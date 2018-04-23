Baytown-Winner Todd Starting To Feel A Bit Funny

Twenty-nine races removed from his NHRA Top Fuel career, J.R. Todd says he truly has the look and the feel of a nitromethane-burning Funny Car driver.

“My fire suit is dirty and my hands are dirty and I’m still driving it all over the place,” Todd said Sunday afternoon at Royal Purple Raceway. “So I’m trying to be a Funny Car driver.”

Todd’s transformation from fueler-to-flopper added a significant milestone Sunday when the Indiana native recorded his first career back-to-back Funny Car victory during the31st annual NHRA SpringNationals in Baytown, Texas.

Todd, of Kalitta Motorsports, covered the 1,000-foot distance in 3.955-seconds at 313.29 mph to defeat two-time/reigning world champion Robert Hight of John Force Racing in the final. In doing so Todd joined Mike Dunn and Del Worsham as the only drivers in RPR history to have won national events in both Top Fuel and Funny Car.

Todd posted his first win of the season in the inaugural Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway two weeks ago. Sunday’s victory was the 13th of his career and fourth in the last 15 races.

“I’m just happy to get a win no matter what the number,” said Todd, driver of the DHL/WIX Filters Toyota Camry still associated with the late Scott Kalitta. “We show up every week trying to win the race. We’ll take them anyway we can get them. Today was really just a matter of survival. I was just lucky enough to turn on four win lights again.”

Brittany Force (Top Fuel) and Matt Hartford (Pro Stock) also were victorious in their respective categories at the fifth of 24 events on the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

Todd posted three solid qualifying passes on the track’s recently repaved surface. His best pass, a 3.989, came in Saturday’s final session and placed him 10th on the 16-car ladder. Todd then defeated Tommy Johnson Jr., Jeff Diehl and Tim Wilkerson to advance to the final at the event outside Houston. Hight drove past Todd Simpson, Jonnie Lindberg and Jack Beckman to reach his second final of the season and 66th of his career.

“It’s nice to have this much momentum early in the season,” said Todd, whose Toyota is tuned by crew chiefs Jon Oberhofer and Todd Smith. “We struggled really bad last season and didn’t really turn around until probably the Western Swing. Kalitta Motorsports has come out swinging at these races this year. Winning races definitely makes (team-owner) Connie Kalitta happy and it just keeps team morale up.

“For sure, I didn’t expect to have this much success early in the season. Looking back on last year, as bad as we were doing, I was pretty hard on myself. I feel like I’m in a lot better position this year than I was last year.”

The win moved Todd into third in the standings, 16 points behind two-time champion Matt Hagan of Don Schumacher Racing.

“It’s nice to be moving up in the points the way we are,” said Todd, who joined Kalitta Motorsports four races into the 2014 season as a Top Fuel driver. “It seems like every year that I’ve been out here competing for the Countdown (six-race playoffs) that I’m always around the cut line. It would be nice if we can keep this going and stay up there in the top-five.”

Todd earned his first career NHRA victory at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colo., near Denver, during the Western Swing in 2006, becoming the first African-American driver to win a Top Fuel race. He ended that campaign eighth in points and was recognized at season’s end as NHRA’s top rookie. But Todd’s career faltered and bottomed-out in 2010-2011, when he was unable to secure a fulltime ride.

Todd made the switch from Top Fuel to Funny Car after the 2016 season, when he won at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway en route to a fourth-place point finish.

“I just want to keep riding the wave,” said Todd, a 36-year-old native of Lawrenceburg, Ind. “To come here and win, that just shows that winning the Four-Wide wasn’t a fluke and that we’re capable of winning races. The Four-Wide is a bit of a novelty, it’s just not your standard race. I knew coming here that the track was going to be a factor and that could play into our hands.

“When you got down to the asphalt today, it blew the tires off. Our competitors got their stuff running well early, while we were struggling a bit. I wasn’t doubting ourselves in the final by any means. I thought if I could leave on him (Hight) or even with him that I could run with him. And if we just ran like we have been that we had a pretty good shot of winning. I thought they’d run a little better than they did, though.”

In Top Fuel, Force wheeled her dragster to a 1,000-foot pass of 3.762-seconds at 299.46 mph to defeat Terry McMillen in the final. With Brittany’s win, every Force who has raced professionally at Royal Purple Raceway has won. Funny Car icon John Force has won seven times, as well as sisters Ashley Force-Hood and Courtney Force. Brittany also is the seventh JFR driver to win in Baytown, joining John Force, Hight, sisters Courtney and Ashley, Tony Pedregon and Mike Neff.

The reigning Top Fuel world champion, Brittany posted her first win of the season and eighth of her career three months after the season began with a devastating first-round crash during the Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, Calif.

