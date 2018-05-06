Gals Outgun Guys At Southern Nationals
Female NHRA nitro racers dominated Top Fuel and Funny Car as Leah Pritchett and Courtney Force drove to victories Sunday at the 38th annual NHRA Southern Nationals at Atlanta Dragway.
Final finishing order (1-16) at the 38th annual NHRA Southern Nationals Powered by Mello Yello at Atlanta Dragway. The race is the seventh of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series:
Top Fuel _ 1. Leah Pritchett; 2. Blake Alexander; 3. Mike Salinas; 4. Steve Torrence; 5. Doug Kalitta; 6.Clay Millican; 7. Brittany Force; 8. Bill Litton; 9. Scott Palmer; 10. Tony Schumacher; 11. Terry Haddock; 12. Richie Crampton; 13. Audrey Worm; 14. Antron Brown; 15. Pat Dakin; 16. Terry McMillen.
Funny Car _1. Courtney Force; 2. Matt Hagan; 3. Jack Beckman; 4. Cruz Pedregon; 5. Bob Tasca III; 6. Tim Wilkerson; 7. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 8. Ron Capps; 9. Jonnie Lindberg; 10. John Force; 11. Robert Hight; 12. Shawn Langdon; 13. Jeff Diehl; 14. Jim Campbell; 15. J.R. Todd; 16. John Smith.
Pro Stock _ 1. Vincent Nobile; 2. Tanner Gray; 3. Drew Skillman; 4. Greg Anderson; 5. Jeg Coughlin Jr.; 6. Bo Butner; 7. Chris McGaha; 8. Deric Kramer; 9. Erica Enders; 10. Alex Laughlin; 11. Kenny Delco; 12. John Gaydosh Jr.; 13. Wally Stroupe; 14. Alan Prusiensky; 15. Jason Line; 16. Val Smeland.
Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Eddie Krawiec; 2. Scotty Pollacheck; 3. Hector Arana Jr.; 4. Angelle Sampey; 5. LE Tonglet; 6. Jerry Savoie; 7. Andrew Hines; 8. Hector Arana; 9. Matt Smith; 10. Melissa Surber; 11. Angie Smith; 12. Cory Reed; 13. Steve Johnson; 14. Karen Stoffer; 15. Ryan Oehler; 16. Joey Gladstone.
Sunday’s final results from Atlanta Dragway:
Top Fuel _ Leah Pritchett, 3.874-seconds, 322.42 mph def. Blake Alexander, Foul/Red Light.
Funny Car _ Courtney Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.046, 313.73 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.148, 291.13.
Pro Stock _ Vincent Nobile, Chevy Camaro, 6.599, 209.72 def. Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.614, 209.52.
Pro Stock Motorcycle _ Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.922, 194.91 def. Scotty Pollacheck, Suzuki, 6.958, 193.18.
Top Alcohol Dragster _ Josh Hart, 5.313, 269.40 def. Megan Meyer, 5.318, 269.94.
Top Alcohol Funny Car _ Jay Payne, Chevy Camaro, 5.557, 260.81 def. Ulf Leanders, Camaro, 5.645, 263.20.
Competition Eliminator _ Van Puckett, Chevy Cavalier, 8.682, 127.19 def. Brian Browell, Dragster, Foul/Red Light.
Super Stock _ Kevin Helms, Olds Achieva, 8.869, 148.92 def. Byron Worner, Chevy Camaro, Foul /Red Light.
Stock Eliminator _ Jeff Strickland, Chevy Camaro, 9.280, 141.85 def. Robbie Shaw, Pontiac Firebird, Foul/Red Light.
Super Comp _ Gene Quinn, Dragster, 8.907, 152.88 def. Lauren Freer, Dragster, 8.926, 181.84.
Super Gas _ Tommy Turner, Chevy Corvette, 9.922, 172.83 def. Carl Watts, Chevy Cavalier, 9.867, 160.35.
