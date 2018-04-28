Harvick On Pole At Talladega

RacinToday.com

Kevin Harvick won the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway when he covered the 2.66-mile distance in 49.247 seconds (194.448 mph) on Saturday.

Kurt Busch, his teammate at Stewart Haas Racing, was close behind with a 49.340-second lap (194.082 mph).

The two Fords will start on the front row in Sunday’s 500-miler (2 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), ahead of Toyota drivers Martin Truex Jr. (193.525 mph) and Denny Hamlin (192.936 mph), who qualified third and fourth, respectively.

“We had no clue as to how fast the car would actually run,” said Harvick, who scored his lone victory at Talladega in 2010. “We knew we had a fast car, but we didn’t do any qualifying runs (in practice) or anything like that.

“The first indicator was the first time on the race track, and that was even a little bit of a question, because of the fact that we had to change the tires and cool the engine down,” Harvick said. “We didn’t know what the pickup in the car was going to be – or not be.

“It’s always a little bit of a surprise.”

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – GEICO 500

Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Alabama

Saturday, April 28, 2018