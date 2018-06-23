Force Sisters Ruling Norwalk

RacinToday.com

Sisters Brittany and Courtney Force secured provisional pole positions in Top Fuel and Funny Car, respectively, during Friday’s weather-plagued opening schedule of time trials for the 12th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals.

On-track activity was delayed due to rain and cut short after one pro qualifying session due to inclement weather at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, outside Cleveland. Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also emerged as a provisional No. 1 qualifier at the 12th event of 24 on the 2018 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

Weather did not allow Pro Stock competitors to take to the track Friday, making Saturday’s two scheduled rounds critical for the “Factory Hot Rod” class.

Point-leader Courtney Force powered her Chevrolet Camaro SS to a 1,000-foot pass in 3.935-seconds at 327.66 mph to take the top spot during the final pass of Funny Car qualifying Friday evening. Ron Capps, the 2016 world champion from Don Schumacher Racing, is second after his Dodge Charger R/T ran 3.961-seconds at 320.28 mph. Teammate Matt Hagan, a two-time world champ, is third in his Dodge at 3.981-seconds and 325.22 mph.

“To be honest, I thought we were going to have a safe run, get it from A to B knowing about the weather and the rain coming,” Courtney Force said. “But I knew that (crew chiefs) Brian Corradi and Dan Hood were going to shoot for a good run, especially after seeing Capps and Hagan run 3.96 and 3.98. That was a fantastic run. We had a chance to see what everyone else was doing and Corradi and Hood, they were shooting for the moon. It was a handful down there (at the finish line) but we were able to gather it up and get the No. 1 spot.”

Brittany Force wheeled her dragster to the No. 1 spot with a 1,000-foot pass in 3.776-seconds at 324.44 mph while running in the middle of the pack Friday.

“That was an awesome run. I felt good going into it,” said Brittany, the reigning Top Fuel world champion. “Conditions were good. Alan Johnson and Brian Husen always pull out great numbers like that. We went straight down there. It moved around a little bit toward the top end but I hung in there until 1,000-feet and we put a .77 on the board. It was a stout run.

“It was very important for our Advance Auto Parts/Monster Energy team to get the car down there. With the rain you don’t know how many laps you’re going to get going into race day but the conditions were great. It was definitely a big adjustment coming here after two weekends with hot conditions but Brian and Alan and the whole team adjusted well.”

Eight-time world champion Tony Schumacher of DSR is second after his dragster ran 3.792-seconds at 324.44 mph. Point-leader Steve Torrence is third at 3.792/327.82.

Courtney and Brittany Force are looking for their first No. 1 qualifiers at this facility. The Force sisters have qualified No. 1 together three times during their careers, most recently earlier this season at the Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C.

Smith holds the Pro Stock Motorcycle top spot after covering the traditional quarter-mile in 6.866-seconds at 195.39 mph aboard his Victory Magnum. A two-time world champion, Smith is looking for his first pole of the season.

“It was good to get the first run down,” Smith said. “We have a top-three bike every weekend. I’ve just got to do my job, be focused and hurt some feelings.”

Three-time world champion Angelle Sampey rode her Team Liberty Racing Victory Magnum to a 6.899-second pass at 193.24 mph for the second spot. Andrew Hines, a five-time world champ, rounded out the top three with a 6.911-second pass at 194.58 mph aboard his Screamin’ Eagle Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson Street Rod.

Torrence, “Fast” Jack Beckman (Funny Car), Bo Butner (Pro Stock) and LE Tonglet (Pro Stock Motorcycle) were last year’s winners.

Weather permitting, qualifying is set to continue Saturday afternoon with the final two sessions. FOX Sports 1 will air one hour of “Saturday Nitro Live” at 1:30 p.m. (EDT). The network also will air two hours of qualifying coverage Sunday at 11:30 a.m. (EDT), with three hours of final eliminations scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. (EDT).

Friday’s provisional qualifying results after the first two of four rounds of time trials for the 12th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, 12th of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. Qualifying continues Saturday for Sunday’s final eliminations:

Top Fuel _ 1. Brittany Force, 3.776-seconds, 324.44 mph; 2. Tony Schumacher, 3.792, 330.63; 3.Steve Torrence, 3.792, 327.82; 4. Clay Millican, 3.800, 329.91; 5. Antron Brown, 3.805, 323.27; 6. Mike Salinas, 3.818, 313.07; 7. Pat Dakin, 3.833, 328.86; 8. Doug Kalitta, 3.871, 309.13; 9. Leah Pritchett, 4.099, 271.73; 10. Scott Palmer, 5.854, 116.34; 11. Richie Crampton, 6.073, 104.42; 12. Blake Alexander, 7.041, 82.72; 13. Dom Lagana, 7.105, 85.82; 14. Terry McMillen, 7.432, 91.70; 15. Luigi Novelli, 7.996, 75.45; 16. Chris Karamesines, 9.544, 59.37.