“This is a big win for us because our season has been so up-and-down,” said Force, who is continuing to rehab from injuries suffered in that crash. “Our wreck in Pomona was a tough start. Leaving Pomona last season we were on a huge high. We won the championship and that’s something every driver dreams about. We were able to do that and then coming out to the opening race of the season at the same track in Pomona it was the ultimate low.

“It was really tough in Phoenix getting back in that car. My guys knew it and for me I didn’t care about winning the race. All I cared about was getting back in the car and making runs. Gainesville was when I really felt like it was ‘game-on.’ This win is big for us. It puts Pomona behind us and it pushes us towards another championship. It’s because of the support system I have around me _ sponsors and my team _ that got us here today. I feel great now. I’m back in the gym but not a 100 percent back.”

Force drove past Terry Haddock, Doug Kalitta and eight-time world champ Tony Schumacher to reach her first final of the season and 18th of her career. McMillen defeated three-time world champ Antron Brown, Billy Torrence and No. 1 qualifier Leah Pritchett before entering his fourth career final.

“We kind of struggled a little bit today,” said Force, whose car is tuned by Brian Husen and Alan Johnson. “The tires were spinning and I’m trying to drive the thing down there and try to get it to the finish line. I didn’t know where the guy was next to me, but it was just about getting down there first. Saw our win lights come on in the final round and that was the most important one.”

In Pro Stock, Hartford drove into his first career winner’s circle after taking down hometown hero and two-time world champion Erica Enders. Hartford’s quarter-mile pass of 6.552-seconds at 211.36 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro SS was enough to make him the 66th different Pro Stock winner in NHRA history.

“We started in the back half of the field today and had to work our way through,” said Hartford, a teammate of Enders’ at Elite Motorsports. “We earned this. We did a better job with our car today than the other teams. My driving is not why we won today and that is a fact. My crew tuned the car enough for us to be able to drive around her (Enders) at the end.”

Hartford earlier defeated Chris McGaha, Tanner Gray and five-time world champ Jeg Coughlin Jr. Enders took down Vincent Nobile, Rodger Brogdon and No. 1 qualifier Greg Anderson, a four-time world champ.

Racing continues April 27-29 at the NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C. , near Charlotte.

###

Final finishing order (1-16) at the 31st annual NHRA SpringNationals at Royal Purple Raceway in Baytown, Texas. The race is the fifth of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series:

Top Fuel _1. Brittany Force; 2. Terry McMillen; 3. Tony Schumacher; 4. Leah Pritchett; 5. Billy Torrence; 6. Steve Torrence; 7. Doug Kalitta; 8. Clay Millican; 9. Scott Palmer; 10. Bill Litton; 11. Terry Brian; 12. Antron Brown; 13. Kebin Kinsley; 14. Mike Salinas; 15. Terry Haddock; 16. Richie Crampton.

Funny Car _1. J.R. Todd; 2. Robert Hight; 3. Jack Beckman; 4. Tim Wilkerson; 5. Jonnie Lindberg; 6. Matt Hagan; 7. Del Worsham; 8. Jeff Diehl; 9. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 10. Ron Capps; 11. Richard Townsend; 12. Bob Tasca III; 13. Courtney Force; 14. Cruz Pedregon; 15. Shawn Langdon; 16. Todd Simpson.

Pro Stock _1. Matt Hartford; 2. Erica Enders; 3. Greg Anderson; 4. Jeg Coughlin Jr.; 5. Bo Butner; 6. Tanner Gray; 7. Alex Laughlin; 8. Rodger Brogdon; 9. Vincent Nobile; 10. Drew Skillman; 11. Chris McGaha; 12. Alan Prusiensky; 13. John Gaydosh Jr.; 14. Steve Graham; 15. Deric Kramer; 16. Jason Line.

Sunday’s final results from the 31st annual NHRA SpringNationals at Royal Purple Raceway:

Top Fuel _ Brittany Force, 3.762-seconds, 299.46 mph def. Terry McMillen, 3.818 seconds, 311.56 mph.

Funny Car _ J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 3.955, 313.29 def. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.993, 308.14.

Pro Stock _ Matt Hartford, Chevy Camaro, 6.522, 211.36 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.570, 210.50.

Pro Modified _ Jim Whiteley, Chevy Camaro, 5.834, 239.14 def. Rick Hord, Chevy Corvette, 5.818, 252.43.

Top Fuel Harley_ Doug Vancil, Weekend, 6.300, 230.76 def. Randal Andras, JTR, 12.128, 80.94.

Super Stock _ Brenda Grubbs, Chevy Camaro, 9.284, 138.47 def. Craig Gualtiere, Chevy Nova, 9.691, 132.43.

