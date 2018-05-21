Courtney Force Wins Second Straight In Funny Car

Point-leader Courtney Force secured her first career back-to-back Funny Car victories Monday afternoon during the rain-delayed finals of the 30th annual Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals in Topeka, Kan.

The event at Heartland Motorsports Park was delayed after weather forced postponement Sunday evening following only two rounds of eliminations for Top Fuel and Funny Car, and one round for Pro Stock.

Clay Millican (Top Fuel) and Deric Kramer (Pro Stock) also emerged victorious in their respective categories at the eighth of 24 events on the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule. All three drivers were the No. 1 qualifiers at the event.

Force powered her Advance Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro SS to a 1,000-foot pass of 3.928-seconds at 329.83 mph to defeat reigning/two-time world champion and John Force Racing teammate Robert Hight in the final. Force earned her third win of the season and 11th of her career.

“Coming off a back-to-back win is just insane,” Force said. “I got on the radio and told my guys that they’re unbelievable and that it’s so much fun to drive this race car. Coming out to a track where the conditions have changed a lot, I have to give credit to my crew chiefs Brian Corradi and Dan Hood.”

Force defeated Richard Townsend, two-time world champion Matt Hagan and J.R. Todd before entering her third final round this season. Hight drove past two-time world champ Cruz Pedregon, Tommy Johnson Jr. and Shawn Langdon before entering his fourth career final round at HMP.

Millican clinched his second career national event Wally trophy after wheeling his Strutmasters/Great Clips dragster to a 1,000-foot pass in 3.727-seconds at 332.59 mph to defeat Terry McMillen in the final. This marked the first time Millican and McMillen had faced each other in a final round. Millican secured his 10th career final round and first at the Heartland NHRA Nationals.

“The car has been really good,” Millican said. “Pretty much didn’t matter what I did because that car was going to win today. It’s just awesome with all of the work (crew chief) David Grubnic has put in. He found some consistency which is what I’ve been saying all along.”

Millican defeated Terry Totten, Doug Kalitta and eight-time world champion Tony Schumacher prior to entering his first final round of the season. McMillen raced past Mike Salinas, Billy Torrence and point-leader Steve Torrence before entering his fifth career final.

In Pro Stock, Kramer drove to his first career victory with a quarter-mile pass of 6.615-seconds at 209.36 mph to defeat two-time world champion Erica Enders in the final. Prior to entering the event, he had 13 career round-wins. A 32-year-old resident of Sterling, Colo., Kramer is the 67th different Pro Stock driver to win in NHRA history. Kramer made his Pro Stock debut in 2012, qualifying for two of three events entered.

“I’ve been working a long time for this,” said Kramer, driver of the American Ethanol Chevrolet Camaro SS. “The first win leaves me a little speechless but I’m already looking for the next one. Always great as a driver to do your part and I’ve certainly been doing that all weekend.”

Kramer faced Will Hatcher, Matt Hartford and three-time world champ Jason Line to enter the second final round of his career. Enders took down Mark Hogan, Tanner Gray and four-time world champ Greg Anderson before her third final round this season.

The series schedule continues May 31-June 3 at the 21st annual JEGS Route 66 NHRA Nationals at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Ill.

Final finishing order (1-16) at the 30th annual Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals presented by Minties at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kan. The race is the eighth of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series:

Top Fuel _1. Clay Millican; 2. Terry McMillen; 3. Steve Torrence; 4. Tony Schumacher; 5. Billy Torrence; 6. Doug Kalitta; 7. Brittany Force; 8. Leah Pritchett; 9. Scott Palmer; 10. Bill Litton; 11.Antron Brown; 12. Richie Crampton; 13. Kebin Kinsley; 14. Mike Salinas; 15. Terry Totten; 16. Terry Haddock.

