Gallagher Gets First Xfinity Win

Spencer Gallagher grabbed the lead on the final lap and held on to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

The victory was the first of Gallagher’s career in the series. In fact, Saturday marked the first time in 49 series starts that he has led a race.

He crossed the finish line .152 seconds ahead of runner-up Brandon Jones. Justin Allgaier recovered to finish third after running out of fuel under the Lap 105 caution that set up the overtime.

“The only thing that was going through my mind was ‘I hope to hell this works,’” Gallagher said after surging past Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell into the lead and blocking for all he was worth on the final lap. “Gosh, I’m so happy right now. GMS Racing (owned by Gallagher’s father, Maury Gallagher) brought such an incredible car here. To qualify this thing third and to race like we did all day, I knew we had some speed.

“Man, it didn’t seem real for a while there. For that whole last lap it was kind of a dream. You hear your spotter talking to you in the background, but all you’re really doing is looking in your mirror. It’s always wild, the last lap at Talladega, but we brought it home, baby. Got it done…

“We’re going home and party like it’s 1999.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Sparks Energy 300

Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Alabama

Saturday, April 28, 2018

(3) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, 115. (15) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 115. (6) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 115. (20) Noah Gragson(i), Toyota, 115. (2) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 115. (22) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 115. (4) John H. Nemechek, Chevrolet, 115. (8) Tyler Reddick #, Chevrolet, 115. (12) Cole Custer, Ford, 115. (34) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 115. (27) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 115. (13) Christopher Bell #, Toyota, 115. (35) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, 115. (5) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 115. (7) Shane Lee, Chevrolet, 115. (16) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 115. (25) Vinnie Miller #, Chevrolet, 115. (28) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, 115. (29) BJ McLeod, Toyota, 115. (33) Kaz Grala #, Ford, 114. (18) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 114. (19) Ryan Reed, Ford, 114. (1) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 114. (21) Alex Labbe #, Chevrolet, 114. (10) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 114. (31) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 114. (38) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 114. (32) Josh Bilicki #, Toyota, 114. (39) Jennifer Jo Cobb(i), Toyota, 114. (11) Austin Cindric #, Ford, 114. (23) Joe Nemechek(i), Chevrolet, 113. (37) David Starr, Chevrolet, 112. (40) Mike Harmon, Dodge, 112. (26) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, Suspension, 78. (24) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, Fuel Pump, 53. (17) Dylan Lupton, Ford, Accident, 32. (14) Ty Majeski, Ford, Accident, 32. (9) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, Accident, 32. (36) Chad Finchum #, Toyota, Accident, 32. (30) Spencer Boyd #, Chevrolet, Accident, 32.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 133.258 mph.

Time of Race: 02 Hrs, 17 Mins, 44 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.152 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 29 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 11 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D. Hemric 1-27; R. Sieg 28; D. Hemric 29-40; R. Reed 41; E. Sadler 42-52; J. Green 53; M. Harmon 54; C. Bell # 55; E. Sadler 56-74; J. Allgaier 75-109; A. Cindric # 110-112; T. Reddick # 113-114; S. Gallagher 115;.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): D. Hemric 2 times for 39 laps; J. Allgaier 1 time for 35 laps; E. Sadler 2 times for 30 laps; A. Cindric # 1 time for 3 laps; T. Reddick # 1 time for 2 laps; J. Green 1 time for 1 lap; S. Gallagher 1 time for 1 lap; R. Sieg 1 time for 1 lap; R. Reed 1 time for 1 lap; C. Bell # 1 time for 1 lap; M. Harmon 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 21,7,11,19,42,2,00,1,3,9

Stage #2 Top Ten: 1,23,16,5,9,2,00,7,35,42