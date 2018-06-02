Kyle Busch Tames The Triangle

Kyle Busch rolled through the field to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Speedway.

The victory was 92nd race of his career. It was his first, in his second start at the 2.5-mile triangular track in Pennsylvania and the first Xfinity victory of the season in his fourth start of the year.

Busch’s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was the clear class of the field.

The only problem for Busch came when he was issued a pit lane speeding penalty in the second stage of the race.

“The car was on rails this week,” Busch said. “It was last week, too (in an eighth-place finish at Charlotte), but we were just able to over the deficit we had this weekend (from the penalty) and bring it back to the front.”

Busch’s only worry was getting through heavy race traffic in his charge from the back to the front after the start of the second stage.

“You’re always worried about something crazy or an unpredictable situation happening,” Busch said. “We just kind of had to bide our time and be patient a little bit, kind of make moves when we could make moves…

“All in all, though, we knew we had speed in our race car, and it was really fast out front, once we got to those top five, top six cars.”

###

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Pocono Green 250 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons

Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Saturday, June 2, 2018

(4) Kyle Busch(i), Toyota, 100. (10) Chase Elliott(i), Chevrolet, 100. (11) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 100. (3) Austin Cindric #, Ford, 100. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 100. (7) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 100. (8) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 100. (13) Paul Menard(i), Ford, 100. (9) Tyler Reddick #, Chevrolet, 100. (2) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 100. (12) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 100. (18) Shane Lee, Chevrolet, 100. (20) Ryan Reed, Ford, 100. (21) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 100. (14) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 100. (15) Kaz Grala #, Ford, 100. (17) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 100. (23) Alex Labbe #, Chevrolet, 100. (24) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 100. (29) David Starr, Chevrolet, 99. (32) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 99. (28) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 99. (26) Dylan Lupton, Ford, 99. (6) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 99. (27) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 99. (37) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 98. (31) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 98. (36) Spencer Boyd #, Chevrolet, 97. (39) Josh Bilicki #, Toyota, 96. (35) Chad Finchum #, Toyota, 96. (30) Vinnie Miller #, Chevrolet, 96. (38) Brandon Hightower, Toyota, 95. (40) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, 93. (25) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, Brakes, 68. (22) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, Suspension, 66. (5) Christopher Bell #, Toyota, Accident, 61. (19) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, Accident, 60. (16) Chase Briscoe, Ford, Accident, 57. (34) Timmy Hill, Dodge, Overheating, 10. (33) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Brakes, 4.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 127.137 mph.

Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 57 Mins, 59 Secs. Margin of Victory: 2.852 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 18 laps.

Lead Changes: 7 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Custer 1-2; K. Busch(i) 3-26; A. Cindric # 27; C. Custer 28-48; P. Menard(i) 49-51; J. Nemechek 52-55; B. Jones 56-60; K. Busch(i) 61-100.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): K. Busch(i) 2 times for 64 laps; C. Custer 2 times for 23 laps; B. Jones 1 time for 5 laps; J. Nemechek 1 time for 4 laps; P. Menard(i) 1 time for 3 laps; A. Cindric # 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 18,20,12,1,19,42,23,22,9,21

Stage #2 Top Ten: 22,00,7,12,42,18,23,1,9,11