Ricciardo Wins Monaco

Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo pulled away from Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari over the final laps and went on to win Formula 1’s big event – the Grand Prix of Monaco.

“Redemption,” Ricciardo, who had a win slip away from him at Monaco two years ago after a bungled pit stop, said over his radio after taking the checkered flag.

The native of Australia started from the pole and led every lap. He got the victory even though he suffered engine problems and lost power during the race. Problems that were so severe that his team considered retiring from the race.

“He was not going to give this race up,” said team principal Christian Horner. “We lose the MGU-K 17, 18 laps into the race. That’s 2 and a half seconds a lap he’s giving up. He just managed it like he was on a Sunday afternoon drive.”

It was his seventh F1 victory and second of the season.

“Two years in the making,” he said. “I finally feel like the redemption has arrived.”

Four-time F1 World Champion Vettel, who was within 2 seconds of Ricciardo until a late Virtual Safety Car was called when Charles LeClerc lost his brakes and rammed into the rear of Brendon Hartley, finished almost eight seconds behind.

“It was a tricky race and Daniel had the answers at all times,” Vettel said.

Points-leader Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes finished third.

Fourth was Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen.

Mercedes’ VAltteri Bottas was fifth.

Haas F1 drivers Kevin Magnussen finished 13th and Romain Grosjean placed 15th at the conclusion of Sunday’s 78-lapper.