Power On Pole In Iowa

Will Power earned his second straight pole starting position at Iowa Speedway during qualifying Saturday for Sunday’s IndyCar Series race at Iowa Speedway.

Power turned two laps around the 0.894-mile oval at an average speed of 182.391 mph to collect the 52nd pole position of his career.

“I love this place,” Power said. “It’s a real tough little bullring oval and, man, I’ve been trying to win this (race) for so long. So, obviously, starting the race in a good spot.”

It was also the third pole for the Team Penske driver at Iowa.

Power, in the No. 12 Chevrolet, will lead an all-Team Penske front row to the green flag in Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET, NBCSN and Advance Auto Parts INDYCAR Radio Network). Josef Newgarden, the 2016 Iowa winner, qualified second in the No. 1 Penske Chevrolet at 181.160 mph.

“I think we had a pretty good run,” Newgarden said. “I wish we had a little bit more but Will (Power) did a really good lap, two really good laps, so if he gets it he is definitely going to deserve it. Just missed it slightly. I thought we had a really good shot at it and probably just weren’t exactly where we needed to be, but man it is still a fast car.”

Andretti Autosport’s Ryan Hunter-Reay, a three-time winner at Iowa, prevented Team Penske from sweeping the top three spots in qualifying as he qualified an third in the No. 28 Honda at 180.681 mph.

“We just missed it a little bit – but good job by the team, the 28 car was decent,” Hunter-Reay said. “We got a little bit light overall – I couldn’t commit to full throttle leaving the corner, just a bit too much understeer. It’s unfortunate to not be on Pole, but when we miss it and we are still starting P3, it’s not too bad.”

A final 60-minute practice is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET and will stream live on RaceControl.IndyCar.com, youtube.com/indycar and the INDYCAR Mobile app.

NEWTON, Iowa – Qualifying Saturday for the Iowa Corn 300 Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 0.894-mile Iowa Speedway, with qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, chassis-engine, and speed in mph:

1. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 182.391 mph

2. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 181.160

3. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 180.681

4. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 180.313

5. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 179.801

6. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 179.526

7. (6) Robert Wickens, Honda, 178.883

8. (10) Ed Jones, Honda, 178.720

9. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 178.717

10. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 178.708

11. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 178.478

12. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 178.410

13. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 178.008

14. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 177.809

15. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 177.681

16. (88) Gabby Chaves, Chevrolet, 176.466

17. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 176.245

18. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 175.210

19. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 174.548

20. (19) Zachary Claman De Melo, Honda, 174.339

21. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 173.449

22. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 168.724