Kurt Busch Drives To New Hampshire Pole

Kurt Busch drove his way to the pole for Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Friday.

Busch earned the pole at the 1.058-mile track with a lap at 133.591 mph in his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.

Busch head out early in the final session to lay down his fast lap.

“I don’t want to second-guess anything, so when the crew chief (Billy Scott) says ‘Go,’ you just go,” said Busch. “I like the way we made the right changes through each of the rounds, and we stuck to a game plan.

“That’s exactly what you hope to have each time you go to qualifying, where you don’t have to deviate away from the plan you set in place.”

Martin Truex Jr., the defending series champion, will start alongside Busch.

Truex drove his Furniture Row Racing Toyota to a lap at 133.502 mph.

Kyle Busch will start P3 while Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin will start fourth. Fifth will be Ryan Blaney.

