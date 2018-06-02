Andretti Gang Tears Up Detroit

Led by Ryan Hunter-Reay, all four Andretti Autosport Hondas placed in the top-10 during Friday’s two practice sessions for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

Friday’s practices on The Raceway at Belle Isle Park’s 2.35-mile/14-turn temporary street course re-introduced the field to a concrete surface featuring constant bumps. Friday’s practices were the only sessions scheduled for the doubleheader weekend, with qualifying and races set for Saturday and Sunday.

Belle Isle Park played host to its first Indy car event under Championship Auto Racing Teams sanction on June 7, 1992, a race won by Bobby Rahal after Michael Andretti qualified on-pole. Ten events were run under CART sanction, followed by Indy Racing League races in 2007 and 2008 won by Tony Kanaan of Brazil and the late Justin Wilson of Great Britain, respectively. INDYCAR has sanctioned the last 10 events, with the doubleheader format introduced in 2013.

All 23 entries are competing in INDYCAR’s new-for-2018 Dallara universal aero kit chassis for the first time in Motown, where Hunter-Reay posted the top practice lap during the second of two 45-minute sessions at 1-minute, 16.3598-seconds/110.791 mph.

“Oh, it’s certainly busy out there, I can tell you that,” said Hunter-Reay, the 2012 Verizon IndyCar Series champion and driver of the No. 28 DHL Honda. “I don’t think anybody would be 100 percent satisfied with the balance that they have, but that’s the choice. It’s a lot of fun around here. You really have to wheel the car to get it done.”

RHR was followed on the combined time sheet by teammates Marco Andretti in fifth, Alexander Rossi in eighth and Zach Veach in 10th.

“Hats off to the Andretti Autosport team,” said Hunter-Reay, whose best finish in 13 Belle Isle starts was second in 2013 (Race 1). “We came here with a much better car this year. I was really happy with the balance, even to start out with. The car was basically doing the fundamentals that I needed it to do, the front was working well, and from there we just kept chipping away at it.”

Scott Dixon was second-fast on the day with a lap of 1:16.3667/110.781 mph in the No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda. The 2012 Belle Isle winner said he typically enjoys racing on the rough track surface, even with a new car that generates significantly less downforce.

“I find this place always tricky, no matter what,” said Dixon, the four-time Verizon IndyCar Series champion from New Zealand who is fourth in the current standings after six races. “Any generation of car that I’ve been in, and even if you go back to the previous Dallara, it’s always difficult around here. It’s very bumpy, it’s very physical, it’s very hard to get right. But I think that’s what makes it so much fun, too.”

Canadian James Hinchcliffe, forced to sit out last Sunday’s 102nd Indianapolis 500 when he was bumped from the field in qualifying, was third overall in the No. 5 Arrow Electronics SPM Honda. Brake issues limited the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports drivers to 11 laps in the first practice, but Hinch was much happier in the afternoon.

“Even on the blacks (Firestone primary tires) before I went to the reds (Firestone alternate tires), the car got miles better, really just sorted it out and the track came alive,” Hinchcliffe said. “Then we put the reds on and managed to get a solid time out of it.”

Team Penske’s Will Power, who won his first Indy 500 five days ago to take over the series point-lead, was 12th on the chart with a lap in 1:16.8647/110.064 mph.

“Today’s practices were not bad,” said Power, the first Australian to win “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” on the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. “We kind of made a mistake when we were doing pretty well in that last session. We still have a bit of pace to find compared to the other cars, but the No. 12 Verizon Chevy team is working to find it.”

Power, who posted single wins in this event in 2014 and 2016, spent the week on a national Victory Tour that ended in Detroit on Thursday.

Graham Rahal, who swept both races of the Detroit weekend a year ago in his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, was sixth at 1:16.7098/110.286 mph.

“We certainly weren’t great, but our pace is close,” said Rahal, driver of the No. 15 United Rentals Honda. “We struggled with the car being very, very loose compared to last year. We made a big change mid-session, before we had even done any real running. We just took a big swing at it. It was probably the wrong way to go, so now we know that and we will go back and adjust for qualifying and hopefully we’ll be OK.”

Connecticut teen-ager Santino Ferrucci, arguably America’s most promising Formula One prospect, made his Verizon IndyCar Series debut for Dale Coyne Racing by placing 18th on the chart. A 19-year-old from Woodbury, Conn., Ferrucci’s best lap was 01:17.5554/109.083 mph. Ferrucci currently is driving in the FIA F2 Championship and serving as a reserve and test driver for Haas F1 Team, the three-year old organization owned by American industrialist Gene Haas.

“My first official day in the No. 19 Paysafe car was really good,” Ferrucci said.”To end up P6 in the first session was very nice. We’re obviously still working on the car. We struggled a bit more with the understeer in the second practice session, but I’m confident we’ll get it sorted out.”

Ferrucci found Belle Isle’s surface “ridiculously bumpy” and very fast. “It’s a little ‘icy’ too, so it’s a little bit like a skating rink for race cars,” Ferrucci said. ”But I’m very much enjoying my time here, enjoying the track and driving the car.”

