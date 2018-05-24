Kyle Busch On Pole At 600

RacinToday.com

Kyle Busch earned the top starting spot for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 by finishing P1 during qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Thursday.

Busch circled the 1.5-mile CMS oval in 28.149 seconds (191.836 mph)

Busch’s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was .091 seconds faster that the No. 22 team Penske Ford of Joey Logano (191.218 mph). Denny Hamlin, Busch’s JGR teammate, qualified third at 191.049 mph.

Charlotte is the only active Cup track where Busch has not recorded a victory in a points race, though he has 11 top fives and 16 top 10s in 28 starts. The 2015 series champion’s only win at CMS came in last year’s All-Star Race.

“It’s important to me, but I’m not sure it’s important in the grand scheme of things,” Busch said of his desire to knock the final track off his checklist. “It’s certainly important to me, and I would love to get that knocked out of the way and to be finished with it until another new track comes up on the circuit.

“Certainly, it’s been a trying time here over the course of my career and to have it come to fruition in a points race, (but) the last I checked, I have a trophy at home that says, ‘Winner at Charlotte Motor Speedway,’ so I’ll take that to my grave with me if I do never get a points win here. That will be my saving grace, I guess.”

Logano was 19th fastest in opening practice but improved dramatically in qualifying.

“We made some good adjustments,” said Logano, who is second in the series standings through 12 races, 12 points behind Busch. “It’s hard for me to say what was the changes and what was the race track. The Xfinity cars ran on the PJ1 (traction compound in the center lane) and definitely activated it and got the grip definitely up there.

“It’s hard to say what was what, but the car got faster, and that’s all I really care about.”

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – Coca-Cola 600

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Concord, North Carolina

Thursday, May 24, 2018