IndyCar Series Celebration Muted At Pocono

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Alexander Rossi’s latest Verizon IndyCar Series Victory Circle celebration was muted late Sunday afternoon at Pocono Raceway, where concern about the condition of fellow-driver Robert Wickens overshadowed a tightening championship chase.

As he had done at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in his previous start, Rossi dominated the ABC Supply 500 on Pocono’s fast and unique 2.5-mile “Tricky Triangle” in Long Pond, Pa., leading 180 of 200 laps en route to victory over pole-sitter Will Power and third-place Scott Dixon.

The race was delayed nearly two hours by a red-flag stoppage for track catch-fencing repairs following a five-car incident on Lap 7. Wickens, of Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, sustained orthopedic injuries in the crash and was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pa., where he was being evaluated Sunday night.

INDYCAR’s most recent update, posted at 9:40 p.m. (EDT), reported that Wickens was being treated for injuries to his lower extremities, right arm and spine. The 29-year-old Canadian also sustained a pulmonary contusion. He was scheduled to undergo an MRI and probable surgery at the hospital. Further updates on his condition will be provided when available.

Rossi’s third victory of the season for Andretti Autosport allowed him to close to within 29 points of championship leader Dixon, a four-time series champion for Chip Ganassi Racing, with three races remaining on the schedule. Rossi addressed the condition of Wickens, a series rookie but experienced international road-racer, early during his post-race news conference.

“The first thing I asked was if he was OK,” Rossi said. “Yeah, I mean, it’s Rob, it’s anyone, doesn’t matter who it is. Obviously you have your friends out there with

you. Those (incidents) hit a bit closer to home. At the end of the day, all 22 of us, 33 of us, whatever it may be, are a family. We try our best to look after each other out there. You don’t want to see that happen to anyone.

“We’ll continue to think of him and pray for him, his family, his fiancée, all that they have to deal with. I hope to talk to him soon, like I said, give him my regards.”

The victory was Rossi’s first on an oval since he won the 100th edition of the Indianapolis 500 on the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May 2016.

“It was a big team win and a great day for the NAPA Auto Parts Andretti crew _ great on pit stops, strategy, gave us the tools we needed to get it done today,” said Rossi, driver of the No. 27 Honda. “We’ll enjoy this one, but a dark cloud metaphorically and literally with what happened at the start.”

Rossi took the checkered flag 4.4982-seconds ahead of Team Penske’s Power to back-up his similarly dominant victory in the Honda Indy 200 in Lexington, Ohio, on July 29.

“The fact that we were able to (win Sunday) is just a testament to the car I had from Andretti Autosport, really the work that my teammate Zach Veach put in at the test here last week,” Rossi said of the rookie. “We were able to roll off instantly (to start the weekend) competitive and strong.”

Starting on-pole for the 53rd time in his career, Power led the 22-car field to the green flag in the No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet. But the caution flag waved almost immediately when Graham Rahal ran into the back of Spencer Pigot as they reached the front straight. Pigot’s No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet careened into the inside wall between pit lane and the track to bring out the yellow flag. That wreck, however, was tame compared to what followed.

The race restarted on Lap 6, with Rossi getting the jump on Power to take the lead into Turn 1. As the field reached Turn 2, Wickens’ No. 6 Lucas Oil SPM Honda made light contact with Ryan Hunter-Reay’s left rear tire on the No. 28 DHL Honda. As they slid toward the SAFER Barrier on the outside wall, Wickens’ car launched over the front of Hunter-Reay’s and into the catch-fencing, where it pin-wheeled violently before landing on the track driver-side up before sliding to a stop along the inside retaining wall.

Video from inside Dixon’s car showed the point-leader narrowly getting by the tub of Wickens’ Dallara chassis as it slid toward the inside wall.

“He had a run out of Turn 1,” Hunter-Reay said of Wickens, “came up along the side of me, but I was in the draft of Power in front of me so I started pulling ahead. Once we got to (Turn) 2, he was at my (left rear) corner at best. I even gave room. I left a lane; left a half of a lane, if not more. I was pretty shocked I got hit in the back. That’s neither here nor there right now. We’re just thinking about Robert. It’s all very, very unfortunate.”