Ferrucci’s opening in INDYCAR occurred when DCR shuffled its driver schedule in the wake of Pietro Fittipaldi being injured in a sports car crash on May 4, knocking the grandson of two-time Indy 500 winner Emerson Fittipaldi out of the INDYCAR Grand Prix and Indianapolis 500 at IMS last month. Teammate Zachary Claman De Melo filled in for Fittipaldi at Indianapolis.

Canadian Robert Wickens _ voted Indy 500 Rookie of the Year _ led the five first-timers competing this weekend with a lap in 01:16.7974/110.160 mph that was good for ninth place on the chart.

“A pretty good day here in Detroit with the No. 6 Lucas Oil guys,” said Wickens, who finished ninth at IMS last Sunday. “On the red (Firestone alternates) in Practice 2, I made a mistake and lost about four-tenths (of a second) and we’re still in the top-10, so we’ve got a strong car. We just have to minimize our mistakes (Saturday) to get a good qualifying spot and try to score some good points in the race. Everything is looking pretty great here at Schmidt Peterson Motorsports with both of our cars in the top 10 again.”

The track’s qualifying record was set by 2017 Indy 500 champion Takuma Sato of Japan, then of Andretti Autosport, at 1:13:6732/114.831 mph last June 4.

Qualifying for the first race of the weekend _ with the field split into two groups that receive 12 minutes of track time each_ starts at 10:55 a.m. (EDT) Saturday (live stream on RaceControl.IndyCar.com). The 70-lap race airs live at 3:30 p.m. on ABC and the Advance Auto Parts INDYCAR Radio Network.

Qualifying for Race 2 is set for 10:45 a.m. Sunday (live stream on RaceControl.IndyCar.com), with race coverage starting at 3:30 p.m. that day on ABC and the Advance Auto Parts INDYCAR Radio Network.

With rain seemingly an annual occurrence during the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix _ and there are chances of it affecting the race weekend again _ Firestone Racing couldn’t have selected a better time to debut its latest wet-weather tire for Verizon IndyCar Series competition.

The first new rain tire design in three years for INDYCAR’s exclusive supplier since 2000 has an updated tread pattern to better evacuate water from underneath the tires. Less water between the tires and track surface equals greater traction and grip.

Cara Adams, chief engineer of Bridgestone Americas Motorsports that develops and produces the Firestone Racing brand, said the new rain tires feature an asymmetric and directional tread pattern “to achieve ultimate water evacuation, braking, acceleration and cornering performance” for the competitors in wet conditions.

“There isn’t a specific thing that caused (development) for this new tire,” Adams said Friday when the tire was introduced at The Raceway at Belle Isle. “We are ever-evolving our technology at Bridgestone Motorsports and we need to be. With our ability to be at the track, we are always communicating with the drivers and engineers and getting their feedback. We take what they tell us and take it back so we can improve our tires.”

Friday’s combined practice results for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear Verizon indyCar Series race on the 2.35-mile/14-turn Raceway at Belle Isle Park street course with rank, car number in parenthesis, driver, engine, session, time/speed and total laps completed:

(28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, Practice 2, 01:16.3598/110.791, 31 (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, Practice 2, 01:16.3667/110.781, 26 (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, Practice 2, 01:16.4840/110.611, 22 (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, Practice 2, 01:16.5864/110.463, 28 (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, Practice 2, 01:16.6198/110.415, 29 (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, Practice 2, 01:16.7098/110.286, 27 (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, Practice 2, 01:16.7888/110.172, 26 (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, Practice 2, 01:16.7898/110.171, 30 (6) Robert Wickens-(R), Honda, Practice 2, 01:16.7974/110.160, 29 (26) Zach Veach, Honda, Practice 2, 01:16.8133/110.137, 34 (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, Practice 2, 01:16.8458/110.091, 27 (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, Practice 2, 01:16.8647/110.064, 30 (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, Practice 2, 01:17.1359/109.677, 29 (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, Practice 2, 01:17.2151/109.564, 33 (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, Practice 2, 01:17.3910/109.315, 22 (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, Practice 2, 01:17.4324/109.257, 28 (10) Ed Jones, Honda, Practice 2, 01:17.5319/109.116, 34 (19) Santion Ferrucci-(R), Honda, Practice 2, 01:17.5554/109.083, 36 (88) Gabby Chaves, Chevrolet, Practice 2, 01:17.7024/108.877, 31 (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, Practice 2, 01:17.7271/108.842, 33 (4) Matheus Leist-(R), Chevrolet, Practice 2, 01:17.9567/108.522, 37 (20) Jordan King-(R), Chevrolet, Practice 2, 01:18.9823/107.113, 19 (32) Rene Binder-(R), Chevrolet, Practice 2, 01:20.4577/105.148, 28

Total Laps for Combined Sessions _ 66

(R) _ Rookie of the Year candidate

Note _ All teams competing with Dallara IR-12 universal aero chassis with either Chevrolet or Honda 2.2-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 engines on Firestone Firehawk tires.