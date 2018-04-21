Newgarden On Pole At Barber

Josef Newgarden won the pole for Sunday’s IndyCar Series race at the 2.3-mile, 17-turn permanent road course at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama on Saturday.

Team Penske’s Newgarden won the pole with a lap in 1 minute, 7.4413 seconds (122.773 mph). It earned Newgarden his first pole position at Barber and the third of his seven-year IndyCar Series career.

“I think whenever you get the pole it’s a good day,” said Newgarden, who won last year’s Indy Grand Prix of Alabama on his way to the season championship.

Newgarden edged teammate Will Power in qualifying.

Power’s best lap in the Fast Six was 1:07.4541 (122.750 mph) in the No. 12 Chevrolet.

“The pole would have been nice,” said Power, whose 50 career pole positions are tied for third most in Indy car history. “I’m sure you could pick out a number of little things on a lap when it’s that close, but a little mistake out of (Turn) 9, a little lift here or there (would make the difference). Yeah, it was close.”

Third fastest was Sebastien Bourdais.

Bourdais drove to his best Barber qualifying effort in eight tries, with a lap of 1:07.5337 (122.605 mph) in the No. 18 Team Honda for Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan. Bourdais, who won the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, has never finished better than eighth in the race at Barber.

“It was almost perfect,” Bourdais said of his lap.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Qualifying Saturday for the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama IndyCar Series event on the 2.3-mile Barber Motorsports Park, with qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, time and speed in parentheses:

1. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 1:07.4413 (122.773 mph)

2. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 1:07.4541 (122.750)

3. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 1:07.5337 (122.605)

4. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 1:07.7807 (122.159)

5. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 1:07.9472 (121.859)

6. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 1:08.0303 (121.710)

7. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 1:07.6027 (122.480)

8. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 1:07.7488 (122.216)

9. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 1:07.8409 (122.050)

10. (6) Robert Wickens, Honda, 1:07.8455 (122.042)

11. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 1:07.9894 (121.784)

12. (10) Ed Jones, Honda, 1:08.4386 (120.984)

13. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 1:08.0235 (121.723)

14. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 1:08.5494 (120.789)

15. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 1:08.1038 (121.579)

16. (19) Zachary Claman De Melo, Honda, 1:08.5531 (120.782)

17. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 1:08.1184 (121.553)

18. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 1:08.5676 (120.757)

19. (20) Jordan King, Chevrolet, 1:08.3997 (121.053)

20. (88) Gabby Chaves, Chevrolet, 1:08.9763 (120.041)

21. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 1:08.5516 (120.785)

22. (32) Rene Binder, Chevrolet, 1:09.5404 (119.067)

23. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 1:11.2015 (116.290)