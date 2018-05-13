Streaky Harvick Wins Kansas Cup Series Race

RacinToday.com

Kevin Harvick is becoming a world class champagne sprayer.

Harvick passed defending series champion Martin Truex Jr. with two laps to go, held the lead to the checkered flag and collected his fifth victory of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season Saturday night at Kansas Speedway.

The victory was Harvick’s second in a row and third at the Kansas 1.5-mile oval.

To get the victory, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver had to not only pass Truex, but four others after a restart on Lap 259 of the 267-lap event. A move to the top lane did the trick.

“I think, as you look at the last couple of laps, it wasn’t working for me on the bottom, and I was able to make up some ground on the top,” Harvick said.

“I thought, if it came down to it, I could pass him on the bottom, because my car went through (Turns) 1 and 2 on the bottom, or I could drive through the middle of 3 and 4, but I just had to pick which lane. He wasn’t going to choose, and he never chose the high lane, and we were able to drive right by.”

Truex, finished second, .390 seconds back. A suddenly balky car kept him from winning his third straight race at Kansas.

“I thought we were going to be all right there,” Truex said. “Like three or four laps to go, my car just got real tight, and I chattered the right front off of Turn 4, and I was like, ‘Oh boy, that’s not good.’

“We had been so tight all night, and I didn’t know where to go once he was getting there. If I go to the top, he’s just going to catch me on the bottom. I might as well run where I feel I can run the fastest, and I did, and it just wasn’t enough.”

The final restart was set up by a dramatic wreck that began when William Byron lost control in Turn 4 on Lap 253. Byron’s Hendrick Motorsports Chevy crashed into the outside wall so hard that the rear end came off the ground.

When it came back down, it landed on the front of Ryan Newman’s car.

Seven cars were caught up in the Kansas version of “The Big One”. One of those was driven by Matt Kenseth, who was making his first start of the season.

“Yeah, that one hurt really bad,” Byron said. “But I’m fine. We took two tires there and couldn’t get it turned on the bottom and then got sucked around at the last minute. I just should have been lower on the track than that. “Just couldn’t rotate. Couldn’t cut. I think, overall, we were trying to kind of push some things there and it just didn’t work out. That was definitely the hardest hit I’ve been in. But I’m thankful to be walking, so that’s good.”

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race – KC Masterpiece 400

Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kansas

Saturday, May 12, 2018

(1) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267. (7) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 267. (9) Joey Logano, Ford, 267. (22) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267. (11) Paul Menard, Ford, 267. (12) Erik Jones, Toyota, 267. (8) Kurt Busch, Ford, 267. (4) Aric Almirola, Ford, 267. (3) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267. (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 267. (17) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267. (20) David Ragan, Ford, 267. (5) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267. (33) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 267. (18) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 266. (25) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 266. (19) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 266. (23) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 265. (36) Michael McDowell, Ford, 265. (34) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 264. (37) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 263. (21) Darrell Wallace Jr. #, Chevrolet, 262. (27) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 262. (31) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 260. (28) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 259. (30) * Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 259. (14) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 258. (29) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 257. (15) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, Accident, 253. (24) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, Accident, 253. (38) * Timmy Hill(i), Toyota, 253. (13) William Byron #, Chevrolet, Accident, 252. (10) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, Accident, 252. (32) BJ McLeod(i), Chevrolet, 251. (35) Matt Kenseth, Ford, Accident, 250. (2) Ryan Blaney, Ford, Accident, 247. (26) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, Accident, 247.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 128.395 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 53 Mins, 38 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.390 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 31 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K. Harvick 1-32; R. Blaney 33-84; K. Harvick 85-123; R. Blaney 124-125; A. Dillon 126-129; K. Harvick 130; K. Larson 131-213; J. Logano 214-215; R. Stenhouse Jr. 216-225; K. Larson 226-243; K. Harvick 244-248; J. Logano 249-252; M. Truex Jr. 253-265; K. Harvick 266-267.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): K. Larson 2 times for 101 laps; K. Harvick 5 times for 79 laps; R. Blaney 2 times for 54 laps; M. Truex Jr. 1 time for 13 laps; R. Stenhouse Jr. 1 time for 10 laps; J. Logano 2 times for 6 laps; A. Dillon 1 time for 4 laps.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 12,4,2,22,42,10,11,18,41,14

Stage #2 Top Ten: 42,4,12,18,22,10,41,14,20,78