Funny Car _1. Courtney Force; 2. Robert Hight; 3. J.R. Todd; 4. Shawn Langdon; 5. Matt Hagan; 6. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 7. Jack Beckman; 8. Jonnie Lindberg; 9. Tim Wilkerson; 10. Ron Capps; 11. John Force; 12. Dale Creasy Jr.; 13. Richard Townsend; 14. Cruz Pedregon; 15. Jim Campbell; 16. Bob Tasca III.

Pro Stock _ 1. Deric Kramer; 2. Erica Enders; 3. Jason Line; 4. Greg Anderson; 5. Tanner Gray; 6. Drew Skillman; 7. Matt Hartford; 8. Richard Freeman; 9. Vincent Nobile; 10. Mark Hogan; 11. Chris McGaha; 12. Will Hatcher; 13. Alex Laughlin; 14. Jeg Coughlin Jr.; 15. Bo Butner; 16. Alan Prusiensky.

Monday’s final results from the 30th annual Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals:

Top Fuel _ Clay Millican, 3.727-seconds, 332.59 mph def. Terry McMillen, 6.169-seconds, 104.47 mph.

Funny Car _ Courtney Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.928, 329.83 def. Robert Hight, Camaro, 4.087, 265.90.

Pro Stock _ Deric Kramer, Chevy Camaro, 6.615, 209.36 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 7.409, 143.58.

Pro Modified _ Rickie Smith, Chevy Camaro, 6.262, 233.52 def. Chad Green, Camaro, 8.805, 107.70.

Top Alcohol Dragster _ Shawn Cowie, 5.235, 275.62 def. Monroe Guest, 5.273, 272.83.

Top Alcohol Funny Car _ Shane Westerfield, Chevy Camaro, 5.508, 268.87 def. Doug Gordon, Camaro, 5.838, 261.17.

Super Stock _ Michael Mans, Pontiac Firebird, 8.668, 154.83 def. Gary Stinnett, Chevy Camaro, Broke/No Show.

Stock Eliminator _Tyler Wudarczyk, Pontiac Firebird, 10.869, 99.71 def. Marion Stephenson, Chevy Camaro, Foul/Red Light.

Super Comp _ Danielle Jaramillo-Miller, Dragster, 8.920, 150.51 def. Don Nichols, Dragster, 8.897, 168.85.

Super Gas _ Kevin Theobald, Viper, 9.927, 155.81 def. Bob Fuller, Chevy Corvette, 9.956, 158.22.

Top Dragster presented by RacingRVs.com _ Phil Unruh, Dragster, 6.349, 218.12 def. Steve Will, Dragster, Foul/Red Light.

Top Sportsman presented by RacingRVs.com _ Dusty Meyer, Chevy S-10, 6.970, 196.96 def. Phil Dion, Chevy Corvette, Broke/No Show.

Top Fuel Harley_ Jay Turner, Dixie, 6.260, 226.54 def. Tii Tharpe, Dixie, 6.760, 182.72.

Final round-by-round results from the 30th annual Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals:

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE _ Brittany Force, 3.723, 328.06 def. Richie Crampton, 4.264, 303.98; Terry McMillen, 3.934, 313.22 def. Mike Salinas, 4.674, 165.11; Leah Pritchett, 4.060, 304.39 def. Antron Brown, 4.254, 301.07; Clay Millican, 3.780, 331.36 def. Terry Totten, 5.452, 136.62; Steve Torrence, 3.734, 333.25 def. Terry Haddock, 9.583, 72.99; Billy Torrence, 3.734, 329.75 def. Kebin Kinsley, 4.333, 196.59; Tony Schumacher, 3.781, 326.24 def. Bill Litton, 3.950, 270.48; Doug Kalitta, 3.774, 326.24 def. Scott Palmer, 3.798, 327.90;

QUARTERFINALS _ Schumacher, 3.931, 231.71 def. Pritchett, 9.302, 87.02; S. Torrence, 3.684, 334.24 def. Force, 8.715, 78.72; McMillen, 3.781, 319.14 def. B. Torrence, 4.714, 175.64; Millican, 3.724, 334.90 def. Kalitta, 7.301, 72.09;

