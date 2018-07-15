Truex Jr. Makes It Two Straight In Kentucky

Martin Truex Jr. turned in another dominating performance in winning at Kentucky Speedway on Saturday night. This time his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory there came without late-race drama of last year’s.

Truex, who led 175 of 267 laps in his Furniture Row Racing Toyota on Saturday, passed Kurt Busch for the lead with 44 laps to go and cruised home with the victory.

“We just keep our heads down and don’t get too excited,” Truex stated. “We keep working on the race car and try to stay calm and not get ahead of ourselves. We had to make a lot of adjustments tonight on the car and had to battle back a few times after getting passed for the lead. But this Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota was amazing tonight.

The victory was the fourth of the season for the Furniture Row Racing Toyota driver, who is the defending series champion.

As he did a year ago, Truex won all three stages.

In terms of most driver victories in 2018, Saturday’s result moved Truex to within one of Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing and Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas Racing, who each have five.

Finishing second at the 1.5-mile Kentucky oval was Ryan Blaney of Team Penske.

Third was Blaney’s teammate, Brad Keseloski.

Rounding out the top five were Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick.

Truex had few challenges in the first two stages but in the final stage he found himself trailing Keselowski and the No. 2 Ford when the latter opted to take just two tires during the caution between stages two and three.

Truex, on four tires slowly tracked Keslowski down and on Lap 201, made the pass for the lead.

A couple laps later, a wreck brought out a yellow flag. During pit stops, Kurt Busch of Stewart-Haas Racing, who took just two tires, moved into the lead and was P1 on the restart with 53 laps to go.

With 44 to go, Truex went under Busch and was in the lead again and for the final time.

Last year, Truex had a 15-second lead over second-place Kyle Larson with two laps to go. The yellow flag waved, however, before Truex could take the white flag and he then had to survive an overtime restart on worn tires to get the wind – which came under yellow as a wreck on the final lap well behind him ended the race.

The race was No. 19 on the 36-race 2018 scheduled – the playoff portion of which begins seven races from now on Sept. 16 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway 1.5-mile oval.

Kyle Busch retains a 59-point lead over Kevin Harvick in the Cup standings. Truex, who remained third in the standings, trails Harvick by eight points.

###

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race – Quaker State 400

Kentucky Speedway

Sparta, Kentucky

Saturday, July 14, 2018

(1) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 267. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267. (4) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267. (5) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267. (3) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267. (9) Kurt Busch, Ford, 267. (2) Erik Jones, Toyota, 267. (12) Aric Almirola, Ford, 267. (18) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267. (19) Joey Logano, Ford, 267. (6) Paul Menard, Ford, 267. (8) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 267. (16) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267. (27) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 267. (11) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 267. (36) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267. (22) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 267. (24) David Ragan, Ford, 267. (17) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 267. (21) William Byron #, Chevrolet, 267. (10) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 267. (13) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 266. (20) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 266. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 266. (29) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 266. (14) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 266. (25) Bubba Wallace #, Chevrolet, 264. (30) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 263. (28) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 263. (26) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 262. (31) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 260. (34) BJ McLeod(i), Chevrolet, 256. (33) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 256. (39) * Timmy Hill(i), Toyota, 254. (38) * Jesse Little(i), Chevrolet, 253. (35) * Garrett Smithley(i), Chevrolet, 251. (37) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, Vibration, 200. (32) JJ Yeley(i), Toyota, Engine, 199. (15) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, Accident, 108.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 150.454 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 39 Mins, 43 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.901 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 22 laps.

Lead Changes: 14 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: M. Truex Jr. 1-37; B. Keselowski 38; R. Blaney 39; Kurt Busch 40-60; J. Logano 61-62; A. Bowman 63; J. Johnson 64-66; M. Truex Jr. 67-84; J. Logano 85-87; Kurt Busch 88-97; M. Truex Jr. 98-163; B. Keselowski 164-200; M. Truex Jr. 201-209; Kurt Busch 210-223; M. Truex Jr. 224-267.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): M. Truex Jr. 5 times for 174 laps; Kurt Busch 3 times for 45 laps; B. Keselowski 2 times for 38 laps; J. Logano 2 times for 5 laps; J. Johnson 1 time for 3 laps; A. Bowman 1 time for 1 lap; R. Blaney 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 78,4,18,12,21,14,19,42,10,9

Stage #2 Top Ten: 78,18,12,4,42,14,41,22,20,21