Wickens Wreck Mars IndyCar Race At Pocono

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Verizon IndyCar Series rookie Robert Wickens reportedly was “awake and alert” in an Allentown, Pa., hospital Sunday after triggering a violent, multi-car crash in the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway.

The 200-lap/500-mile race was red-flagged to a halt on Lap 9 following a crash initially involving Wickens of Schmidt Peterson Motorsports and Ryan Hunter-Reay of Andretti Autosport in Turn 2 of the “Tricky Triangle.”

The right front tire of Wickens’ No. 6 Honda made contact with the left rear tire of Hunter-Reay’s No. 28 Honda, launching Wickens’ car up the white Safer Barrier wall and into the catch-fence. Wickens’car pin-wheeled along the fence before slamming to the pavement right-side-up and sliding to a halt along the inside pit wall.

INDYCAR’s Holmatro Safety Team approximately needed 12 minutes to extricate WIckens, 29, from the wreckage and place him into an ambulance for a check-up in the track’s infield care center.

The crash also collected the cars of James Hinchcliffe, Wickens’ teammate and fellow-Canadian; rookie Pietro Fittipaldi and 2017 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato.

An Indy car rookie but an experienced international road-racer, Wickens began the event sixth in the 22-car field. Wickens had posted one pole position and seven top-five results in the season’s first 13 races. His ninth-place finish in the 102nd Indianapolis 500 in May earned him Rookie of the Year honors.

Curt Cavin, vice president of communications for INDYCAR, reported on Wickens’ condition during an interview on NBC Sports Network. Wickens was taken by helicopter to Lehigh Valley-Cedar Crest Hospital in Allentown. No updates were made available as the race wound down to its final laps with Alexander Rossi of Andretti Autosport leading pole-sitter Will Power, the reigning Indy 500 champion, of Team Penske.

Rossi, driver of the No. 27 NAPA Auto Parts Honda, prevailed over Power with Dixon finishing third. Rossi, who also won the previous race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, pulled to within 29 points of Dixon with three races remaining on the schedule. Rossi, who won the 100th Indy 500 as an oval track rookie, has three wins this season.

Fittipaldi and Hinchcliffe were released from the infield medical center about one-half hour after the crash. Hunter-Reay and Sato also were released from the center shortly after the crash.

It took the track’s crew approximately two hours to repair the catch-fence and clean up the debris field of parts from Wickens’ destroyed Dallara chassis.

###

LONG POND, Pennsylvania – Results Sunday of the ABC Supply 500 Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (3) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 200, Running

2. (1) Will Power, Chevrolet, 200, Running

3. (13) Scott Dixon, Honda, 200, Running

4. (8) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 200, Running

5. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 199, Running

6. (7) Zach Veach, Honda, 199, Running

7. (11) Marco Andretti, Honda, 199, Running

8. (5) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 199, Running

9. (19) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 198, Running

10. (15) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 197, Running

11. (20) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 197, Running

12. (12) Ed Jones, Honda, 197, Running

13. (21) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 196, Running

14. (18) Graham Rahal, Honda, 196, Running

15. (22) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 162, Contact

16. (16) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 17, Contact

17. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 16, Mechanical

18. (4) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 6, Contact

19. (6) Robert Wickens, Honda, 6, Contact

20. (9) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 6, Contact

21. (10) Takuma Sato, Honda, 6, Contact

22. (17) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 6, Contact

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 191.304 mph

Time of Race: 2:36:49.1128

Margin of victory: 4.4982 seconds

Cautions: 2 for 10 laps

Lead changes: 11 among 4 drivers

Lap Leaders:

Power, Will 1 – 6

Rossi, Alexander 7 – 37

Power, Will 38

Carpenter, Ed 39

Dixon, Scott 40 – 42

Rossi, Alexander 43 – 71

Power, Will 72

Rossi, Alexander 73 – 135

Power, Will 136 – 140

Rossi, Alexander 141 – 168

Power, Will 169 – 171

Rossi, Alexander 172 – 200

Verizon IndyCar Series point standings: Dixon 530, Rossi 501, Newgarden 464, Power 449, Hunter-Reay 411, Wickens 391, Pagenaud 368, Rahal 351, Hinchcliffe 338, Bourdais 325.