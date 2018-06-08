Kurt Busch Leads The Pack In Michigan Qualifying

RacinToday.com

Kurt Busch of Stewart-Haas Racing claimed the pole for Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway on Friday.

Busch posted a fast lap of 203.361 mph in the final round of qualifying on the 2-mile track.

Busch’s pole was his second of the season, his third at Michigan and the 24th of his Monster Energy Series career.

“To go 217 (mph) into the corner—just hauling the mail—I love that feeling,” said Busch.

“This one is fun, because I could trust the car, and I knew I needed to go after it hard. Watching all the Fords in practice, I knew we had a good shot at it. The guys tweaked on the tires the right amount. It’s a new compound, left and right side, and we didn’t want to get caught up too much in chasing the tires…

“Now we need to translate that to race speed.”

Michigan native Brad Keselowski earned the No. 2 starting spot. His Team Penske No. 2 Ford registered a final-round lap of 203.166 mph.

Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing, Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas and Joey Logano of Team Penske completed the top five in qualifying. Fords claimed six of the top seven starting spots.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – FireKeepers Casino 400

Michigan International Speedway

Brooklyn, Michigan

Friday, June 8, 2018