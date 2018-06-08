Kurt Busch Leads The Pack In Michigan Qualifying
RacinToday.com
Kurt Busch of Stewart-Haas Racing claimed the pole for Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway on Friday.
Busch posted a fast lap of 203.361 mph in the final round of qualifying on the 2-mile track.
Busch’s pole was his second of the season, his third at Michigan and the 24th of his Monster Energy Series career.
“To go 217 (mph) into the corner—just hauling the mail—I love that feeling,” said Busch.
“This one is fun, because I could trust the car, and I knew I needed to go after it hard. Watching all the Fords in practice, I knew we had a good shot at it. The guys tweaked on the tires the right amount. It’s a new compound, left and right side, and we didn’t want to get caught up too much in chasing the tires…
“Now we need to translate that to race speed.”
Michigan native Brad Keselowski earned the No. 2 starting spot. His Team Penske No. 2 Ford registered a final-round lap of 203.166 mph.
Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing, Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas and Joey Logano of Team Penske completed the top five in qualifying. Fords claimed six of the top seven starting spots.
(This story will be updated shortly)
###
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – FireKeepers Casino 400
Michigan International Speedway
Brooklyn, Michigan
Friday, June 8, 2018
- (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 203.361 mph.
- (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 203.166 mph.
- (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 203.120 mph.
- (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 202.954 mph.
- (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 202.168 mph.
- (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 201.607 mph.
- (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 201.263 mph.
- (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 201.140 mph.
- (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 200.792 mph.
- (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 200.401 mph.
- (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 200.061 mph.
- (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 199.784 mph.
- (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 200.535 mph.
- (24) William Byron #, Chevrolet, 200.490 mph.
- (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 200.328 mph.
- (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 200.323 mph.
- (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 200.228 mph.
- (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 200.083 mph.
- (6) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 199.806 mph.
- (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 199.784 mph.
- (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 199.700 mph.
- (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 199.645 mph.
- (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 199.358 mph.
- (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 199.302 mph.
- (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 199.049 mph.
- (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 198.999 mph.
- (38) David Ragan, Ford, 198.741 mph.
- (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 198.555 mph.
- (95) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 197.954 mph.
- (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 197.704 mph.
- (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 196.915 mph.
- (72) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 194.437 mph.
- (15) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 194.170 mph.
- (23) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 192.647 mph.
- (51) BJ McLeod(i), Chevrolet, 192.082 mph.
- (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 191.449 mph.
- (7) DJ Kennington, Chevrolet, 187.896 mph.
- (66) Timmy Hill(i), Toyota, 186.446 mph.
- (99) Garrett Smithley(i), Chevrolet, 186.442 mph.