SEMIFINALS _ Millican, 3.676, 331.20 def. Schumacher, 5.198, 139.31; McMillen, 3.758, 326.48 def. S. Torrence, 3.784, 320.51;

FINAL _ Millican, 3.727, 332.59 def. McMillen, 6.169, 104.47.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE _ Jonnie Lindberg, Ford Mustang, 8.883, 84.25 def. Jim Campbell, Dodge Charger, Foul/Red Light; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 4.766, 262.18 def. Cruz Pedregon, Toyota Camry, 6.291, 103.95; Courtney Force, Camaro, 5.323, 176.70 def. Richard Townsend, Camry, 5.929, 138.39; J.R. Todd, Camry, 4.385, 237.17 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Dodge Stratus, 5.347, 155.06; Jack Beckman, Charger, 4.776, 186.77 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, Broke; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.950, 325.06 def. John Force, Camaro, 4.391, 284.03; Shawn Langdon, Camry, 4.021, 322.19 def. Ron Capps, Charger, 4.322, 315.64; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.942, 326.79 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.024, 314.31;

QUARTERFINALS _ Todd, 3.949, 323.12 def. Beckman, 4.058, 310.20; Hight, 3.924, 330.23 def. Johnson Jr., 3.986, 327.98; Langdon, 4.011, 324.12 def. Lindberg, 12.378, 75.64; C. Force, 3.934, 328.54 def. Hagan, 3.936, 328.94;

SEMIFINALS _ C. Force, 3.895, 330.39 def. Todd, 4.495, 188.81; Hight, 3.911, 330.55 def. Langdon, 7.038, 97.06;

FINAL _ C. Force, 3.928, 329.83 def. Hight, 4.087, 265.90.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE _ Matt Hartford, Chevy Camaro, 7.378, 135.81 def. Jeg Coughlin Jr., Camaro, Foul/Red Light; Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.645, 206.61 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, Broke; Drew Skillman, Camaro, 11.581, 77.19 def. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, Foul/Red Light; Jason Line, Camaro, 6.611, 208.97 def. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 7.736, 125.65; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 7.594, 135.40 def. Will Hatcher, Dodge Dart, 7.616, 145.20; Richard Freeman, Camaro, 6.650, 207.53 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 7.060, 158.20; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.612, 208.39 def. Mark Hogan, Pontiac GXP, 6.935, 197.54; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.596, 209.79 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dart, Foul/Red Light;

QUARTERFINALS _ Kramer, 6.621, 208.91 def. Hartford, 6.604, 208.65; Enders, 6.550, 209.65 def. Gray, 6.574, 209.33; Line, 6.583, 210.05 def. Freeman, 6.635, 207.69; Anderson, 6.567, 210.93 def. Skillman, 6.594, 209.04;

SEMIFINALS _ Kramer, 6.600, 209.49 def. Line, 6.580, 210.11; Enders, 6.603, 209.36 def. Anderson, 6.581, 210.60;

FINAL _ Kramer, 6.615, 209.36 def. Enders, 7.409, 143.58.

Point standings (top-10) following the 30th annual Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals:

Top Fuel _1. Steve Torrence, 664; 2. Clay Millican, 569; 3. Tony Schumacher, 539; 4. Doug Kalitta, 497; 5. Leah Pritchett, 489; 6. Terry McMillen, 432; 7. Brittany Force, 428; 8. Antron Brown, 423; 9. Richie Crampton, 312; 10. Mike Salinas, 308.

Funny Car_1. Courtney Force, 670; 2. Jack Beckman, 590; 3. Matt Hagan, 540; 4. Robert Hight, 512; 5. J.R. Todd, 504; 6. Tommy Johnson Jr., 490; 7. Ron Capps, 440; 8. Cruz Pedregon, 399; 9. Shawn Langdon, 373; 10. Jonnie Lindberg, 351.

