Millican Climbs To Top In Topeka

RacinToday.com

Clay Millican rallied from the bottom of Friday’s provisional ladder to claim the Top Fuel pole as qualifying concluded for the 30th annual NHRA Heartland Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kan.

Courtney Force (Funny Car) and Deric Kramer (Pro Stock) also emerged as No. 1 qualifiers Saturday in their respective categories at the eighth of 24 events on the 2018 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

Millican earned P1 with a 1,000-foot run of 3.739-seconds at 331.12 mph in his Strutmasters /Great Clips dragster during his third pass of the weekend. The Tennessee resident secured his fourth No. 1 qualifier this season and 14th of his career in search of his second Top Fuel victory.

“When I drove by the scoreboard I couldn’t believe we had such a great run, but we’re all excited to have jumped from the No. 16 qualifier to the top of the board,” Millican said. “I’m giddy because that was just a crazy run altogether.”

Millican will take on Terry Totten in the first round of eliminations on Sunday. Point-leader Steve Torrence _ Friday’s provisional leader _ qualified second with a 3.747-second pass at 328.30 mph and will meet Terry Haddock.

Force remained atop the Funny Car category with a 1,000-foot run of 3.911-seconds at 321.73 mph in her Advance Auto Parts Chevy Camaro SS recorded during her second pass on Friday. The class point leader earned her fifth pole of the 2018 campaign and third in a row.

“My mindset didn’t change much despite that solid pass we had from yesterday, but we knew a lot of cars could improve their times and jump past us so we just kept pushing today,” Force said. “It’s great to kick off the weekend here at Heartland Motorsports Park in the top spot, but we’re hoping for a great day tomorrow.”

The John Force Racing star will race Richard Townsend in Round 1. Jonnie Lindberg sits second in his Head Racing Ford Mustang at 3.962-seconds and 316.23 mph and will meet Jim Campbell.

In Pro Stock, Kramer wheeled his American Ethanol Chevrolet Camaro SS to the pole after a quarter-mile pass of 6.613-seconds at 208.42 mph during the final pair of Pro Stock qualifying. Kramer added Saturday’s pole to the one he bagged earlier this season at the national event outside Phoenix.

“We didn’t expect to go to the top spot going into that final run,” Kramer said. “I want to thank all of our sponsors for helping us get here. We ‘re excited to see what we can do when we get underway tomorrow.”

Kramer faces Will Hatcher in Round 1. Two-time world champion Erica Enders qualified second in her Melling Performance/Elite Motorsports Camaro SS at 6.616-seconds and 207.69 mph and will race Mark Hogan in the opener.

Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car) and Tanner Gray (Pro Stock) were last year’s winners of a race that will be televised on FOX Sports 1, including a live finals broadcast Sunday at 2 p.m. (EDT). FS1 will begin its broadcast with an edition of “NHRA Today” at 1 p.m.

###

Sunday’s first-round pairings for eliminations at the 30th annual Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals presented by Minties at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kan., the eighth of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. Pairings based upon results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings:

Top Fuel _ 1. Clay Millican, 3.739-seconds, 331.12 mph vs. 16. Terry Totten, 4.227, 246.35; 2. Steve Torrence, 3.747, 328.30 vs. 15. Terry Haddock, 4.098, 256.94; 3. Billy Torrence, 3.762, 331.36 vs. 14. Kebin Kinsley, 4.019, 271.52; 4. Tony Schumacher, 3.771, 331.12 vs. 13. Bill Litton, 3.915, 305.08; 5. Leah Pritchett, 3.776, 324.51 vs. 12. Antron Brown, 3.832, 322.96; 6. Terry McMillen, 3.792, 321.65 vs. 11. Mike Salinas, 3.813, 318.32; 7. Brittany Force, 3.792, 305.42 vs. 10. Richie Crampton, 3.811, 321.65; 8. Doug Kalitta, 3.798, 321.81 vs. 9. Scott Palmer, 3.806, 326.87.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Audrey Worm, 4.983, 147.09.