Not Qualified _ 17. Kyle Wurtzel, 10.731, 64.88; 18. Audrey Worm, 12.635, 56.10.

Funny Car _ 1. Courtney Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.935, 327.66; 2. Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 3.961, 320.28; 3. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.981, 325.22; 4. John Force, Camaro, 3.991, 325.22; 5. Robert Hight, Camaro, 4.017, 322.27; 6. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 4.032, 314.61; 7. J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 4.044, 315.27; 8. Jack Beckman, Charger, 4.101, 308.57; 9. Dale Creasy Jr., Dodge Stratus, 4.143, 313.95; 10. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.148, 279.73; 11. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.198, 298.21; 12. Jeff Diehl, Camry, 4.258, 304.67; 13. John Smith, Camry, 4.302, 277.66; 14. Del Worsham, Camry, 4.997, 185.92; 15. Jonnie Lindberg, Mustang, 5.409, 152.64; 16. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 6.489, 101.17.

Not Qualified _ 17. Shawn Langdon, 6.512, 106.74; 18. Cruz Pedregon, 10.971, 44.80.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Matt Smith, Victory, 6.866, 195.39; 2. Angelle Sampey, Buell, 6.899, 193.24; 3. Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.911, 194.58; 4. Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.915, 192.85; 5. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.917, 195.39; 6. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.929, 190.92; 7. Hector Arana Jr., Buell, 6.938, 196.64; 8. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.938, 194.66; 9. LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.952, 193.63; 10. Cory Reed, Buell, 6.954, 193.85; 11. Hector Arana, Buell, 6.975, 195.70; 12. Scotty Pollacheck, Suzuki, 6.990, 191.51; 13. Ryan Oehler, Buell, 7.066, 191.13; 14. Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 7.074, 190.92; 15. Ron Tornow, Buell, 7.158, 188.75; 16. Mark Paquette, Buell, 7.209, 187.29.

Not Qualified _ 17. Marc Ingwersen, 7.428, 187.29; 18. Joey Gladstone, 12.376, 63.63; 19. Kelly Clontz, broke.

Rick Hord leads provisional qualifiers in the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series portion of the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals following the first session of time trials. Teams only completed one session due to inclement weather. This weekend’s Pro Mod racing, presented by J&A Service, is the seventh of 12 events this season.

Hord covered the quarter-mile in 5.754-seconds at 254.76 mph in his 2016 Chevrolet Corvette. “Fortunately, we were 10th pair out which gave us the opportunity to see what other racers were doing,” Hord said. “As the session evolved it became more apparent that we could be more aggressive.”

Rickie Smith sits second at 5.790-seconds and 249.16 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro, with Jose Gonzalez third at 5.791/254.28 in his Camaro.

Weather permitting, Pro Mod qualifying is scheduled to continue Saturday afternoon.

Friday’s provisional qualifying results after the first of three rounds of time trials for the 12th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park. Qualifying continues Saturday for Sunday’s final eliminations:

Pro Modified _ 1. Rick Hord, Chevy Corvette, 5.754, 254.76; 2. Rickie Smith, Chevy Camaro, 5.790, 249.16; 3. Jose Gonzalez, Camaro, 5.791, 254.28; 4. Mike Janis, Camaro, 5.793, 246.08; 5. Steven Whiteley, Camaro, 5.795, 251.49; 6. Eric Dillard, Pontiac Firebird, 5.799, 254.38; 7. Todd Tutterow, Camaro, 5.824, 245.90; 8. Chad Green, Camaro, 5.828, 244.34; 9. Dan Stevenson, Camaro, 5.837, 253.04; 10. Danny Rowe, Camaro, 5.859, 249.58; 11. Harry Hruska, Camaro, 5.862, 248.11; 12. Jeremy Ray, Corvette, 5.864, 245.09; 13. Mike Castellana, Camaro, 5.881, 251.63; 14. Troy Coughlin, Ford Mustang, 5.883, 252.14; 15. Pete Farber, Dodge Daytona, 5.885, 241.54; 16. Steve Matusek, Camaro, 5.886, 247.43.

Not Qualified _17. Jim Whiteley, 5.891, 244.96; 18. Steve Jackson, 5.895, 245.09; 19. Jeffery Barker, 5.909, 252.33; 20. Eric Latino, 5.916, 245.90; 21. Erica Enders, 5.924, 247.11; 22. Doug Winters, 6.015, 241.37; 23. Chuck Little, 6.085, 241.37; 24. Brandon Snider, 6.087, 238.26; 25. Clint Satterfield, 6.103, 243.85; 26. Bob Rahaim, 6.939, 141.73; 27. Sidnei Frigo, 8.411, 110.13; 28. Chip King, 10.166, 88.20; 29. Khalid alBalooshi, 11.425, 76.59.