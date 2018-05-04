Larson’s Monster Lap Earns Dover Pole

Kyle Larson of Chip Ganassi Racing will start Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway from the pole.

Larson laid down a fast lap of 22.770 seconds (158.103 mph) to get the pole.

Kevin Harvick, a three-time winner in 2018, was second fastest with a lap at 157.494 mph (22.858 seconds).

Reigning series champion Martin Truex Jr. qualified third at 157.432 mph at the venue he considers his home track.

“I felt like I nailed that lap pretty good,” Larson said of his effort in the money round. “Everything from coming to the green to (Turns) 1 and 2 were really good. (Turns) 3 and 4, I maybe left a little bit out there. I got in there a little hot and up the track. I planned on kind of moving up the race track each round.

“The first round caught me of guard. I was really loose getting in, but they made great adjustments on the DC Solar Chevy throughout the next two rounds. The second round we were probably a little too tight, but they kind of found the happy medium there for the final round. So, I’m happy about that. We’ve always qualified good here. I had yet to get a pole. I’ve raced well here but have yet to get a win. Maybe we’ll get both out of the way this weekend.”

Larson has scored top-five finishes in four of his eight starts at the concrete-shod Monster Mile, including seconds in each of the last two spring races. His average finishing position is 7.9.

The pole is Larson’s first of the season, the fifth of his career and his first at a track shorter than 2 miles.

Harvick, seldom a good qualifier at Dover was happy to earn a front row start.

“We’re feeling good about qualifying well,” Harvick said. “That’s not been something that we’ve done 100-percent great here. We’ve qualified OK. It definitely goes a long way in helping get your day started.

“This is definitely a race track that can take a while to work your way up the field, so you don’t want to dig yourself a hole early on. They made the car better all three rounds. We ran our fastest lap at the end. I lost a lot of time in (Turns) 1 and 2. I got myself hung a little higher and longer than I needed to finish the corner. Still a good lap for us and I’m looking forward to race runs.”

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

Dover International Speedway

Dover, Delaware

Friday, May 4, 2018