Funny Car _ 1. Courtney Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.911, 321.73 vs. 16. Richard Townsend, Toyota Camry, 4.247, 254.14; 2. Jonnie Lindberg, Ford Mustang, 3.962, 316.23 vs. 15. Jim Campbell, Dodge Charger, 4.185, 297.02; 3. Cruz Pedregon, Camry, 3.980, 314.68 vs. 14. Robert Hight, Camaro, 4.163, 259.96; 4. J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.996, 320.89 vs. 13. Dale Creasy Jr., Dodge Stratus, 4.088, 309.70; 5. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.006, 315.93 vs. 12. Jack Beckman, Charger, 4.086, 304.53; 6. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 4.008, 313.00 vs. 11. John Force, Camaro, 4.053, 314.97; 7. Ron Capps, Charger, 4.021, 317.79 vs. 10. Shawn Langdon, Camry, 4.052, 314.31; 8. Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.028, 315.78 vs. 9. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.048, 311.56.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Todd Simpson, 4.617, 197.94; 18. Shane Westerfield, 5.357, 140.58.

Pro Stock _ 1. Deric Kramer, Chevy Camaro, 6.613, 208.42 vs. 16. Will Hatcher, Dodge Dart, 7.649, 140.99; 2. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.616, 207.69 vs. 15. Mark Hogan, Pontiac GXP, 6.887, 201.10; 3. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.620, 208.94 vs. 14. Alan Prusiensky, Dart, 6.717, 205.16; 4. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.626, 208.10 vs. 13. Richard Freeman, Camaro, 6.682, 206.07; 5. Jason Line, Camaro, 6.627, 208.04 vs. 12. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.655, 207.18; 6. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.629, 208.01 vs. 11. Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.649, 208.26; 7. Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.632, 208.17 vs. 10. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.645, 207.85; 8. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.633, 207.37 vs. 9. Jeg Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.635, 207.30.

Chad Green held onto the No. 1 qualifying position Saturday during the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service portion of the Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals. This weekend’s Pro Mod racing, presented by Summit Racing Equipment, is the fourth of 12 events this season.

Green covered the quarter-mile in 5.762-seconds at 250.13 mph in the second session on Friday in his Bond-Coat, Inc. 2017 Chevrolet Corvette, and that lap held through Saturday.

“We felt pretty confident that yesterday’s pass would stick, and since we got to go last we were able to save the motor by shutting off early,” Green said. “Our early numbers looked really strong for both of our passes today, so we feel very confident headed into tomorrow.”

Green, who notched his first career pole in his fourth Pro Mod event, will face Clint Satterfield in the first round of eliminations on Sunday.

Steven Whiteley qualified second at 5.782-seconds at 251.67 mph and Rickie Smith is third with numbers of 5.800 at 248.43.

Sunday’s first-round Pro Mod pairings for eliminations at Heartland Motorsports Park. Pairings based upon results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings:

Pro Modified _ 1. Chad Green, Chevy Corvette, 5.762, 250.13 vs. 16. Clint Satterfield, Camaro, 5.860, 251.86; 2. Steven Whiteley, Camaro, 5.782, 252.28 vs. 15. Todd Tutterow, Camaro, 5.858, 244.25; 3. Rickie Smith, Camaro, 5.800, 248.43 vs. 14. Harry Hruska, Camaro, 5.856, 247.57; 4. Danny Rowe, Camaro, 5.808, 250.00 vs. 13. Mike Janis, Camaro, 5.853, 241.71; 5. Bob Rahaim, Camaro, 5.815, 248.66 vs. 12. Mike Castellana, Camaro, 5.833, 249.39; 6. Jeremy Ray, Corvette, 5.818, 247.16 vs. 11. Shane Molinari, Pontiac Firebird, 5.833, 252.57; 7. Sidnei Frigo, Corvette, 5.821, 251.11 vs. 10. Steve Jackson, Camaro, 5.823, 248.02; 8. Khalid alBalooshi, Camaro, 5.821, 248.25 vs. 9. Jose Gonzalez, Camaro, 5.822, 250.83.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Steve Matusek, 5.864, 247.34; 18. Richie Stevens, 5.869, 247.75; 19. Michael Biehle, 5.871, 251.77; 20. Brandon Snider, 5.879, 245.09; 21. Keith Haney, 5.900, 245.90; 22. Jim Whiteley, 5.901, 243.11; 23. Doug Winters, 5.903, 241.20; 24. Dan Stevenson, 5.919, 251.67.