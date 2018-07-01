Menard On Pole In Joliet

RacinToday.com

Paul Menard, racing on the track closest to his native Wisconsin, won the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway on Saturday.

Menard won the pole with a lap at 180.102 mph (29.998 seconds) in the final round of qualifying session at the 1.5-mile track on a blistering hot day.

Nearly 10 years had passed since Menard last claimed a Busch Pole Award. His only previous top qualifying effort came at Daytona in July 2008, when he was driving a Chevrolet for Dale Earnhardt Inc.

On Saturday, Menard’s Wood Brothers Ford was .022 seconds faster than the No. 12 Team Penske Ford of Ryan Blaney (179.880 mph).

Menard had the fastest lap in the first round at 180.120 mph but slipped to seventh in the second. But in the round that counted, he had just enough to edge Ryan Blaney for the pole. Menard’s only victory in NASCAR’s premier series came in the 2011 Brickyard 400.

“It sucks to have a ‘1’ there—now we have a ‘2’ in the pole column,” Menard said. “Now we have to get rid of that ‘1’ in the win column and make another ‘2’.”

After receiving IV fluids after the Xfinity race, Chase Elliott qualified third at 179.748 mph, followed by Kurt Busch and Clint Bowyer.

“I felt like I got all I could,” Elliott said. “I don’t really know what I could’ve done different in that last round. It was good, much better than we have been qualifying, so it was nice and hopefully turns out that waytomorrow.”

Earlier in the day, Kyle Larson won the Xfinity Series race at Chicagoland.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – Overton’s 400

Chicagoland Speedway

Joliet, Illinois

Saturday, June 30, 2018