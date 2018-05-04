Month of May Could Be ‘Bumpy’ At Indianapolis

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Bump Day is positioned to return to the Indianapolis 500 qualifying format for the first time since 2011 this month at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where 35 entries officially have been filed for the 102nd edition of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Six winners are listed among the 35 drivers who will compete for 33 spots in the traditional three-car/11 row field. Barring crashes during Verizon IndyCar Series practice and/or qualifying, two drivers will spend Memorial Day weekend as spectators.

Three-time winner Helio Castroneves (2001, 2002, 2009) and single winners Scott Dixon (2008), Tony Kanaan (2013), Ryan Hunter-Reay (2014), Alexander Rossi (2016) and Takuma Sato (2017) are the past champions aiming for another victory during this Month of May.

Qualifying Weekend is scheduled for Saturday, May 19, and Sunday, May 20, around the 2.5-mile oval. The field will be set on Bump Day on Saturday, with starting positions determined Sunday on Pole Day, including the Fast Nine Shootout to arrange the first three rows of the starting grid.

Four drivers will compete for Sunoco Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year honors _ Pietro Fittipaldi, 2017 Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires champion Kyle Kaiser, 2017 Freedom 100 winner Matheus Leist and Robert Wickens.

Fittipaldi is the grandson of two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Emerson “Emmo” Fittipaldi. Peitro joins Marco Andretti, grandson of 1969 winner Mario Andretti and son of team-owner Michael Andretti, as a third-generation driver attempting to add to his family’s winning legacy.

Former Indy 500 Rookie of the Year Danica Patrick will attempt to make her eighth and final start in the 500 and her first since 2011. The top-finishing female driver in the history of the race, Patrick is retiring as a driver after this event.

Reigning race-winning Andretti Autosport is fielding the most entries for this year’s event, with five. Among the Andretti entries is Englishman Stephan Wilson, who vacated his planned ride last year to allow Formula One superstar Fernando Alonso of Spain to compete in his first Indy 500. Team Penske, the most successful team in 500 history with 16 victories, has entered four cars.

All drivers will compete in INDYCAR’s new-for-2018 Dallara universal aero kit chassis when practice opens on Tuesday, May 15.

###

2018 INDIANAPOLIS 500 ENTRY LIST BREAKDOWN

Winners (6) _Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Tony Kanaan, Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato.

Rookies (4) _Pietro Fittipaldi, Kyle Kaiser, Matheus Leist, Robert Wickens.

American drivers (14) _ Marco Andretti, Ed Carpenter, Conor Daly, JR Hildebrand, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Kyle Kaiser, Sage Karam, Charlie Kimball, Josef Newgarden, Danica Patrick, Spencer Pigot, Graham Rahal, Alexander Rossi, Zach Veach.

International drivers (21) _Max Chilton, Jack Harvey, Jay Howard, Pippa Mann, Stefan Wilson, England; Helio Castroneves, Pietro Fittipaldi, Tony Kanaan, Matheus Leist, Brazil; James Davison, Will Power, Australia; James Hinchcliffe, Robert Wickens, Canada; Gabby Chaves, Carlos Munoz, Colombia; Sebastien Bourdais, Simon Pagenaud, France; Takuma Sato, Japan; Oriol Servia, Spain; Scott Dixon, New Zealand; Ed Jones, United Arab Emirates.

Engines (35) _ Honda 19, Chevrolet 16.

Official Verizon IndyCar Series entry list for the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 at the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 27, with car number in parenthesis, driver, hometown, car name with engine supplier and team entrant:

(1) Josef Newgarden, Nashville, Tenn., Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet/Team Penske (3) Helio Castroneves-(W), Sao Paulo, Brazil, Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet/Team Penske (4) Matheus “Matt” Leist-(R), Novo Hamburgo, Brazil, ABC Supply AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet/A.J. Foyt Enterprises (5) James Hinchcliffe, Toronto, Canada, Arrow Electronics SPM Honda/Schmidt Peterson Motorsports (6) Robert Wickens-(R) Guelph, Canada, Lucas Oil SPM Honda/Schmidt Peterson Motorsports (7) Jay Howard, Basildon, England, One Cure SPM Honda/ SPM/AFS Racing (9) Scott Dixon-(W), Auckland, New Zealand, PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda/Chip Ganassi Racing (10) Ed Jones, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, NTT Data Chip Ganassi Racing Honda/Chip Ganassi Racing (12) Will Power, Toowoomba, Australia, Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet/Team Penske (13) Danica Patrick, Roscoe, Ill., GoDaddy Chevrolet/Ed Carpenter Racing (14) Tony Kanaan-(W), Salvador, Brazil, ABC Supply AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet/A.J. Foyt Enterprises (15) Graham Rahal, New Albany, Ohio, United Rentals Honda/Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (17) Conor Daly, Noblesville, Ind., United States Air Force Honda/Dale Coyne Racing dba Thom Burns Racing (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Le Mans, France, Team SealMaster Honda/Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan (19) Pietro Fittipaldi-(R), Miami, Fla., Paysafe Honda/Dale Coyne Racing (20) Ed Carpenter, Indianapolis, Ind., Ed Carpenter Racing Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet/Ed Carpenter Racing (21) Spencer Pigot, Orlando, Fla., Preferred Freezer Service Chevrolet/Ed Carpenter Racing (22) Simon Pagenaud, Montmorillon, France, Menards Team Penske Chevrolet/Team Penske (23) Charlie Kimball, Camarillo, Calif., Fiasp Chevrolet Carlin (24) Sage Karam, Nazareth, Pa., WIX Filters DRR Chevrolet/Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (25) Stefan Wilson, Sheffield, England, #Driven2SaveLives Honda/Andretti Autosport (26) Zach Veach, Stockdale, Ohio, Group One Thousand One Honda/Andretti Autosport (27) Alexander Rossi-(W), Nevada City, Calif., NAPA Auto Parts Honda/Andretti Autosport (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay-(W), Fort Lauderdale, Fla., DHL Honda/Andretti Autosport (29) Carlos Munoz, Bogota, Colombia, Ruoff Home Mortgage Honda/Andretti Autosport (30) Takuma Sato-(W), Tokyo, Japan, Mi-Jack/Panasonic Honda/Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (32) Kyle Kaiser-(R), Santa Clara, Calif., NFP/Juncos Racing Chevrolet/Juncos Racing (33) James Davison, Melbourne, Australia, Foyt with Byrd/Hollinger/Belardi Chevrolet/Foyt with Byrd/Hollinger/Belardi (59) Max Chilton, Reigate, England, Gallagher Chevrolet Carlin (60) Jack Harvey, Bassingham, England, AutoNation/SiriusXM MSR w/SPM Honda/Meyer Shank Racing with SPM (63) Pippa Mann, Ipswich, England, Dale Coyne Racing Honda/Dale Coyne Racing (64) Oriol Servia, Pals, Spain, Scuderia Corsa Honda/Scuderia Corsa with RLL (66) JR Hildebrand, Sausalito, Calif., Salesforce DRR Chevrolet/Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (88) Gabby Chaves, Bogota, Colombia, Harding Group Chevrolet/Harding Racing (98) Marco Andretti, Nazareth, Pa., U.S. Concrete/Curb Honda/Andretti Herta Autosport with Curb-Agajanian

Note _All cars use the 2018 IndyCar Series Dallara IR-12 universal aero chassis with either Chevrolet or Honda twin-turbocharged V-6 engines and Firestone Firehawk tires.

(W) _ Denotes Indianapolis 500 winner

(R) _ Denotes Indy 500 Rookie of the Year candidate