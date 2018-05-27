Helio Takes Aim At No. 4

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

INDIANAPOLIS – Anyone who seriously doubts that Helio Castroneves can win a record-tying fourth Indianapolis 500 on Sunday needs to revisit the events leading up to May 27, 2001.

Seventeen years ago to the day, Castroneves won the first of his three Indy 500s with Team Penske as a one-off “ringer” from another series competing with an engine/chassis combination he barely had track time to sort out. Sound familiar? It’s a situation eerily similar to the one the popular Brazilian is facing in the 102nd edition of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Castroneves is on-loan from Team Penske’s first-year Acura Daytona Prototype program competing in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The

organization’s longest-tenured driver at 19 years, racing at Indy was the carrot team-owner Roger Penske dangled in a deal brokered with Castroneves as he completed his fulltime open-wheel career in 2017.

“I mean, you can say you’re driving in a different series, still able to run the Indy 500,” Castroneves said during a Media Day scrum previewing the 200-lapper. “It’s super-exciting. It is very, very a thrill just to be here. I can see the fans. It’s like I never left. That’s why it’s very special.

“Racing, when you love what you do, there is no other place I want to be. Driving the car, not just be in the race. Watching race is not so much fun for me, but driving the race, that’s what I enjoy.”

Back in 2001, Castroneves was driving fulltime for Team Penske in the Championship Auto Racing Teams during its war for open-wheel supremacy with Tony George’s fledgling Indy Racing League. Still, the lure of the history, tradition, prestige and payday of racing and winning at the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway prompted “The Captain” to break ranks with his IRL brethren for the Month of May.

Penske entered Castroneves and teammate/fellow-Brazilian Gil de Ferran in a pair of Oldsmobile-powered Dallaras with sponsorship from Marlboro Team Penske for the 85th edition of the big race. Approximately one month before race day, Castroneves was dispatched to Texas Motor Speedway to test the stock-block Oldsmobile V-8 and Italian-built Dallara chassis around the high-banked/1.5-mile oval in Fort Worth.

Castroneves qualified 11th for his first Indy 500 while de Ferran started fifth. Castroneves took over the lead from IRL “Poster Boy” Tony Stewart on Lap 149 and went on to a margin of victory of 1.7373-seconds over de Ferran. Castroneves’ victory and Penske’s sweep _ one year after CART rookie phenom Juan Pablo Montoya won the race for Chip Ganassi Racing _ was another embarrassment for the IRL.

For his part, Castroneves broke with the long-standing tradition of driving straight to Victory Circle to swig milk by stopping at the Yard of Bricks on his cool-down lap. He climbed out of his No. 68 car, ran across the track and scaled the front stretch grandstand fence. Several Penske crew members joined Helio…and the IMS tradition of “Spiderman” was launched.

Castroneves went back-to-back at IMS in 2002 driving his No. 3 Marlboro Team Penske Dallara/Chevrolet to a controversial victory under caution over former CART rival Paul Tracy of Team Green. Team Penske ran the full schedule of the IRL, predecessor to the Verizon IndyCar Series, in 2002. Castroneves joined the elite ranks of three-time Indy 500 champs in 2009, driving his No. 3 Team Penske Dallara/Honda to victory over 2005 race-winner Dan Wheldon of Panther Racing by 1.9819-seconds.

A fourth Indy 500 victory would allow Castroneves to join A.J. Foyt Jr., Al Unser and

Rick Mears as a “Legend of the Brickyard.” Not only that, it would force Penske to make good on what amounts to a lifetime guarantee for Helio.

Castroneves’ current return-to-Indy deal only covered this year’s INDYCAR Grand Prix on IMS’ road-course on May 12 and Sunday’s race. That led to speculation this might be Helio’s last-best-shot at earning another spot on the Borg-Warner Trophy.

“We had a big meeting this morning, (Penske President) Tim Cindric and I did,” said Penske, teasing Castroneves during another media event Thursday. “We wanted to know whether you’ll be available for next year’s 500? You have something on your list for then? The deal is, you win your fourth and you got an automatic guaranteed seat to go for No. 5. What do you think of that?”

Castroneves hesitated for a moment before declaring, “I’m…I’m available!”

Penske continued the tease by adding he might also try to talk Mears, now a team consultant, out of retirement to run for his fifth. “But seriously, I just want to let Helio know that this isn’t the last race for him,” Penske said.

Castroneves _ who finished second to Takuma Sato of Japan by a miniscule 0.2011-seconds last May _ greeted the news with his ever-present smile.

“Oh man, Roger is all about incentives,” said Castroneves, who turned 43 on May 10. “What can I say about him? I can only thank him again. Obviously I feel that

incentive, it’s already automatic. Not that I need incentive to win No. 4. Whatever happens, winning the race, a lot of good things will happen to the entire team. It certainly gives you the confidence to go out there and push it to the limit.

“I would be more than happy to try to go for No. 5. That would be incredible. To get there, let’s focus on Sunday for the No. 4.”

Castroneves will start eighth in the 33-car field after qualifying last Sunday with a four-lap/10-mile average speed of 227.859 mph for what will be his only oval-track race of 2018. Penske’s three fulltime Verizon IndyCar Series drivers _ 2016 series champion Simon Pagenaud (second), 2014 series champ Will Power (third) and reigning series champ Josef Newgarden (fourth)_ all out-qualified Castroneves. But Castroneves definitely rates among at least a dozen legitimate contenders for victory.

