Truex On Pole For Saturday’s Cup Race At RIR
By Jim Pedley | Managing Editor
RacinToday.com
Martin Truex Jr. won the pole for Saturday night’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond International Speedway on Friday.
Truex laid down a lap at 123.859-mph lap in his No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota to get the pole. It was his fourth pole of 2018.
Truex, the 2017 Cup champion, has yet to win a race at the Richmond track.
Truex is coming off of two straight races in which he wrecked and finishing 37th and 30th respectively at Texas and Bristol respectively.”
It’s definitely been a crappy two weeks,” he said,”but that’s part of racing. This team, I’ve got so much faith and confidence in them and everything we’re doing. You can’t let those kinds of things get you down. It’s nothing we did, it’s just circumstances. Just proud of the effort today.”
Chase Elliott will start second in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet thanks to posting a lap at 123.621 mph.
“You’ve got to take the small victories every now and then in life and especially in the racing world,” Elliott said. “We are just trying to take those right now. A much better Friday than we have been having. This has been a ridiculous stretch of races for me and our team. We have just been struggling and kind of being at the wrong place at the wrong time. We have had fast cars at times, just hasn’t seemed to work out. I typically don’t qualify very good, so I’m happy we could have a good qualifying effort and hopefully, our car in race trim is one spot better.”
Joey Logano (No. 22 Team Penske Ford), Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota) and Kyle Larson (No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevolet) completed the top five in the three-round qualifying session.
(This story will be updated shortly)
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – Toyota Owners 400
Richmond Raceway
Richmond, Virginia
Friday, April 20, 2018
- (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 123.859 mph.
- (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 123.621 mph.
- (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 123.581 mph.
- (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 123.542 mph.
- (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 123.220 mph.
- (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 122.900 mph.
- (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 122.872 mph.
- (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 122.828 mph.
- (24) William Byron #, Chevrolet, 122.811 mph.
- (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 122.805 mph.
- (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 122.733 mph.
- (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 122.399 mph.
- (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 123.063 mph.
- (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 122.850 mph.
- (38) David Ragan, Ford, 122.850 mph.
- (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 122.845 mph.
- (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 122.783 mph.
- (43) Darrell Wallace Jr. #, Chevrolet, 122.777 mph.
- (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 122.538 mph.
- (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 122.510 mph.
- (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 122.438 mph.
- (8) Daniel Hemric(i), Chevrolet, 122.388 mph.
- (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 122.355 mph.
- (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 122.222 mph.
- (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 122.968 mph.
- (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 122.934 mph.
- (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 122.772 mph.
- (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 122.722 mph.
- (95) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 122.688 mph.
- (15) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 122.644 mph.
- (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 122.377 mph.
- (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 122.344 mph.
- (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 122.266 mph.
- (23) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 121.655 mph.
- (72) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, 121.425 mph.
- (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 121.000 mph.
- (55) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 119.745 mph.
- (51) Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet, 119.707 mph.