Stock Eliminator _Tim Snively, Chevy Camaro, 11.745, 110.84 def. Brandon Bakies, Olds Cutlass, 11.091, 114.30.

Super Comp _Lyndon Rutland, Dragster, 8.901, 180.07 def. Austin Williams, Dragster, 8.902, 156.99.

Super Gas _ Koy Collier, Chevy Camaro, 9.902, 156.75 def. Steve Collier, Chevy Vega, 9.890, 163.06.

Final round-by-round results:

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE _ Billy Torrence, 3.753, 318.32 def. Kebin Kinsley, 6.589, 96.12; Steve Torrence, 3.741, 309.06 def. Scott Palmer, 3.771, 314.09; Terry McMillen, 3.777, 317.79 def. Antron Brown, 4.771, 163.79; Leah Pritchett, 3.697, 327.43 def. Terry Brian, 4.233, 258.37; Brittany Force, 3.755, 316.67 def. Terry Haddock, 8.779, 73.92; Tony Schumacher, 3.703, 325.85 def. Bill Litton, 4.228, 216.31; Clay Millican, 4.662, 206.04 def. Mike Salinas, 8.614, 70.10; Doug Kalitta, 3.738, 329.02 def. Richie Crampton, Foul /Red Light;

QUARTERFINALS _ McMillen, 3.766, 301.81 def. B. Torrence, 3.775, 311.49; Force, 3.739, 302.08 def. Kalitta, 3.819, 309.27; Schumacher, 3.737, 317.64 def. Millican, 6.473, 89.64; Pritchett, 3.740, 320.36 def. S. Torrence, 3.778, 312.64;

SEMIFINALS _ McMillen, 5.124, 213.64 def. Pritchett, 10.490, 73.72; Force, 3.766, 299.80 def. Schumacher, 5.074, 148.97;

FINAL _ Force, 3.762, 299.46 def. McMillen, 3.818, 311.56.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE _ Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.951, 311.49 def. Ron Capps, Charger, 4.152, 245.81; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.878, 322.42 def. Todd Simpson, Charger, Broke; Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, 4.133, 293.35 def. Courtney Force, Camaro, 5.944, 131.25; Jack Beckman, Charger, 4.125, 317.12 def. Richard Townsend, Camry, 4.186, 298.93; Del Worsham, Camry, 4.009, 310.20 def. Cruz Pedregon, Camry, 6.032, 116.63; Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 4.351, 283.85 def. Shawn Langdon, Camry, 7.418, 93.67; J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.955, 321.73 def. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.989, 309.49; Jonnie Lindberg, Camry, 3.958, 313.22 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.449, 248.71;

QUARTERFINALS _ Beckman, 5.286, 233.72 def. Worsham, 5.563, 215.62; Hight, 3.950, 310.84 def. Lindberg, 4.002, 305.56; Wilkerson, 3.972, 308.71 def. Hagan, 4.190, 240.08; Todd, 3.985, 309.70 def. Diehl, 9.175, 48.27;

SEMIFINALS _ Todd, 4.017, 309.06 def. Wilkerson, 6.604, 145.45; Hight, 3.959, 312.50 def. Beckman, 4.113, 293.35;

FINAL _ Todd, 3.955, 313.29 def. Hight, 3.993, 308.14.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE _ Alex Laughlin, Chevrolet Camaro, 7.496, 118.16 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 13.143, 64.83; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.569, 210.77 def. Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.543, 210.60; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.537, 211.13 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.545, 211.39; Rodger Brogdon, Camaro, 6.560, 209.46 def. Jason Line, Camaro, 40.752, 26.02; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.537, 211.13 def. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.534, 210.93; Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.539, 210.54 def. John Gaydosh Jr., Camaro, 6.708, 208.91; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.531, 210.31 def. Steve Graham, Camaro, 12.327, 71.16; Jeg Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.533, 210.70 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, Foul/Red Light;

QUARTERFINALS _Enders, 6.529, 211.03 def. Brogdon, 19.247, 40.33; Hartford, 6.530, 211.26 def. Gray, Foul/Red Light; Coughlin, 6.512, 211.03 def. Butner, 6.550, 210.90; Anderson, 6.514, 211.46 def. Laughlin, 14.034, 59.80;

SEMIFINALS _Enders, 6.561, 209.95 def. Anderson, 6.572, 212.23; Hartford, 6.564, 210.83 def. Coughlin, 10.727, 98.44;

FINAL _ Hartford, 6.522, 211.36 def. Enders, 6.570, 210.50.

Point standings (top-10) following the 31st annual NHRA SpringNationals at Royal Purple Raceway:

Top Fuel _1. (tie) Tony Schumacher, 385; Steve Torrence, 385; 3. Antron Brown, 324; 4. Clay Millican, 309; 5. Doug Kalitta, 304; 6. Leah Pritchett, 284; 7. Brittany Force, 270; 8. Richie Crampton, 247; 9. Terry McMillen, 240; 10. Scott Palmer, 214.

