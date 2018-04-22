Pritchett On Pole In Baytown

Leah Pritchett served notice Saturday she and veteran crew chief Todd Okuhara are ready to snap out of their season-long Top Fuel funk.

Pritchett set the Top Fuel elapsed-time track record during the final qualifying session at Royal Purple Raceway in Baytown, Texas, to claim pole position for the 31st annual NHRA SpringNationals. The defending event champion, Pritchett covered the 1,000-foot distance in 3.680-seconds at 326.00 mph en route to first No. 1 of the season and eighth of her career.

“We’ve been developing our confidence the last couple of races _ specifically Vegas where we tested the day after (the Four-Wide Nationals on April 8) _ and to finally put it on track is phenomenal,” said Pritchett, driver of the Mopar Dodge dragster. “I think one of the things I’m most proud of with our team is the amount of unity from each individual, knowing what we’ve done right and what we’ve done wrong and knowing to be very outspoken about it and learn from that.”

Robert Hight (Funny Car) and Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) also secured No. 1 qualifiers in their respective categories at the fifth of 24 events on the 2018 schedule. FOX Sports 1 will televise one hour of qualifying coverage beginning Sunday at 1 p.m. (EDT), followed by three hours of live finals coverage starting at 2 p.m.

Pritchett began the weekend at the event outside Houston seventh in points and losing the battle of heightened expectations. Pritchett’s first full season with Don Schumacher Racing in 2017 saw her temporarily hold the Top Fuel E.T. record while racking up four national event victories and a fifth-place point finish after the six-race Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Her fade at the end of last season continued into the first four events of 2018.

“It’s easy to get down if you compare this season to last season and go, ‘Man, what’s the difference?’^” said Pritchett, a 29-year-old native of Redlands, Calif. “The difference is last year we were racing and this year we have been developing, and now we’re developing and racing because we know we have to be exceptional against exceptional competition.”

Pritchett stumbled through Friday’s opening two sessions of time trials posting numbers of 4.142-seconds at 204.60 mph in Q1 and 9.039-seconds at 78.42 mph in Q2. She rallied during Saturday afternoon’s Q3 run at 3.745-seconds and 321.96 mph to earn one bonus point for third-quickest pass of the session before posting that 3.680-second/326.00 mph pole-winner worth three bonus points.

“Going into that run right there on Q4, obviously we knew we had to lay it down,” said Pritchett, still the quickest woman racer in NHRA history. ”The numbers we had in our packages before should have produced that and time and time again, adversity struck. That run, I knew by 100-feet that we got that first part right. The second quarter of track, we got that nice little quiver and I thought, ‘There’s that high-speed quiver that we’re going after,’ and then we started moving.

“Once I saw we were getting to the finish line, I thought, ‘If this isn’t No. 1, I don’t know what is.’ It felt great. It was a feeling that we finally got it figured out. Everybody needs a little bit of confidence.”

Pritchett will begin Sunday’s eliminations against No. 16 qualifier Terry Brian. Reigning world champion Brittany Force of John Force Racing qualified second at 3.701-seconds and 313.80 mph. Eight-time world champ Tony Schumacher is seeded third.

Hight’s final 1,000-foot pass of 3.894-seconds at 317.27 mph took him to the top of Funny Car. The two-time/reigning world champion earned his first pole of the season, second at RPR and 58th of his career.

“This is going to be a new ballgame (Sunday),” said Hight of John Force Racing. “With fresh asphalt and the sun being out these cars are going to spin. It’s definitely going to be fun. Two of our Chevys are No. 1 and 2 (in Funny Car), which shows we have good combinations.”

Hight will face Todd Simpson in the first round. Teammate Courtney Force sits in the No. 2 position after a pass of 3.911-seconds at 295.14 mph in her Camaro SS while two-time world champion Matt Hagan is third.

Meanwhile, John Force’s category-leading streak of 221 consecutive races without a DNQ came to an abrupt end when the 16-time world champion failed to make the 16-car field.

“That is hard for me. You earn what you get. We didn’t put it in the show. We couldn’t get to half-track,” said Force. “We’ve had a lot of problems all year. NHRA came up with some automatic shut-off stuff for when you build pan pressure, it shuts you off. We have to stick with that. It shut the car off every run that we made this weekend. At least I got my final shot to get in and I didn’t make it.

“I’ll be here rooting on Robert, Courtney and Brittany. I’ll be signing autographs for all the fans. I’m sorry to all of you fans that I didn’t make it.”

Force had not suffered a DNQ since Sept. 13, 2008, when he failed to make the show at the NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C., near Charlotte. Saturday’s stumble was just the 22nd of the Hall of Famer’s 40-year professional career. Force set a drag racing record by qualifying for 395 consecutive events from 1988 until April 2007.

“I’m bummed that the boss didn’t get in,” Hight said. “There is nobody better at rallying a team and leading a comeback than John Force. He loves the fight and will do whatever it takes to get his team back on top. “

Anderson remained atop the Pro Stock ladder via his quarter-mile pass of 6.492-seconds at 213.00 mph in the red Summit Racing Equipment Chevrolet Camaro SS from Friday’s first session. The four-time world champ notched his third consecutive pole of the season in pursuit of his first victory of the year.

“I haven’t had great Sundays yet,” said Anderson, of Ken Black Racing. “I know I’m going to break through one of these days though. The weather is going to be great again (Sunday). I feel good about it, I’m excited and so far it’s just been a great weekend.”

Anderson will race Steve Graham in the first round. Five-time world champ Jeg Coughlin Jr. qualified in the No. 2 position at 6.504-seconds and 212.36 mph while Tanner Gray of Gray Motorsports is third in his Camaro SS.