Pro Stock _1. Vincent Nobile, 573; 2. Greg Anderson, 543; 3. Erica Enders, 541; 4. Deric Kramer, 539; 5. Bo Butner, 518; 6. Drew Skillman, 496; 7. Chris McGaha, 495; 8. Tanner Gray, 493; 9. Jason Line, 442; 10. Alex Laughlin, 381.

Rickie Smith drove to victory Monday during the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service portion of the Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park. This weekend’s Pro Mod racing, presented by Summit Racing Equipment, was the fourth of 12 events this season.

Smith covered the quarter-mile in 6.262-seconds at 233.52 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro to take down No. 1 qualifier Chad Green in the final and earn his second victory of the season and 13th of his career. Smith defeated Harry Hruska, Shane Molinari and Todd Tutterow en route to the win.

“I’m just glad we won the thing,” Smith said. “I think every round we had to work for it. Everybody was tough competition. You hate to start watching points, but when you start getting going you hate to give any round up. As a driver I have to try the best I can.”

Green secured his first runner-up finish at the second race of his Pro Mod career.

The NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series continues at the Virginia NHRA Nationals in Richmond, Va., on June 8-10.

Final finishing order (1-16) at the 30th annual Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals:

Pro Modified _ 1. Rickie Smith; 2. Chad Green; 3. Mike Janis; 4. Todd Tutterow; 5. Khalid alBalooshi; 6. Shane Molinari; 7. Mike Castellana; 8. Sidnei Frigo; 9. Jeremy Ray; 10. Clint Satterfield; 11. Steven Whiteley; 12. Danny Rowe; 13. Jose Gonzalez; 14. Bob Rahaim; 15. Steve Jackson; 16.Harry Hruska.

Final round-by-round Pro Modified results from the 30th annual Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals:

ROUND ONE _ Khalid alBalooshi, Chevy Camaro, 5.751, 247.43 def. Jose Gonzalez, Camaro, 8.610, 112.21; Sidnei Frigo, Chevy Corvette, 6.525, 168.05 def. Steve Jackson, Camaro, Foul /Red Light; Shane Molinari, Pontiac Firebird, 9.341, 112.73 def. Jeremy Ray, Corvette, Foul/Red Light; Mike Castellana, Camaro, 5.800, 251.02 def. Bob Rahaim, Camaro, 9.080, 108.97; Mike Janis, Camaro, 5.911, 241.84 def. Danny Rowe, Camaro, 8.277, 113.89; Rickie Smith, Camaro, 7.021, 144.01 def. Harry Hruska, Camaro, Foul/ Red Light; Todd Tutterow, Camaro, 5.809, 245.36 def. Steven Whiteley, Camaro, 7.271, 137.93; Chad Green, Camaro, 5.997, 245.23 def. Clint Satterfield, Camaro, 6.025, 252.00;

QUARTERFINALS _ Smith, 5.760, 249.90 def. Molinari, 5.810, 252.47; Janis, 5.910, 240.00 def. Castellana, 5.961, 218.37; Tutterow, 5.769, 247.70 def. Frigo, 11.965, 66.76; Green, 5.761, 248.61 def. alBalooshi, 5.728, 250.00;

SEMIFINALS _ Green, 5.775, 248.57 def. Janis, 5.798, 245.58; Smith, 5.770, 250.04 def. Tutterow, 5.879, 216.48;

FINAL _ Smith, 6.262, 233.52 def. Green, 8.805, 107.70.

Point standings (top-10) following the 30th annual Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals:

Pro Modified _1. Rickie Smith, 356; 2. Mike Janis, 276; 3. Steve Jackson, 263; 4. Chad Green, 233; 5. Jose Gonzalez, 231; 6. Mike Castellana, 200; 7. Khalid alBalooshi, 197; 8. Todd Tutterow, 189; 9. Jim Whiteley, 183; 10. Bob Rahaim, 147.