Super Street _ Keith Mayers, Porsche, 10.926, 143.58 def. Jesse McKnight, Chevy Camaro, 10.884, 127.17.
Top Dragster presented by RacingRVs.com _ Les Feist, Dragster, 6.089, 226.73 def. Larry Roberts, Dragster, 6.202, 225.33.
Top Sportsman presented by RacingRVs.com _ Bob Mandell Jr., Chevy Bel Air, 6.856, 191.97 def. Vince Hoda, Chevy Camaro, 6.779, 202.70.
Final round-by-round results from Atlanta Dragway:
TOP FUEL
ROUND ONE _ Blake Alexander, 3.827, 323.97 def. Antron Brown, 4.634, 149.33; Bill Litton, 3.915, 315.56 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.925, 311.27; Brittany Force, 3.779, 321.73 def. Terry McMillen, 7.140, 93.56; Clay Millican, 3.832, 323.43 def. Audrey Worm, 4.632, 172.83; Steve Torrence, 3.802, 326.40 def. Terry Haddock, 4.153, 259.56; Leah Pritchett, 3.903, 293.73 def. Pat Dakin, 6.389, 100.55; Doug Kalitta, 3.845, 323.58 def. Richie Crampton, 4.470, 186.56; Mike Salinas, 3.787, 322.50 def. Scott Palmer, 3.792, 326.40;
QUARTERFINALS _Pritchett, 3.841, 322.50 def. Litton, 11.552, 82.25; Torrence, 3.841, 322.34 def. Kalitta, 3.862, 318.17; Salinas, 4.128, 288.15 def. Millican, 4.148, 256.36; Alexander, 4.120, 238.30 def. Force, 7.130, 80.40;
SEMIFINALS _ Alexander, 3.972, 308.14 def. Torrence, 4.271, 254.28; Pritchett, 3.907, 312.42 def. Salinas, 4.212, 211.66;
FINAL _ Pritchett, 3.874, 322.42 def. Alexander, Foul/ Red Light.
FUNNY CAR
ROUND ONE _ Cruz Pedregon, Toyota Camry, 4.005, 310.84 def. John Smith, Chevy Monte Carlo, Foul/ Outer Boundary; Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 4.547, 261.22 def. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 4.567, 246.35; Courtney Force, Camaro, 4.581, 221.05 def. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Solara, 5.882, 119.23; Tommy Johnson Jr., Dodge Charger, 4.169, 247.11 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 6.098, 111.29; Ron Capps, Charger, 4.397, 259.11 def. John Force, Camaro, 4.403, 238.68; Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.106, 299.46 def. Jonnie Lindberg, Mustang, 4.192, 253.04; Jack Beckman, Charger, 4.410, 215.27 def. J.R. Todd, Camry, 9.681, 79.05; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.185, 259.01 def. Shawn Langdon, Camry, 4.939, 167.38;
QUARTERFINALS _ Beckman, 4.146, 304.74 def. Tasca III, 4.181, 296.11; Hagan, 4.200, 290.26 def. Johnson Jr., 4.794, 178.99; Pedregon, 4.117, 298.34 def. Capps, 5.792, 119.76; C. Force, 4.144, 297.35 def. Wilkerson, 4.410, 257.92;
SEMIFINALS _ Hagan, 4.111, 309.70 def. Beckman, 4.224, 293.41; C. Force, 4.038, 313.22 def. Pedregon, 4.255, 293.54;
FINAL _ C. Force, 4.046, 313.73 def. Hagan, 4.148, 291.13.
