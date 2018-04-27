NASCAR Acquires ARCA

RacinToday.com

NASCAR announced Friday that it has acquired the Automobile Racing Club of America Series.

NASCAR Vice Chairman Jim France joined Marcum’s grandson, ARCA President Ron Drager, at Talladega Superspeedway Friday morning to formalize the announcement.

“Our NASCAR family has long had a special connection with our friends at ARCA, and this is a logical step in demonstrating our commitment to the next generation of racers,’’ France said.

“Our position in the industry over all these years – 67 years – has been really intertwined with NASCAR,’’ Drager said. “Before there was a NASCAR, before there was an ARCA, there was a relationship between the Marcum and France families.

“And over all these years and over all this period of time, we at ARCA have been fortunate to carve out a spot in the industry and to be able to be a constructive part of our sport. I think this is really just coming back full circle to where things started out. This provides ARCA with sustainability.”

ARCA will continue to operate under its current structure through the 2019 season. Details of the 2020 season and beyond will be forthcoming.

For Drager, the future is about increased opportunity and the ability to feature the best of ARCA’s offering in drivers, venues and competition. It currently has a schedule of 20 races, including nine events at NASCAR national event venues. This February was a historic event at Daytona International Speedway with Natalie Decker, 20, becoming the third woman in ARCA’s long history to win a pole at Daytona. The race was won by a former “NASCAR Next” driver, Michael Self.