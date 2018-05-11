Harvick On Pole In Kansas

Racintoday.com

Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas Racing navigated the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway oval in 28.600 seconds (188.811 mph) in the final round of time trials to win the top starting spot for Sunday’s KC Masterpiece 400.

The pole was a record fourth for Harvick at Kansas, his second of the season and the 23rd of his career.

“This has been a really good place for us through the years, and obviously, when you look at qualifying day, it’s one of those places that fits what we do,” said Harvick, who has a series-best four victories to his credit this season, including last Sunday’s win at Dover.

“It’s been an entertaining day. We’ve had a lot of things to work through today (during practice and inspection), but it’s one of those days when you look at the team and go, ‘Man, those guys are really good at what they do.’ Nobody panics, and it really shows the experience and the patience that all those guys have.”

Harvick edged Ryan Blaney (187.826 mph) for the top spot on the grid by .015 seconds. Kyle Busch (187.552 mph) qualified third, followed by Aric Almirola (187.428 mph) and Brad Keselowski (186.748 mph).

Seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson’s No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet made it through pre-qualifying inspection just in time to make a first-round qualifying run. But Johnson will start 23rd after opting not to make a run in the second round.

