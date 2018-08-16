Sauter Adds Another Truck Win

RacinToday.com

Johnny Sauter picked up his series-best fifth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory of the season Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Thanks to Sauter’s win, Matt Crafton grabbed the eighth and final spot in the NCWTS Playoff on points. Also advancing to the Playoff were race runner-up Stewart Friesen and Grant Enfinger, who clinched the sixth Playoff berth when he took the green flag to start the race.

Those three join race winners Sauter, Brett Moffitt, Noah Gragson, Ben Rhodes and Justin Haley in the NCWTS postseason, which starts Aug. 26 at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.

“I’m so proud of this team,” said Sauter, who won for the first time at the .533-mile high-banked concrete track and the 22nd time in his career. “I knew we had a great truck today. What a way to cap off the regular season with a win. I had to race really hard with the 52 (Friesen) there for a while, which was exciting.

“I’ve never won at Bristol before, so I was pumped,” Sauter said. “I’m so lucky I’ve got this group of guys. We won at Bristol—this is the ultimate. For a short track guy, and I consider myself a short-track guy, to get a win at a place like this is so special.

“I’m just pumped, and I can’t wait to start our championship run.”

Still seeking his first victory in the series, Friesen nevertheless reveled in the competition.

“That was probably the most fun I’ve had all year,” Friesen said. “Bumping and grinding, and no better guys to race with than John Hunter and Johnny. We’ll take it and move on.”

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race – UNOH 200

Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tennessee

Thursday, August 16, 2018

(4) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 200. (13) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 200. (3) John Hunter Nemechek(i), Chevrolet, 200. (6) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 200. (8) Todd Gilliland #, Toyota, 200. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200. (2) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 200. (18) Matt Crafton, Ford, 200. (7) Noah Gragson, Toyota, 200. (5) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 200. (16) Dalton Sargeant #, Chevrolet, 200. (10) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 199. (24) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 199. (19) Tanner Thorson, Chevrolet, 198. (20) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 198. (25) Codie Rohrbaugh, Chevrolet, 198. (30) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 198. (14) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 198. (15) Cody Coughlin, Chevrolet, 198. (21) Clay Greenfield, Chevrolet, 197. (23) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 197. (29) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 197. (32) Wendell Chavous, Chevrolet, 196. (31) Justin Fontaine #, Chevrolet, 196. (26) Cory Roper, Ford, 195. (9) Jesse Little, Ford, 194. (27) Korbin Forrister, Toyota, 188. (1) Christopher Bell(i), Toyota, 184. (17) Myatt Snider #, Ford, Power Steering, 161. (12) Chad Finley, Chevrolet, Engine, 61. (22) Scott Lagasse Jr.(i), Toyota, Accident, 24. (28) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, Accident, 13.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 83.119 mph.

Time of Race: 01 Hrs, 16 Mins, 57 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.236 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 38 laps.

Lead Changes: 6 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Bell(i) 1-31; J. Nemechek(i) 32-116; J. Sauter 117-123; N. Gragson 124-130; J. Sauter 131-176; J. Nemechek(i) 177-195; J. Sauter 196-200.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): J. Nemechek(i) 2 times for 104 laps; J. Sauter 3 times for 58 laps; C. Bell(i) 1 time for 31 laps; N. Gragson 1 time for 7 laps.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 8,21,98,51,41,75,52,38,18,24

Stage #2 Top Ten: 8,21,16,52,51,75,41,24,98,25