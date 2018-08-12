Harvick Rolls To Seventh Season Win At MIS

By Jim Pedley | Managing Editor

RacinToday.com

Kevin Harvick collected his series-leading seventh victory of the season when he drove away from the field late in the race to win the Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday.

Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, led a race-best 108 of 200 laps at the 2-mile MIS oval in getting his 44th career victory.

“What a car,” Harvick said. “The most important thing is winning races right now and getting all the points that you can get to position yourself well to get to Homestead (in South Florida, site of the final and championship determing race).”

Finishing second, 3.2 seconds back, was Brad Keselowski in the No. 2 Ford of Team Penske.

Finishing third was points-leader and six-race winner in 2018 Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing.

Busch, who led 22 laps, said his car was not as good as Harvick’s but, “it was pretty close. I certainly wish we had a tick more but, you know, overall, a good day for us.”

Rounding out the top five were Austin Dillon of Richard Childress Racing and Ryan Blaney of the Penske team.

Harvick won the first and second stages of the three-stage race to collect bonus playoff points.

Dillon, the 2018 Daytona 500 winner and who was running second with three laps remaining, encountered wheel vibration with a couple of laps to go and lost whatever chance he had to beat Harvick.

“I got in a battle with Harvick there and that’s awesome,” Dillon said. “We were kind of in position that if something happened we could win the race. I went into (Turn) 3 and kind of missed the corner and when I came down the straightaway it was just shaking like either the tire was unraveling or a lose wheel.”

Three races – at short tracks at Bristol Motor Speedway and Darlington, and then at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – now remain until the start of the playoffs at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 16.

###

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race – Consumers Energy 400

Michigan International Speedway

Brooklyn, Michigan

Sunday, August 12, 2018

(3) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 200. (18) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 200. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 200. (5) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 200. (8) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 200. (12) Kurt Busch, Ford, 200. (11) Aric Almirola, Ford, 200. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 200. (21) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 200. (9) Joey Logano, Ford, 200. (40) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 200. (16) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 200. (4) Erik Jones, Toyota, 200. (7) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 200. (6) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 200. (14) Paul Menard, Ford, 200. (17) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 200. (13) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 200. (10) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 200. (23) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 200. (15) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 200. (25) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 199. (22) Bubba Wallace #, Chevrolet, 199. (30) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 199. (29) Michael McDowell, Ford, 199. (28) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 199. (24) David Ragan, Ford, 199. (19) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 198. (31) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 197. (39) Blake Jones, Toyota, 194. (33) BJ McLeod(i), Ford, 194. (36) * Garrett Smithley(i), Chevrolet, 193. (34) * Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 191. (26) Trevor Bayne, Ford, Engine, 189. (35) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, Axle, 187. (20) William Byron #, Chevrolet, 187. (37) * Timmy Hill(i), Chevrolet, Electrical, 138. (27) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, Accident, 131. (38) * Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, Engine, 102. (32) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, Engine, 37.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 140.474 mph.

Time of Race: 02 Hrs, 50 Mins, 51 Secs. Margin of Victory: 3.233 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 37 laps.

Lead Changes: 15 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D. Hamlin 1-13; K. Harvick 14; Kyle Busch 15-26; K. Harvick 27; Kyle Busch 28-29; K. Harvick 30-63; J. Johnson 64-67; Kyle Busch 68-75; J. Johnson 76-84; M. Truex Jr. 85-109; K. Harvick 110-170; A. Dillon 171-175; J. Logano 176; R. Newman 177-188; J. McMurray 189; K. Harvick 190-200.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): K. Harvick 5 times for 108 laps; M. Truex Jr. 1 time for 25 laps; Kyle Busch 3 times for 22 laps; D. Hamlin 1 time for 13 laps; J. Johnson 2 times for 13 laps; R. Newman 1 time for 12 laps; A. Dillon 1 time for 5 laps; J. McMurray 1 time for 1 lap; J. Logano 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 4,18,12,41,78,11,10,31,2,88

Stage #2 Top Ten: 4,18,12,41,3,22,14,10,2,42