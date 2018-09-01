Hamlin Storms To Darlington Pole

RacinToday.com

Defending race winner Denny Hamlin drove to pole for Sunday’s Southern 500 on Saturday when he turned a fast lap in 28.332 seconds (173.571 mph) at Darlington Raceway.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver edged Kyle Larson (173.411 mph) by .026 seconds.

“The No. 1 pit stall (a perk for the pole winner) obviously is very important here, and I’m excited about that,” Hamlin said. “Really, the team has done a very good job with the car all weekend. So I’m optimistic, and I’m hopeful we have a good smooth race on Sunday and continue to build some momentum here over the next few weeks.”

The pole was Hamlin’s third in the last four races and the 29th of his career.

Larson ran the fastest laps of the afternoon in the first round, covering the distance in 27.908 seconds (176.208 mph). The driver of the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet was second fastest behind eventual fourth-place qualifier Alex Bowman in the second round before falling just short on his final lap.

“I just got a little too loose there in the center of (Turns) 1 and 2 and at the exit of 3 and 4, which I felt cost me a little bit of time,” Larson said. “I didn’t need much to get the pole. I felt like we had a better car than Denny throughout qualifying there.

“I just got a little too loose and messed up a little bit in 1 and 2.”

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – Bojangles’ Southern 500

Darlington Raceway

Darlington, South Carolina

Saturday, September 1, 2018