Courtney Force P1 In Sonoma

Courtney Force drove to the provisional Funny Car Friday night as the NHRA kicked of action at the Sonoma Nationals – the second event of the Western Swing – at Sonoma Raceway.

Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Eddie Krawiec (Pro Stock Motorcycle) are also preliminary No. 1 qualifiers in their respective categories at the 15th of 24 events on the 2018 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

Force jumped atop the class with a pass of 3.910-seconds at 326.16 mph during her second qualifying run of the day. She currently leads all NHRA competitors with nine No. 1 qualifiers on the year as she also has a category-best four wins at this point in the season.

“I knew that with these conditions during the second pass our team could really shine, so we pushed the car pretty hard and made our way to the top spot,” Force said. “That run felt great so I was really excited to do that for our sponsors, and even though we still have that pass tomorrow it feels great to be on top at the end of night one in Sonoma.”

Jack Beckman jumped into second in the class with a 3.929 run at 324.51.

Millican drove to the preliminary top spot with a run of 3.700 at 327.98. Millican is chasing his seventh No. 1 qualifier of the year as he also looks for his first career top spot at Sonoma Raceway.

“The coolest part of this last pass was that [crew chief] David Grubnic completely called that run, so I know he’s a happy guy since we ran exactly what he planned,” Millican said. “These No. 1 qualifiers are fun and they are cool, but we want to turn more of these great qualifying efforts into wins.”

Leah Pritchett is second in current Top Fuel qualifying after her 3.727 at 328.38.

Anderson currently leads the Pro Stock class after driving to a 6.515 at 211.16 in his Summit Racing Equipment Chevrolet Camaro during his second pass of the day. The four-time world champion is chasing his ninth No. 1 qualifying spot of the year as he sets his sights on back-to-back race wins to start off the Western Swing.

“What a great day out here, I love racing at this track and these conditions really bring these cars to life,” Anderson said. “We were a little off on the first run today, but we bounced back in the second round and we get to celebrate being on top of the group today.”

His teammate Jason Line is currently qualified second following a 6.517 at 211.03.

The defending world champion Krawiec currently leads the Pro Stock Motorcycle class after a 6.780 at 198.76 on his Screamin’ Eagle Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson during his first pass of the day. The four-time world champion is chasing his second consecutive No. 1 qualifying spot of the as he also looks to expand upon his category-best three wins in 2018.

“It’s a big challenge coming from the high altitude of Denver back to sea level with this great air quality which makes it exciting,” Krawiec said. “This is a big change for our timing and how we ride these bikes, but we had a real good, clean run right off the truck and I’m very thankful for that.”

Qualifying continues at 1:10 p.m. on Saturday at Sonoma Raceway.

SONOMA, Calif. — Friday’s results after the first two of four rounds of qualifying for the 31st annual Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals at Sonoma Raceway, 15th of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. Qualifying will continue Saturday for Sunday’s final eliminations.

Top Fuel — 1. Clay Millican, 3.700 seconds, 327.98 mph; 2. Leah Pritchett, 3.727, 328.38; 3.

Antron Brown, 3.744, 327.43; 4. Tony Schumacher, 3.747, 327.98; 5. Brittany Force, 3.752, 328.78; 6. Blake Alexander, 3.775, 326.16; 7. Scott Palmer, 3.778, 323.35; 8. Doug Kalitta, 3.790, 324.05; 9. Terry McMillen, 3.821, 318.39; 10. Mike Salinas, 3.823, 322.34; 11. Richie Crampton, 3.828, 321.73; 12. Shawn Reed, 3.968, 298.14; 13. Steve Torrence, 4.187, 202.91; 14. Jim Maroney, 5.025, 139.95.

Funny Car — 1. Courtney Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.910, 326.16; 2. Jack Beckman, Dodge Charger, 3.929, 324.51; 3. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.950, 318.47; 4. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.956, 319.98; 5. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.975, 309.56; 6. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.976, 321.42; 7. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.988, 322.04; 8. Cruz Pedregon, Toyota Camry, 4.032, 296.70; 9. Robert Hight, Camaro, 4.051, 318.24; 10. Richard Townsend, Camry, 4.055, 307.72; 11. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.082, 306.95; 12. John Force, Camaro, 4.086, 314.17; 13. J.R. Todd, Camry, 4.102, 312.13; 14. Del Worsham, Camry, 4.164, 254.18; 15. Shawn Langdon, Camry, 4.287, 232.51; 16. Jonnie Lindberg, Mustang, 4.725, 169.44. Not Qualified: 17. Jeff Diehl, 6.383, 104.14; 18. Terry Haddock, 8.971, 79.09.

Pro Stock — 1. Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.515, 211.16; 2. Jason Line, Camaro, 6.517, 211.03; 3. Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.531, 210.90; 4. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.538, 211.89; 5. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.540, 211.10; 6. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.544, 210.80; 7. Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.547, 211.33; 8. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.550, 210.60; 9. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.553, 209.98; 10. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.560, 210.50; 11. Fernando Cuadra, Camaro, 6.580, 209.43; 12. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.603, 208.52; 13. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.748, 182.55; 14. Joey Grose, Camaro, 6.780, 205.79; 15. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 7.163, 151.83; 16. Steve Graham, Camaro, 8.732, 108.53.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — 1. Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.780, 198.76; 2. Hector Arana Jr, Buell, 6.803, 200.11; 3. Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.837, 197.65; 4. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.837, 195.59; 5. LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.843, 197.31; 6. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.863, 195.62; 7. Matt Smith, Victory, 6.877, 195.93; 8. Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 6.888, 195.56; 9. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.902, 192.91; 10. Ryan Oehler, Buell, 6.903, 194.63; 11. Angelle Sampey, Buell, 6.914, 194.44; 12. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.914, 193.74; 13. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.925, 195.48; 14. Cory Reed, Buell, 6.975, 195.70; 15. Scotty Pollacheck, Suzuki, 6.981, 191.00; 16. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.992, 192.17. Not Qualified: 17. Freddie Camarena, 7.021, 192.63; 18. Katie Sullivan, 7.044, 190.48; 19. Hector Arana, 7.048, 197.91; 20. Scott Bottorff, 10.187, 99.28.