###

Sunday’s first-round pairings for eliminations at the 31st annual NHRA SpringNationals at Royal Purple Raceway in Baytown. Pairings based upon results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings:

Top Fuel _ 1. Leah Pritchett, 3.680-seconds, 326.00 mph vs. 16. Terry Brian, 4.275, 284.62; 2. Brittany Force, 3.701, 320.20 vs. 15. Terry Haddock, 4.081, 287.17; 3. Tony Schumacher, 3.703, 322.73 vs. 14. Bill Litton, 3.927, 306.60; 4. Billy Torrence, 3.737, 317.87 vs. 13. Kebin Kinsley, 3.819, 313.51; 5. Antron Brown, 3.740, 324.98 vs. 12. Terry McMillen, 3.783, 314.31; 6. Clay Millican, 3.746, 315.78 vs. 11. Mike Salinas, 3.766, 313.73; 7. Doug Kalitta, 3.748, 320.05 vs. 10. Richie Crampton, 3.766, 316.23; 8. Scott Palmer, 3.754, 318.17 vs. 9. Steve Torrence, 3.759, 313.88.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Terry Totten, 4.636, 216.34.

Funny Car _1. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.894, 317.27 vs. 16. Todd Simpson, Dodge Charger, 4.318, 288.33; 2. Courtney Force, Camaro, 3.911, 313.58 vs. 15. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, 4.151, 283.49; 3. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.913, 311.85 vs. 14. Ron Capps, Charger, 4.077, 305.77; 4. Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.918, 317.42 vs. 13. Richard Townsend, Camry, 4.026, 308.99; 5. Cruz Pedregon, Camry, 3.918, 301.94 vs. 12. Del Worsham, Camry, 4.017, 307.51; 6. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.925, 311.41 vs. 11. Shawn Langdon, Camry, 3.994, 311.34; 7. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.926, 313.00 vs. 10. J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.989, 313.37; 8. Jonnie Lindberg, Camry, 3.927, 316.52 vs. 9. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.938, 314.09.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Jim Campbell, 4.341, 273.05; 18. John Force, 4.625, 222.29.

Pro Stock _1. Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.492, 213.00 vs. 16. Steve Graham, Camaro, 6.775, 205.60; 2. Jeg Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.504, 212.36 vs. 15. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.621, 208.65; 3. Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.507, 211.99 vs. 14. John Gaydosh Jr., Camaro, 6.592, 210.93; 4. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.513, 212.29 vs. 13. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.548, 210.67; 5. Jason Line, Camaro, 6.518, 211.99 vs. 12. Rodger Brogdon, Camaro, 6.545, 210.50; 6. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.525, 212.79 vs. 11. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.532, 212.73; 7. Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.527, 212.29 vs. 10. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.532, 211.79; 8. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.528, 211.93 vs. 9. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.530, 211.33.

Jose Gonzalez secured pole position Saturday during the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service portion of the NHRA SpringNationals at Royal Purple Raceway. This weekend’s Pro Mod racing, presented by Tige Boats, is the third of 12 events this season.

Gonzalez covered the quarter-mile in 5.696-seconds at 257.78 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro during Friday’s second session, and those numbers held Saturday for his first career pole at his second NHRA event. Gonzalez will face Danny Rowe and his Chevy Corvette in the first round of eliminations. Steve Jackson qualified his Camaro second at 5.707-seconds and 249.03 mph.

“I’m just happy to be here,” Gonzalez said. “Honestly, I didn’t think my run would hold. We were just focused on making consistent runs today because I think that consistency is what’s going to win this thing.”

###

Sunday’s first-round elimination pairings in the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series. Pairings based upon results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings:

Pro Modified _ 1. Jose Gonzalez, Chevy Camaro, 5.696-seconds, 257.78 mph vs. 16. Danny Rowe, Chevy Corvette, 5.831, 250.74; 2. Steve Jackson, Camaro, 5.707, 249.53 vs. 15. Michael Biehle, Ford Mustang, 5.815, 253.09; 3. Mike Castellana, Camaro, 5.720, 252.71 vs. 14. Jim Whiteley, Camaro, 5.788, 247.97; 4. Mike Janis, Camaro, 5.733, 248.61 vs. 13. Steven Whiteley, Cadillac CTS-V, 5.787, 250.78; 5. Chad Green, Corvette, 5.746, 250.23 vs. 12. Rick Hord, Corvette, 5.785, 252.66; 6. Khalid alBalooshi, Camaro, 5.746, 251.02 vs. 11. Shane Molinari, Pontiac Firebird, 5.784, 255.97; 7. Rickie Smith, Camaro, 5.756, 251.58 vs. 10. Todd Tutterow, Camaro, 5.774, 248.16; 8. Jeremy Ray, Corvette, 5.761, 248.66 vs. 9. Bob Rahaim, Camaro, 5.773, 250.41.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Sidnei Frigo, 5.837, 252.38; 18. Chip King, 5.847, 245.36; 19. Erica Enders, 5.866, 246.03; 20. Steve Matusek, 5.869, 246.66; 21. Richie Stevens, 5.892, 247.16; 22. Pete Farber, 5.894, 242.54; 23. Dan Stevenson, 5.912, 211.49; 24. Chuck Little, 5.918, 243.63; 25. Doug Winters, 5.919, 242.98; 26. Clint Satterfield, 5.972, 243.02; 27. Harry Hruska, 6.481, 237.96; 28. Brandon Snider, 9.147, 108.79.