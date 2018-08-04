Hamlin Fastest In Cup Qualifying At The Glen

RacinToday.com

Denny Hamlin won the pole for Sunday’s Go Bowling Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at the Watkins Glen International road course on Saturday.

Hamlin covered the 2.45-mile distance in 70.260 seconds (125.534 mph), edging Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch (125.427 mph) by .060 seconds.

First-round leader Chase Elliott was third fastest in the final session at 125.421 mph, just .003 seconds slower than Busch.

“I had a great day today, and hopefully we can cap it off tomorrow,” said Hamlin, driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Hamlin found NASCAR’s enhanced schedule helpful—with two practice sessions and qualifying on the same day.

“I typically haven’t qualified well here,” Hamlin said. “A lot of it is because we (traditionally) qualify on a different day than we practice. I think today, being able to use those repetitions and still be hot from practice and have things fresh in your mind—I just got a little faster each round, so that helped.”

Busch is considered a favorite on Sunday.

“He’s usually pretty good at this stuff,” Hamlin acknowledged. “But once the 9 (Elliott) and the 18 had gone, and I went behind them, and he (crew chief Mike Wheeler) said we were P1, I felt that we had a good shot at.

“But it’s amazing to me how well Kyle hits his marks and doesn’t make mistakes, especially on a one-lap qualifying get-it-done moment.”

The starting positions won’t be official until NASCAR inspects the cars before Sunday’s race.

Unofficial Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – Go Bowling at The Glen

Watkins Glen International

Watkins Glen, New York

Saturday, August 4, 2018