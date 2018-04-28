Harvick On Pole At Talladega
Kevin Harvick won the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway when he covered the 2.66-mile distance in 49.247 seconds (194.448 mph) on Saturday.
Kurt Busch, his teammate at Stewart Haas Racing, was close behind with a 49.340-second lap (194.082 mph).
The two Fords will start on the front row in Sunday’s 500-miler (2 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), ahead of Toyota drivers Martin Truex Jr. (193.525 mph) and Denny Hamlin (192.936 mph), who qualified third and fourth, respectively.
“We had no clue as to how fast the car would actually run,” said Harvick, who scored his lone victory at Talladega in 2010. “We knew we had a fast car, but we didn’t do any qualifying runs (in practice) or anything like that.
“The first indicator was the first time on the race track, and that was even a little bit of a question, because of the fact that we had to change the tires and cool the engine down,” Harvick said. “We didn’t know what the pickup in the car was going to be – or not be.
“It’s always a little bit of a surprise.”
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – GEICO 500
Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega, Alabama
Saturday, April 28, 2018
- (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 194.448 mph.
- (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 194.082 mph.
- (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 193.525 mph.
- (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 192.936 mph.
- (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 192.754 mph.
- (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 192.730 mph.
- (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 191.904 mph.
- (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 191.723 mph.
- (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 191.643 mph.
- (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 191.344 mph.
- (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 191.248 mph.
- (38) David Ragan, Ford, 191.088 mph.
- (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 191.486 mph.
- (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 191.478 mph.
- (43) Darrell Wallace Jr. #, Chevrolet, 191.313 mph.
- (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 191.260 mph.
- (24) William Byron #, Chevrolet, 191.187 mph.
- (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 191.111 mph.
- (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 191.103 mph.
- (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 190.993 mph.
- (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 190.985 mph.
- (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 190.943 mph.
- (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 190.495 mph.
- (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 190.140 mph.
- (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 189.797 mph.
- (95) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 189.767 mph.
- (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 189.721 mph.
- (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 189.714 mph.
- (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 188.645 mph.
- (62) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 188.630 mph.
- (96) DJ Kennington, Toyota, 187.232 mph.
- (92) Timothy Peters(i), Ford, 187.068 mph.
- (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 186.598 mph.
- (00) Joey Gase(i), Chevrolet, 186.000 mph.
- (15) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 185.711 mph.
- (72) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, 185.187 mph.
- (23) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 183.793 mph.
- (55) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 182.846 mph.
- (51) Timmy Hill(i), Ford, 181.891 mph.
- (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 175.372 mph.