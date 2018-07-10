RT’s Williams Collects Hardware

RacinToday.com Senior Writer Deb Williams has been honored by the National Motorsports Press Association with one of its most prestigious awards – the Joe Littlejohn Award.

Determined by the NMPA president, the award is given annually to the person or persons, or an organization, in recognition for or outstanding service to the NMPA. Williams previously served as the organization’s secretary-treasurer.

The award is named for Littlejohn, a former track owner from Spartanburg, S.C., who is credited with organizing the NMPA and is a member of its Hall of Fame.

During the NMPA annual awards ceremony earlier this year, Williams also took third in column writing for the second consecutive year.

In the American Auto Racing Writers and Broadcasters Association annual competition, Williams placed first in Online Media Deadline News Report and Online Media Column for 2017. Her award-winning news piece carried the headline “Almirola: Injury Felt Like Twisting Knife In Back” and was published May 19, 2017 on RacinToday.com. Her winning column was “A Long List Spurred Edwards to Fix His Priorities.” It was published Jan. 14, 2017, also on RacinToday.com.

Williams’ fifth motorsports book placed second in AARWBA’s book competition. It was entitled, “Images of Modern America: Charlotte Motor Speedway” and was released in April 2017 by Arcadia Publishing.

The veteran motorsports journalist also was one of the people interviewed by Pixar for the blue-ray bonus extras contained in the “Cars 3” Blue-Ray+DVD+Digital package.

Williams lives and works out of Concord, N.C.