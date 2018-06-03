Truex Captures Win At Pocono Raceway

RacinToday.com

Martin Truex Jr. took the lead for the final time when leader Kyle Busch pitted with 17 laps to go and went on to win Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway.

To get the win, the defending series champion, had to survive an early-race pit road snafu and a couple of late-race restarts.

The Furniture Row Racing driver led 31 laps on the day at the Pocono triangle.

“I feel we are getting back to where we were last season,” Truex said. “Heck of a day.”

The victory was Truex’s second of the season. And it came with the hottest drivers in the series right behind him.

Kyle Larson of Chip Ganass Racing finished second. Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing and Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas Racing were third and fourth.

“It’s always fun to win,” Truex said. “But especially when you beat the best guys out there. These two guys (Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick) were so fast today. Honestly, we were all really equal. It was a matter of who could get out front. The 4 and I stayed on tires. We felt like in practice we were really fast on scuffs. Cole made a good call to stay out and once I got in clean air, this thing was a rocket ship.”

Larson was happy with his finish.

“I am happy we finished second because we were probably a sixth or seventh place car today and to finish better than where you run is always a good thing,” Larson said. “I am happy about that.”

Brad Keselowski rounded out the top five.

Harvick dominated much of the race and captured the second stage.

Busch took the lead from Harvick, who had led 89 laps, during pit stops prior to a Lap 129 restart.

Busch held the lead until pitting during a caution on Lap 139. Second-place Truex Jr. and third-place Harvick stayed out.

Busch restarted in 19th place with 17 laps to go. With 14 to go, Busch had moved up to fourth behind Truex, Larson and Harvick.

But on that lap, Denny Hamlin spun to bring out the fifth caution of the day.

The race restarted with 10 laps to go with Truex in the lead, Larson second, Harvick third and Busch fourth. But just after the green flag waved, the yellow waved as Erik Jones was spun by Joey Logano.

The race restarted with seven laps to go. Truex led, Larson was second, Harvick third and Busch fourth.

Truex had a perfect restart and walked away with a 2.4-second victory.

“You’re always concerned on restarts at Pocono,” Truex said. “So much can happen on those. We were luckily able to get a good one.”

A winning one.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race – Pocono 400

Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Sunday, June 3, 2018

(4) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 160. (13) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 160. (5) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 160. (2) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 160. (17) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 160. (1) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 160. (34) Aric Almirola, Ford, 160. (15) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 160. (7) Joey Logano, Ford, 160. (11) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 160. (20) Paul Menard, Ford, 160. (12) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 160. (26) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 160. (23) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 160. (3) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 160. (21) David Ragan, Ford, 160. (27) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 160. (16) William Byron #, Chevrolet, 160. (6) Kurt Busch, Ford, 160. (9) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 160. (30) Michael McDowell, Ford, 160. (24) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 160. (29) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 160. (18) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 160. (8) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 160. (28) Cole Custer(i), Ford, 160. (14) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 160. (31) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 159. (25) Erik Jones, Toyota, 159. (35) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, 158. (33) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 157. (37) * JJ Yeley(i), Chevrolet, 157. (36) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 157. (38) * Derrike Cope, Chevrolet, 152. (10) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, Accident, 146. (22) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, Transmission, 120. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, Brakes, 113. (19) Darrell Wallace Jr. #, Chevrolet, Engine, 108.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 139.535 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 52 Mins, 00 Secs. Margin of Victory: 2.496 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 23 laps.

Lead Changes: 11 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: R. Blaney 1-11; K. Harvick 12-25; J. Johnson 26-27; B. Keselowski 28-34; K. Harvick 35-43; M. Truex Jr. 44-53; B. Keselowski 54-56; K. Harvick 57-78; D. Wallace Jr. # 79-82; K. Harvick 83-126; Kyle Busch 127-139; M. Truex Jr. 140-160.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): K. Harvick 4 times for 89 laps; M. Truex Jr. 2 times for 31 laps; Kyle Busch 1 time for 13 laps; R. Blaney 1 time for 11 laps; B. Keselowski 2 times for 10 laps; D. Wallace Jr. # 1 time for 4 laps; J. Johnson 1 time for 2 laps.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 78,4,18,14,11,9,12,42,48,2

Stage #2 Top Ten: 4,18,14,78,9,42,2,12,48,88