _1. Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.825, 197.02; 2. Chip Ellis, Harley-Davidson, 6.831, 197.48; 3. Hector Arana Jr., 6.839, 198.32; 4. Matt Smith, Victory, 6.850, 196.47; 5. LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.858, 196.73; 6. Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.866, 195.11; 7. Mark Paquette, Buell, 6.893, 194.13; 8. Hector Arana, 6.926, 195.62; 9. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.932, 193.54; 10. Joey Gladstone, Victory, 6.937, 194.07; 11. Ryan Oehler, Buell, 6.940, 193.93; 12. Scotty Pollacheck, Suzuki, 6.940, 193.02; 13. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.941, 195.22; 14. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.941, 192.74; 15. Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 6.949, 193.27; 16. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.952, 191.02.

Not Qualified _ 17. Angelle Sampey, 6.977, 193.21; 18. Kelly Clontz, 6.992, 191.43; 19. Ron Tornow, 7.039, 189.92; 20. Odolph Daniels, 7.182, 186.48; 21. Andie Rawlings, 7.501, 171.18; 22. Wendell Daniels, 15.777, 58.07.

Mike Castellana raced to the provisional pole Saturday in the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series portion of the Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals. This weekend’s Pro Mod racing, presented by Al-Anabi Performance, is the eighth of 12 events this season.

Castellana powered to the top spot in his 2017 Chevrolet Camaro during his first qualifying attempt and was able to better his time during the second session. Castellana’s best quarter-mile lap was 5.783-seconds at 250.92 mph. He remains the category’s point-leader.

“Frank Manzo (crew chief) and the crew did a great job,” Castellana said. “We made a great run the first one, we tweaked it, and was able to improve upon it. I think we’re going to see some really good runs tomorrow and see shuffling around.”

Sidnei Frigo, Friday’s leader, was bumped into the second position with his run of 5.810 at 255.48. Khalid AlBalooshi is third at 5.814 at 250.46 and Rickie Smith sits fourth at 5.817/249.49.

Saturday’s provisional Pro Mod qualifying results after the first three of five rounds of time trials for the 64th annual Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis, eighth of 12 events in the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series. Qualifying will continue Sunday for Monday’s final eliminations:

Pro Modified _ 1. Mike Castellana, Chevy Camaro, 5.783, 250.92; 2. Sidnei Frigo, Camaro, 5.810, 255.48; 3. Khalid alBalooshi, Camaro, 5.814, 250.46; 4. Rickie Smith, Camaro, 5.817, 249.49; 5. Mike Janis, Camaro, 5.821, 246.75; 6. Chad Green, Chevy Corvette, 5.825, 245.63; 7. Jose Gonzalez, Camaro, 5.831, 253.80; 8. Shane Molinari, Pontiac Firebird, 5.832, 254.14; 9. Marc Caruso, Camaro, 5.836, 245.63; 10. Troy Coughlin, Ford Mustang, 5.837, 254.04; 11. Erica Enders, Camaro, 5.851, 250.92; 12. Chip King, Dodge Daytona, 5.853, 248.11; 13. Dan Stevenson, Camaro, 5.855, 254.33; 14. Michael Biehle, Mustang, 5.860, 254.76; 15. Bob Rahaim, Camaro, 5.866, 247.07; 16. Steven Whiteley, Camaro, 5.871, 246.08.

Not Qualified _ 17. Jason Scruggs, 5.889, 245.72; 18. Danny Rowe, 5.891, 248.80; 19. Jeremy Ray, 5.892, 245.45; 20. Todd Tutterow, 5.901, 243.15; 21. Rick Hord, 5.902, 247.07; 22. Steve Matusek, 5.902, 246.62; 23. Doug Winters, 5.915, 242.50; 24. Harry Hruska, 5.925, 245.14; 25. Jim Whiteley, 5.933, 244.65; 26. Pete Farber, 5.942, 242.98; 27. Steve Jackson, 5.957, 243.19; 28. Clint Satterfield, 5.978, 241.41; 29. Michael Bowman, 5.994, 252.05; 30. Bill Glidden, 6.022, 231.60.