Funny Car _1. Jack Beckman, 415; 2. Matt Hagan, 363; 3. J.R. Todd, 347; 4. Courtney Force, 342; 5. Robert Hight, 326; 6. Tommy Johnson Jr., 298; 7. Ron Capps, 289; 8. Shawn Langdon, 237; 9. Jonnie Lindberg, 221; 10. Del Worsham, 219.

Pro Stock_1. Bo Butner, 374; 2. Greg Anderson, 337; 3. Chris McGaha, 330; 4. Deric Kramer, 322; 5. Vincent Nobile, 319; 6. Jason Line, 303; 7. Erica Enders, 292; 8. Tanner Gray, 287; 9. Drew Skillman, 277; 10. Alex Laughlin, 264.

###

Jim Whiteley drove to victory Sunday during the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service portion of the NHRA SpringNationals at Royal Purple Raceway. The weekend’s Pro Mod racing, presented by Tige Boats, was the second of 12 events this season.

Whiteley covered the quarter-mile in 5.834-seconds at 239.14 mph in his J&A Services 1969 Yenko Chevrolet Camaro to take down Rick Hord and earn his first victory since this event in 2016 and second of his career. Whiteley defeated Mike Castellana, Khalid AlBalooshi and Steve Jackson on his way to the win.

“This is very special,” Whiteley said. “We’ve tested and worked our butt off here the last two months. We’ve definitely got a hot rod here. Beating Stevie was just icing on the cake today.”

Whiteley, who finished the 2017 season 15th in the point standings, exited Texas in the No. 2 spot in pursuit of his first championship _ five points behind leader Rickie Smith.

Pro Mod Drag Racing will continue at the NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C., on April 27-29.

Final finishing order (1-16) at the 31st annual NHRA SpringNationals at Royal Purple Raceway:

Pro Modified _1. Jim Whiteley; 2. Rick Hord; 3. Steve Jackson; 4. Bob Rahaim; 5. Mike Janis; 6. Rickie Smith; 7. Jose Gonzalez; 8. Khalid alBalooshi; 9. Todd Tutterow; 10. Shane Molinari; 11.Michael Biehle; 12. Chad Green; 13. Mike Castellana; 14. Steven Whiteley; 15. Jeremy Ray; 16.Danny Rowe.

Final Pro Modified round-by-round results from the 31st annual NHRA SpringNationals at Royal Purple Raceway:

ROUND ONE _ Bob Rahaim, Chevy Camaro, 5.748, 250.46 def. Jeremy Ray, Chevy Corvette, Broke; Khalid alBalooshi, Camaro, 5.729, 250.78 def. Shane Molinari, Pontiac Firebird, 5.818, 247.79; Jim Whiteley, Camaro, 5.749, 247.43 def. Mike Castellana, Camaro, 8.555, 105.93; Jose Gonzalez, Camaro, 6.495, 134.98 def. Danny Rowe, Corvette, Foul /Red Light; Steve Jackson, Camaro, 5.723, 248.71 def. Michael Biehle, Ford Mustang, 5.834, 250.74; Mike Janis, Camaro, 5.789, 245.85 def. Steven Whiteley, Cadillac CTS-V, 12.134, 68.74; Rickie Smith, Camaro, 5.725, 251.86 def. Todd Tutterow, Camaro, 5.759, 247.61; Rick Hord, Corvette, 5.749, 254.62 def. Chad Green, Corvette, 6.057, 245.85;

QUARTERFINALS _Hord, 5.742, 258.02 def. Janis, 5.785, 248.39; Rahaim, 6.715, 207.46 def. Gonzalez, 13.773, 58.39; Jackson, 5.766, 248.16 def. Smith, 8.327, 112.62; J. Whiteley, 5.778, 247.52 def. alBalooshi, Broke;

SEMIFINALS _ J. Whiteley, 5.777, 246.98 def. Jackson, 5.759, 248.98; Hord, 5.776, 255.29 def. Rahaim, 5.915, 218.27;

FINAL _ J. Whiteley, 5.834, 239.14 def. Hord, 5.818, 252.43.

Point standings (top-10) following the 31st annual NHRA SpringNationals at Royal Purple Raceway:

Pro Modified _1. Rickie Smith, 168; 2. Jim Whiteley, 163; 3. Mike Janis, 149; 4. Steve Jackson, 134; 5. Mike Castellana, 114; 6. Bob Rahaim, 103; 7. Chad Green, 102; 8. Rick Hord, 97; 9. Khalid alBalooshi, 86; 10. Todd Tutterow, 85.