Harvick On Pole In Kansas
Racintoday.com
Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas Racing navigated the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway oval in 28.600 seconds (188.811 mph) in the final round of time trials to win the top starting spot for Sunday’s KC Masterpiece 400.
The pole was a record fourth for Harvick at Kansas, his second of the season and the 23rd of his career.
“This has been a really good place for us through the years, and obviously, when you look at qualifying day, it’s one of those places that fits what we do,” said Harvick, who has a series-best four victories to his credit this season, including last Sunday’s win at Dover.
“It’s been an entertaining day. We’ve had a lot of things to work through today (during practice and inspection), but it’s one of those days when you look at the team and go, ‘Man, those guys are really good at what they do.’ Nobody panics, and it really shows the experience and the patience that all those guys have.”
Harvick edged Ryan Blaney (187.826 mph) for the top spot on the grid by .015 seconds. Kyle Busch (187.552 mph) qualified third, followed by Aric Almirola (187.428 mph) and Brad Keselowski (186.748 mph).
Seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson’s No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet made it through pre-qualifying inspection just in time to make a first-round qualifying run. But Johnson will start 23rd after opting not to make a run in the second round.
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – KC Masterpiece 400
Kansas Speedway
Kansas City, Kansas
Friday, May 11, 2018
- (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 188.811 mph.
- (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 187.826 mph.
- (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 187.552 mph.
- (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 187.428 mph.
- (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 186.748 mph.
- (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 186.445 mph.
- (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 186.200 mph.
- (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 186.194 mph.
- (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 185.899 mph.
- (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 185.695 mph.
- (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 185.471 mph.
- (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 185.128 mph.
- (24) William Byron #, Chevrolet, 185.880 mph.
- (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 185.631 mph.
- (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 185.605 mph.
- (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 185.561 mph.
- (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 185.103 mph.
- (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 184.420 mph.
- (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 184.231 mph.
- (38) David Ragan, Ford, 184.168 mph.
- (43) Darrell Wallace Jr. #, Chevrolet, 183.880 mph.
- (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 188.692 mph.
- (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 185.650 mph.
- (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 185.370 mph.
- (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 184.843 mph.
- (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 182.692 mph.
- (72) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 180.343 mph.
- (15) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 179.814 mph.
- (23) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 179.790 mph.
- (55) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 178.921 mph.
- (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 178.713 mph.
- (51) BJ McLeod(i), Chevrolet, 176.338 mph.
- (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 0.000 mph.
- (95) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 0.000 mph.
- (6) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 0.000 mph.
- (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 0.000 mph.
- (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 0.000 mph.
- (66) Timmy Hill(i), Toyota, 0.000 mph.