“We feel we have a very good car,” said Castroneves, driver of the No. 3 Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet. “Certainly, it is a car that can be fighting for a win. Last year we were very close. We don’t want it to be close. We want to close the deal.”

Sato passed Castroneves for the lead on Lap 195 _ the last of 35 lead changes and the seventh consecutive year that the decisive pass for the Indy 500 victory occurred during the last six laps. Sato, then driving for Andretti Autosport, went on to prevail in the sixth-closest finish in Indy 500 history.

“Every time I see Takuma Sato in the pictures I’m like, ‘Oh, man!’^” Castroneves said. “He did a phenomenal job. He drove very hard. He pushed it. The only Japanese to capture an Indy 500. We just showed (in qualifying) even with not the fastest car, we’re still able to fight. That’s credit for the entire organization. Just need to do the same thing what we did. Now we just got to go out there, make it happen.

“It would be incredible. So many people are supporting different drivers, wear different T-shirts. All of a sudden they are screaming, ‘Hey, I want you to win the No. 4, it would be so cool.’ You can see people want to be part of history. I’m very blessed to be in this opportunity. Hopefully, as I say, their wish is my wish. It would be a dream-come-true.”

Castroneves acknowledged, however, that he still is coming to grips with sanctioning body INDYCAR’s new-for-2018 Dallara universal aero kit at the Speedway. The new chassis has considerably less downforce than the Chevy-specific kit Castroneves drove last year to a fourth-place overall series point finish.

“It’s extremely hard,” said Castroneves, addressing this particular one-off scenario. “The car definitely has little different tweaks, I would say. Try to fix one thing, you create another problem. Fix the other problem, now you create a different one. I see everyone having the same kind of scenario.

“In terms of difficulty, the good news is I’ve been in this Indy car business for so long that tires, the car, even the seat is the same. It’s kind of like I don’t feel much of that. But when you’re jumping in a new car, it would be awesome to be part of the testing program, that you can really spend time trying to understand. At this point nothing you can do. Just got to drive and go for it.”

After a half-season of rumors concerning his switch to prototype sports cars, Castroneves’ official move to the IMSA-sanctioned series was confirmed in early October. Penske’s two-car Acura ARX-05 Daytona Prototype International (DPi) program, which also includes two-time Indy 500 champion Montoya, made its debut at the season-opening Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona in February.

Castroneves admitted he arrived at Indy earlier this month a bit more refreshed than usual.

“No question, going into a new program, you see your hard work, not only myself, I’m talking about the Acura Team Penske, the entire organization, putting a lot of effort into the program,” Castroneves said. “We captured 1 and 2 in Mid-Ohio. This is phenomenal.

“It does refresh you. It does give you the opportunity to explore more things. On the other side, coming back, you feel like there’s so much I could learn in those three other (Verizon IndyCar Series) races before jumping into Indianapolis. The good news is I have a phenomenal group of guys. They’re able to give me information. Now you just got to get it on.”

Castroneves never hid the fact he initially was reluctant to make the switch. But Penske knows how to negotiate a deal featuring a long-term vision.

“Listen, I’ve been driving Indy car for so many years, it’s kind of like part of my DNA,” Castroneves said. “Sometimes you just got to see so you can continue pursuing your dream, which is driving for a long time. When there is an opportunity like Roger offered me, was no doubt that I would be able to keep pursuing that dream. On top of that, having an opportunity to drive the Indy 500, it could not be better.

“Let’s put it this way. Some people, when they have a change after so many years doing one thing, you have a lot of, ‘Am I doing the right thing? Am I still capable to win more races in Indy car?’

“But when you come, Roger says, ‘Hey, I really want you to drive the sports car.’ I said, ‘I have a lot of fuel to burn in Indy car.’ He said, ‘Well, let’s put that fuel burning in sports cars.’ When you see the person, especially Roger who gave you all the opportunities in the world, you know when he’s making a right decision. I’m glad he did it. I’m glad I did it. I’m excited. It’s a new chapter in my life.”

Castroneves said he realized he had made the correct career choice at Daytona International Speedway, during the twice-around-the-clock marathon. “As soon as I jumped in the car, I saw Roger never slept for the entire 24 hours. He was there,” Castroneves said. “You know what _ this is serious. This is not just finding a place to replace, or to make someone happy. That for me changed a lot of perspective. I said, ‘Time to move on.’^”

His fulltime Verizon IndyCar Series teammates have warmly greeted Castroneves upon his return to Gasoline Alley this month. They also realize Helio could wind up battling them Sunday despite the challenges of handling a new chassis under what is forecast as record-setting heat in the mid-90s.

“Yeah, Helio’s probably the one guy who is the most experienced and competitive… he will know what to do in that situation,” Power said. “It’s a tough scenario when it’s teammates going for the win. They have the same equipment and information you have. Chances are that when you look at the field and everything played-out as a normal race _ which it never is at the Indy 500 _ you’ll have a Penske car racing out front at the end.”

If the race does shake down to a one-on-one between Castroneves and Newgarden _Penske’s latest wunderkind and the series point-leader_ no one will have to worry about team orders.

“Helio Castroneves. He knows what to do. He’s going for No. 4,” Newgarden said. “I wouldn’t know what to do. I don’t want to be in that situation. I think I would just race Helio hard but fair, and the best man is going to win on that day. But it would be…it would be a tough situation. Everyone wants Helio to do well, and it’s a great story, and it’s good for him. But we’re racers. It wouldn’t make the win special if someone gave it to him, so you’d have to race him hard and make him earn it.”