Wickens originally was reported as “awake and alert” when attended to at the crash scene by the AMR INDYCAR Safety Team and INDYCAR Medical staff. It took safety personnel approximately 12 minutes to extricate Wickens from the wreckage.

Hunter-Reay was uninjured but visibly shaken. James Hinchcliffe _ Wicken’s SPM teammate and fellow-Canadian; 2016 Indy 500 champion Takuma Sato and series rookie Pietro Fittipaldi _ whose cars also were collected in the incident _ likewise were uninjured but eliminated from the race. The remaining cars running were ordered to pit lane and the race halted for 1 hour, 56 minutes to allow for repair of the catch-fencing.

Sebastien Bourdais, a four-time Indy car champion who suffered multiple injuries in a similar crash during qualifying for the 2017 Indy 500, later criticized the repairs as being inadequate. Nevertheless, Bourdais, of Dale Coyne Racing, restarted the race and finished fourth.

“I’m just happy that Robbie’s injuries are not life-threatening and the other guys are OK,” Bourdais said. “That is the main thing. As for the race, it was a good day for the SealMaster Honda No. 18. It was a solid finish, fourth-place. There were obviously some weird circumstances. It’s tough to get your head back in the game, but we pulled through as we usually do. It was a solid effort by the whole team. I’m really proud of the guys. It was a good day for us.”

Pocono’s violent open-wheel history includes the death of British driver Justin Wilson, who was struck in the helmet by a large piece of debris from the crash of race-leader Sarge Karam’s car on Lap 180 of 200 of the ABC Supply 500 on Aug. 23, 2015. Wilson, 37, died in hospital on the Monday after the incident.

A repeat of that tragedy narrowly was averted Sunday.

“You know, I saw the (Wickens) accident happening in front of me,” said Hinchcliffe, driver of the No. 5 SPM Honda. “Veach started sliding up, I tried to slow down and just kind of lost it in the fray. As I was going backward, I think Pietro had nowhere to go and came into me. Other than that, there was a bunch of stuff going on, I’m not sure exactly what happened. I took my hands off the wheel when I went backward, and I think some piece of debris came in as I was holding them (my hands) in, kind of just smacked the top of them so I took a bit of a beating, but nothing is broken, just some swelling and some cuts. We’ll rest it up and be fine.

“Obviously, I’m just hoping Robbie’s alright. Never good to see a car go up (into the fence) like that, but I know he’s in good hands. Hopefully, we’ll see him back in the car soon.”

Sato, driver of the No. 30 Honda fielded by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, said his oval-track experience came into play when he was caught in the vortex of the wreck.

“I saw Ryan Hunter-Reay’s car hit the wall and I immediately backed-off but I was covered by oil, my helmet and my car, and there was nothing I could do,” Sato said. “I just went straight into the wall. There were obviously a lot of cars involved and it’s a pity it happened in a 500-mile race. Right now I’m just worried about other drivers that are injured.

“When you are side-by-side, drivers get adrenaline and want to go faster but the problem was in Turn 2, it used to be just a kink; it’s nothing, you could go flat side-by-side. But now, with the less downforce (via the 2018 universal chassis), it’s really bumpy and you’ve got to be really careful with that. I was side-by-side with Bourdais into the corner and I backed-off and braked but in front, unfortunately, Robert and Ryan made contact and that was nothing we could control.”

Following the restart on Lap 12, the race ran under green-flag conditions to the finish. The only time Rossi surrendered the lead was during pit stop cycles, as the native Californian drove to his fifth career win. Rossi also gave team-owner and Pennsylvania native Michael Andretti, eldest son of open-wheel icon Mario Andretti of Nazareth, Pa., a second win at Pocono.

“It means a lot to win any race for Andretti Autosport,” Rossi said. “They have such a legacy in the sport, to be able to add to that in a very small way is a huge honor of mine. Hopefully, I’ll have the opportunity to do that a couple more times this year and we’ll be able to close it out with a championship.

“We’re trying. We’re doing everything we can. We had a stretch that if the pace was there, we just weren’t executing on the Sundays. Been able to do that two weekends in a row now, kind of get back to the place we were at the beginning of the year. The momentum and the confidence of the whole team is really high right now. We just got to keep qualifying well and having good Sundays.

