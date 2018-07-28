Rossi Rolls To Pole In Mid-Ohio Qualifying

Alexander Rossi won the ole position at the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio on Saturday.

In the Fast Six, the last of three Verizon IndyCar Series knockout qualifying rounds, Rossi waited until less than two minutes remained in the session before taking the track at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

He turned a single timed lap in the No. 27 Andretti Autosport Honda, but it was good enough to secure Rossi the fourth pole of his career and third this season.

Rossi’s lap on the 2.258-mile permanent road course was 1 minute, 4.6802 seconds (125.677 mph). He will lead the 24-car field to the green flag in Sunday’s 90-lap race (3 p.m. ET, CNBC and Advance Auto Parts INDYCAR Radio Network; same-day encore telecast at 6:30 p.m. on NBCSN).

“This one was really special to me,” Rossi said. “Honestly, I think road courses have not been my strongest kind of attribute in the rise in the (Verizon) IndyCar Series, for whatever reason. It’s something that has been our biggest focus really from the middle of last year.

“To be able to do that here on arguably the hardest road course we go to is a huge thing, and one that there’s a big wave of happiness and relief that kind of washed over me when I was told we got pole.”

Will Power qualified second in the No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet, with a lap of 1:04.8939 (125.263 mph). It marks the eighth time this season that the 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner will start from the front row.

“Yeah, pretty good, yeah happy with front row,” Power said. “Obviously, it’s a real track position track, it’s difficult to pass and everyone is fast these days, so qualifying means a lot. Yeah, Alex (Rossi) just pumped out one really good lap there. I thought my lap was really good and then I came in and saw what he did and that was a solid lap.”

Row 2 on the grid mirrors the front row by team. Rossi’s teammate at Andretti Autosport, Ryan Hunter-Reay, qualified third in the No. 28 Honda (1:04.9896, 125.078 mph). Reigning Series champion and defending Mid-Ohio winner Josef Newgarden, Power’s teammate, qualified fourth in the No. 1 Team Penske Chevrolet (1:05.1335, 124.802 mph).

###

LEXINGTON, Ohio- Qualifying Saturday for The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 2.258-mile Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, with qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, time and speed in parentheses:

1. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 01:04.6802 (125.677 mph)

2. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 01:04.8939 (125.263)

3. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 01:04.9896 (125.078)

4. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 01:05.1335 (124.802)

5. (6) Robert Wickens, Honda, 01:05.1747 (124.723)

6. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 01:06.6172 (122.023)

7. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 01:06.1804 (122.828)

8. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 01:06.3755 (122.467)

9. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 01:06.4187 (122.387)

10. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 01:06.5549 (122.137)

11. (10) Ed Jones, Honda, 01:07.0999 (121.145)

12. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 01:07.2287 (120.913)

13. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 01:05.6353 (123.848)

14. (88) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 01:05.7260 (123.677)

15. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 01:05.9471 (123.262)

16. (20) Jordan King, Chevrolet, 01:05.7699 (123.595)

17. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 01:05.9630 (123.233)

18. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 01:05.8133 (123.513)

19. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 01:06.0520 (123.067)

20. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 01:05.9911 (123.180)

21. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 01:06.7354 (121.806)

22. (19) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 01:06.2138 (122.766)

23. (32) Rene Binder, Chevrolet, 01:06.9555 (121.406)

24. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, No Time (No Speed)