PRO STOCK
ROUND ONE _ Deric Kramer, Chevy Camaro, 6.614, 209.23 def. Jason Line, Camaro, 12.595, 69.30; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.617, 209.56 def. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.615, 208.49; Jeg Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.593, 208.23 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.611, 209.56; Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.586, 210.05 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 8.433, 115.36; Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.620, 208.78 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, Foul/Red Light; Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.587, 209.33 def. Wally Stroupe, Camaro, 6.796, 203.80; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 7.795, 128.60 def. Val Smeland, Camaro, Broke/No Show; Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.591, 209.72 def. John Gaydosh Jr., Chevrolet Camaro, 6.742, 206.57;
QUARTERFINALS _ Anderson, 6.632, 209.01 def. Kramer, 22.631, 34.07; Gray, 6.635, 209.07 def. Coughlin, 6.632, 208.30; Skillman, 6.625, 208.84 def. Butner, 6.632, 209.20; Nobile, 6.617, 209.36 def. McGaha, 7.151, 154.39;
SEMIFINALS _ Gray, 6.622, 208.52 def. Skillman, 6.613, 209.56; Nobile, 6.610, 209.14 def. Anderson, 6.631, 209.85;
FINAL _ Nobile, 6.599, 209.72 def. Gray, 6.614, 209.52.
PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE
ROUND ONE _ Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.936, 189.84 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.987, 190.62; Hector Arana, 6.975, 195.05 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 7.004, 189.26; LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.904, 190.83 def. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.971, 191.89; Hector Arana Jr., 6.819, 195.90 def. Ryan Oehler, Buell, 7.089, 185.74; Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.870, 194.74 def. Melissa Surber, Buell, 6.935, 190.75; Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.917, 191.78 def. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 7.338, 154.49; Angelle Sampey, Buell, 7.176, 179.83 def. Matt Smith, Foul/Red Light; Scotty Pollacheck, Suzuki, 6.933, 192.36 def. Cory Reed, Buell, 6.978, 190.32;
QUARTERFINALS _ Pollacheck, 6.896, 191.73 def. Arana, 6.923, 194.69; Sampey, 6.939, 193.18 def. Hines, 6.916, 193.16; Krawiec, 6.875, 194.35 def. Tonglet, 6.878, 193.96; Arana Jr., 6.865, 197.10 def. Savoie, 6.890, 193.88;
SEMIFINALS _ Pollacheck, 6.960, 191.16 def. Sampey, 6.978, 191.40; Krawiec, 6.871, 194.86 def. Arana Jr., 6.942, 193.88;
FINAL _ Krawiec, 6.922, 194.91 def. Pollacheck, 6.958, 193.18.
Point standings (top-10) following the NHRA Southern Nationals at Atlanta Dragway:
Top Fuel _1. Steve Torrence, 581; 2. Tony Schumacher, 461; 3. Doug Kalitta, 458; 4. Clay Millican, 448; 5. Leah Pritchett, 435; 6. Antron Brown, 390; 7. Brittany Force, 375; 8. Terry McMillen, 336; 9. Richie Crampton, 280; 10. Mike Salinas, 275.
Funny Car _ 1. Courtney Force, 546; 2. Jack Beckman, 538; 3. Matt Hagan, 487; 4. Tommy Johnson Jr., 436; 5. J.R. Todd, 428; 6. Robert Hight, 421; 7. Ron Capps, 404; 8. Cruz Pedregon, 357; 9. Shawn Langdon, 301; 10. Tim Wilkerson, 293.
Pro Stock _1. Vincent Nobile, 534; 2. Bo Butner, 486; 3. Greg Anderson, 463; 4. Chris McGaha, 460; 5. Drew Skillman, 444; 6. Tanner Gray, 439; 7. Erica Enders, 438; 8. Deric Kramer, 414; 9. Jason Line, 368; 10. Alex Laughlin, 349.
Pro Stock Motorcycle _1. Eddie Krawiec, 286; 2. Andrew Hines, 261; 3. Scotty Pollacheck, 246; 4. Jerry Savoie, 203; 5. Angelle Sampey, 177; 6. Hector Arana, 159; 7. LE Tonglet, 154; 8. Hector Arana Jr., 153; 9. Cory Reed, 142; 10. Steve Johnson, 121.