Kenseth Returning To Cup, Roush

Roush Fenway Racing announced Wednesday that former NASCAR Cup Series champion Matt Kenseth will return to the team and drive No. 6 Ford Fusion for a part of the 2018 season.

“It’s a great feeling to return to where it all started for me in the Cup Series,” said Kenseth. “There aren’t many people who have been more influential in my racing career than Jack Roush and Mark Martin. For them to believe in me today means almost as much as it did when they believed in me the first time, 20 years ago. I’m excited to get to the shop, get back to work, and help Roush Fenway return to prominence in the NASCAR Cup Series.”

Kenseth drove Jack Roush’s No. 17 Ford for 13 seasons and won the team’s first Cup championship in 2003 as well as its historic 300th victory with a 2012 Daytona 500 win.

He moved from Roush to Joe Gibbs Racing but was let go at the end of the 2017 season to make room for young Erik Jones at JGR.

Kenseth has 39 NASCAR Cup victories. He is one of only six drivers in the sport’s 75-year history to win a Cup Championship, the Cup Rookie of the Year Award and the Daytona 500.

In addition, the Cambridge, Wisconsin native captured the 2004 International Race of Champions (IROC) title, and qualified for the NASCAR playoffs in 13 of its 14 seasons. During his celebrated career, Kenseth has 39 Cup Series victories, 181 top-five finishes, 327 top-10 finishes and 18 pole awards.

Kenseth will share the No. 6 with Trevor Bayne, who has driven the car for the past three seasons, with the exact schedule still in the works.

“We are very pleased to welcome Matt back to Roush Fenway,” said team co-owner Jack Roush. “Matt is one of the guys who really put us on the map of the racing landscape. He’s one of the most talented drivers to ever sit inside a race car and his will to win, drive and determination have always embodied what we strive for as an organization.”