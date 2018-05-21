Home » NHRA, TOP STORIES

NHRA In Topeka Postponed

| Managing Editor, RacinToday.com Monday, May 21 2018
RacinToday.com
An eight-hour rain delay and cooling weather later in the day forced the conclusion of the NHRA Heartland Nationals to be pushed to Monday.
Sportsman racing begins at 8 a.m. followed by the Pros at 10 a.m. Top Fuel points leader Steve Torrence is among those still in the hunt.
Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Courtney Force (Funny Car) and Deric Kramer (Pro Stock) emerged as No. 1 qualifiers Saturday.
