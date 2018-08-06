NASCAR Boss France Arrested In New York; Will Take Leave Of Absence

NASCAR chairman and CEO Brian Z. France was arrested in New York on Sunday for allegedly driving while intoxicated and possession of oxycodone.

France, who took over the leadership of NASCAR following the retirement of his father, Bill France Jr. in 2003, has issued an apology and said he will take a leave of absence from the stock-car racing organization.

He will be replaced in his duties by Jim France, his uncle.

Reports say that Sag Harbor Police pulled France over after he went through a stop sign in the Hamptons at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET.

Police found the oxycodone after a search when he was pulled over.

“Mr. France was observed operating a 2017 Lexus northbound on Main Street failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign,” a police release said. “Upon traffic stop, it was determined that Mr. France was operating said vehicle in an intoxicated condition.”

TMZ reported that they were told that after being stopped, France began dropping the names of powerful people, including that of President Donald Trump, whom he – along with drivers Bill Elliott, Chase Elliott (who won his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday), Ryan Newman and David Ragan – appeared with an endorsed for president at a rally in Valdosta, Ga. in 2016.

Monday afternoon, both France and NASCAR responded to the situation.

“I apologize to our fans, our industry and my family for the impact of my actions last night,” France said in a statement issued by NASCAR. “Effective immediately, I will be taking an indefinite leave of absence from my position to focus on my personal affairs.”

NASCAR issued the following statement: “Brian France has taken an indefinite leave of absence from NASCAR as chairman and chief executive officer. Effective immediately, NASCAR Vice Chairman and Executive Vice President Jim France has assumed the role of interim chairman and chief executive officer.”