“At the moment all of our focus is on St. Louis next week, putting together the best race car and best package that we can. Hopefully go out and do the same thing.”

Since the first Indy car race at Pocono in 1971, the winning driver has gone on to claim the title six times: Joe Leonard (1972), A.J. Foyt Jr. (1975 and 1979), Tom Sneva (1977), Rick Mears (1982) and Dixon (2013).

Rossi overtook Power for good with a pass on Lap 172, after Power had led Laps 169-171. “I wasn’t quite good enough in traffic,” said Power, the reigning Indy 500 champion. “Rossi was very good running in traffic. We just had way too much push. So yeah, that’s all we could do. The guys did a great strategy. We went long. That’s how we jumped in but weren’t quite good enough in traffic, but it was a great day for the Verizon guys.”

Dixon, driver of the No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, gained the most positions from start to finish (10) and notched his seventh podium finish of the season. The 38-year-old New Zealander began his week by signing a multi-year contract extension with team-owner Ganassi, for whom he has driven since the middle of the 2002 season. Dixon began the race with a 46-point lead over Rossi.

“Somewhat of a frustrating day,” said Dixon, who started 13th in the 22-car field. “Nice to get some points out of it. Obviously, we took a bit of a hit there with Rossi (winning). Congrats to him. The race was really difficult. (I) had lots of understeer, we added tons of front wing to the car. Just about every stop, I think we added front wing, made multiple changes to try to get the thing to turn.”

After 14 races, Dixon has accumulated 530 points to 501 for Rossi. Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden, the reigning series champion who finished fifth Sunday, has 464 points. Power is fourth at 449 and Hunter-Reay fifth with 411.

“If you look at the last couple races, we’ve taken a bit of a hit,” Dixon said. “We haven’t been horrible. We’ve been a bit ‘blah.’ They’ve been excelling. Can’t say anything else except good job to them, congrats to them. We just got to do a better job. I think the rest of us in the points kind of area there have been sort of up and down a little bit and fairly close. Those guys (Rossi and Andretti Autosport) have done a hell of a job. Yeah, obviously we’d like to be gaining points, but that wasn’t the reality.”

The top 10 drivers remain mathematically alive for the championship heading into the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Ill., outside St. Louis on Saturday night. The race will air live at 8 p.m. (EDT) on NBC Sports Network and the Advance Auto Parts INDYCAR Radio Network.

Results Sunday of the ABC Supply 500 Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

(3) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 200, Running (1) Will Power, Chevrolet, 200, Running (13) Scott Dixon, Honda, 200, Running (8) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 200, Running (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 199, Running (7) Zach Veach-R, Honda, 199, Running (11) Marco Andretti, Honda, 199, Running (5) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 199, Running (19) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 198, Running (15) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 197, Running (20) Matheus Leist-R, Chevrolet, 197, Running (12) Ed Jones, Honda, 197, Running (21) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 196, Running (18) Graham Rahal, Honda, 196, Running (22) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 162, Contact (16) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 17, Contact (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 16, Mechanical (4) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 6, Contact (6) Robert Wickens-R, Honda, 6, Contact (9) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 6, Contact (10) Takuma Sato, Honda, 6, Contact (17) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 6, Contact

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 191.304 mph

Time of Race: 2:36:49.1128

Margin of victory: 4.4982-seconds

Cautions: 2 for 10 laps

Lead changes: 11 among 4 drivers

Lap Leaders:

Power, Will 1 – 6

Rossi, Alexander 7 – 37

Power, Will 38

Carpenter, Ed 39

Dixon, Scott 40 – 42

Rossi, Alexander 43 – 71

Power, Will 72

Rossi, Alexander 73 – 135

Power, Will 136 – 140

Rossi, Alexander 141 – 168

Power, Will 169 – 171

Rossi, Alexander 172 – 200

Verizon IndyCar Series point standings: Dixon 530, Rossi 501, Newgarden 464, Power 449, Hunter-Reay 411, Wickens 391, Pagenaud 368, Rahal 351, Hinchcliffe 338, Bourdais 325.