Hagan Provisional P1 In New Hampshire

Defending event champion Matt Hagan added to his recent run of Funny Car success Friday, earning provisional pole during the opening day of time trials for the sixth annual NHRA New England Nationals in Epping, N.H.

Leah Pritchett (Top Fuel) and Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) also emerged as preliminary No. 1 qualifiers in their respective categories at New England Dragway during the 13th of 24 events on the 2018 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

Hagan, of Don Schumacher Racing, paced Funny Car with a 1,000-foot pass in 3.932-seconds at 322.04 mph in his Sandvik Coromant Dodge Charger R/T recorded during his second run. Hagan began the weekend tied for second in the point standings with DSR teammate “Fast” Jack Beckman following his victory two weeks ago in Norwalk, Ohio. The DSR drivers are chasing class leader Courtney Force of John Force Racing.

“Coming off the race win in Ohio gives us confidence heading into this event, and so far we’ve continued to just build on that,” said Hagan, a two-time world champion. “I felt like we had a good handle on the track today, and it’s definitely something we can work off of for the rest of the weekend.”

Beckman, the 2012 world champ, sits second after a 3.956-second pass at 320.20 mph in his Infinite Hero Foundation Dodge during the second round.

In addition to Hagan, reigning world champion Brittany Force (Top Fuel) and two-time world champ Erica Enders (Pro Stock) were last year’s event winners.

Pritchett, also of DSR, powered into the provisional Top Fuel pole with a 1,000-foot run of 3.742-seconds at 324.51 mph in her Mopar dragster during her second pass. Pritchett earned P1 one year ago at New England Dragway via a track-record 3.673-second elapsed time.

“Our last pass came together with some last-minute changes,” Pritchett said. “But I have confidence in my team and we’re starting to feel like we have our strongest car of the year. “We’re going to take it one round at a time to prepare for Sunday, but we feel very strongly about this run.”

Eight-time world champ Tony Schumacher is second with a 3.744-second pass at 330.31 mph in his U.S. Army dragster, also set during his second qualifying run.

Anderson leads Pro Stock after covering the traditional quarter-mile in 6.517-seconds at 211.73 mph in his Summit Racing Equipment Chevrolet Camaro SS during his second pass. The four-time world champion is chasing his eighth pole of the year and fourth in the past five races.

“It was very humid when we came out this morning which made it tough on our race cars, but the temperature went down enough to give perfect conditions for the Pro Stock class,” said Anderson, of KB Racing. “This is a great racetrack and the air here is fantastic, so thankfully our team made the most of these conditions.”

Vincent Nobile is second following a 6.528-second pass at 211.20 mph in the Mountain View Tire Camaro SS, as he chases his second pole of 2018.

Qualifying is scheduled to continue at 1:30 p.m. (EDT) Saturday, with FOX Sports 1 airing two hours of live coverage at that time. FS1 also will carry three hours of live finals coverage Sunday beginning at 1 p.m.

Friday’s provisional qualifying results after the first two of four rounds of time trials for the sixth annual NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway in Epping, N.H., 13th of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. Qualifying will continue Saturday for Sunday’s final eliminations:

Top Fuel _ 1. Leah Pritchett, 3.742-seconds, 324.51 mph; 2. Tony Schumacher, 3.744, 330.31; 3. Steve Torrence, 3.756, 327.66; 4. Brittany Force, 3.775, 316.60; 5. Clay Millican, 3.778, 328.14; 6. Dom Lagana, 3.781, 326.16; 7. Scott Palmer, 3.803, 323.97; 8. Terry McMillen, 3.872, 317.05; 9. Doug Kalitta, 3.874, 303.64; 10. Shawn Reed, 3.895, 320.81; 11. Mike Salinas, 4.353, 185.05; 12. Dan Mercier, 4.530, 173.92; 13. Jim Maroney, 4.826, 153.51; 14. Audrey Worm, 5.791, 111.38; 15. Richie Crampton, 6.040, 103.44; 16. Antron Brown, 6.500, 104.50.

Funny Car _ 1. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.932, 322.04; 2. Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.956, 320.20; 3. Shawn Langdon, Toyota Camry, 3.976, 321.42; 4. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.978, 320.89; 5. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.979, 324.44; 6. John Force, Camaro, 3.988, 324.75; 7. J.R. Todd, Camry, 4.021, 319.67; 8. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 4.023, 322.58; 9. Cruz Pedregon, Camry, 4.044, 314.09; 10. Courtney Force, Camaro, 4.261, 217.39; 11. Jeff Diehl, Camry, 4.316, 289.45; 12. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 4.885, 158.87; 13. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 5.917, 112.97; 14. Jim Campbell, Charger, 7.633, 84.76; 15. Jonnie Lindberg, Mustang, 7.793, 82.40; 16. Mike Smith, Dodge Stratus, 12.225, 102.11.

Not Qualified _ 17. Terry Haddock, 12.290, 49.11.

Pro Stock _ 1. Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.517, 211.73; 2. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.528, 211.20; 3. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.535, 211.03; 4. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.546, 210.50; 5. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.546, 209.95; 6. Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.547, 210.70; 7. Jeg Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.548, 211.66; 8. Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.553, 211.56; 9. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.560, 210.60; 10. Jason Line, Camaro, 6.566, 209.88; 11. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.588, 209.59; 12. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.604, 208.94; 13. John Gaydosh Jr., Camaro, 6.623, 208.04; 14. Fernando Cuadra, Camaro, 6.627, 209.26; 15. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.671, 204.57; 16. Val Smeland, Camaro, 7.224, 148.35.