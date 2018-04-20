Truex On Pole For Saturday’s Cup Race At RIR

By Jim Pedley | Managing Editor

RacinToday.com

Martin Truex Jr. won the pole for Saturday night’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond International Speedway on Friday.

Truex laid down a lap at 123.859-mph lap in his No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota to get the pole. It was his fourth pole of 2018.

Truex, the 2017 Cup champion, has yet to win a race at the Richmond track.

Truex is coming off of two straight races in which he wrecked and finishing 37th and 30th respectively at Texas and Bristol respectively.”

It’s definitely been a crappy two weeks,” he said,”but that’s part of racing. This team, I’ve got so much faith and confidence in them and everything we’re doing. You can’t let those kinds of things get you down. It’s nothing we did, it’s just circumstances. Just proud of the effort today.”

Chase Elliott will start second in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet thanks to posting a lap at 123.621 mph.

“You’ve got to take the small victories every now and then in life and especially in the racing world,” Elliott said. “We are just trying to take those right now. A much better Friday than we have been having. This has been a ridiculous stretch of races for me and our team. We have just been struggling and kind of being at the wrong place at the wrong time. We have had fast cars at times, just hasn’t seemed to work out. I typically don’t qualify very good, so I’m happy we could have a good qualifying effort and hopefully, our car in race trim is one spot better.”

Joey Logano (No. 22 Team Penske Ford), Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota) and Kyle Larson (No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevolet) completed the top five in the three-round qualifying session.

(This story will be updated shortly)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – Toyota Owners 400

Richmond Raceway

Richmond, Virginia

Friday, April 20, 2018